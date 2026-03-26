Allergan Aesthetics Ushers in a New Age of Hyaluronic Acid (HA) Injectables with JUVÉDERM® at AMWC Monaco

Research reveals an industry mindset shift towards 'undetectable † ' aesthetics, as people seek a natural-looking, personalized approach and a subtle, rejuvenated appearance that is almost imperceptible 1,2,‡

Leading healthcare professionals discussed the findings at an Allergan Aesthetics* event at AMWC, which reaffirm 'undetectable' aesthetics, and the positive role of HA injectables in helping to achieve a discreet 'look' 1,2,§

The latest findings are part of Allergan Aesthetics' ongoing commitment to quality education and helping shape the future of HA injectables

Together with trusted healthcare practitioners, the JUVÉDERM® Collection of Fillers is committed to advancing a new era of HA injectables.

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill., March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company, a global leader in medical aesthetics treatments and manufacturers of the market-leading JUVÉDERM® Collection of Fillers,3,4,‖ is once again forging ahead and has announced that the 'Undetectable† Era' will drive the next chapter in the Hyaluronic Acid (HA) injectable category at the Aesthetic & Anti-Aging Medicine World Congress (AMWC) 2026 in Monaco.

For over 20 years, HA injectables have been a trusted, versatile, and clinically proven foundation of modern aesthetics.5-28, ¶,‖,††,‡‡ §§ Today, the category and the aesthetics landscape are changing.1 Research findings discussed at an Allergan Aesthetics event at the congress identify the shift towards an 'undetectable era' of aesthetics and the role HA injectables play in helping to achieve natural-looking outcomes.1

The notion of 'undetectable' aesthetics appeals to a dominant new wave of patients who are choosing to take a longevity-based approach to ageing1. Through its market-leading portfolio of HA injectables3,4,‖, JUVÉDERM® is helping to meet these consumer expectations head on. Showcasing safety, high quality design, consistent outcomes, and versatility, JUVÉDERM® offers a comprehensive solution for the modern beauty consumer.17-27,29-32

Understanding the 'Undetectable' Aesthetics Era



This 'undetectable' era refers to a shift in aesthetic procedures towards patients seeking results that are subtle, natural-looking, leave no obvious traces of treatment, and are only noticeable to themselves and close acquaintances.1,33 The research reveals that today's patients don't want to look treated, they want a natural look.1,2,33,‡ This shift has already been seen in celebrity circles and amongst influencers appearing to adopt the approach with almost imperceptible aesthetic enhancements.33,34

This 'undetectable' look relies on a carefully considered approach; product, quantity, and placement is key, and practitioners must employ a holistic strategy that centers around a full-face consultation. With the right product in expert hands, JUVÉDERM®'s portfolio of versatile, patented HA injectables can help achieve a refreshed, lifted, natural look, with almost imperceptible results that define the 'undetectable' aesthetics era.7-13,17,35-38, ¶¶,#,**

"Natural-looking for me means preserving the patient's beauty. And that's exactly why I love the word 'undetectable.' I fully welcome the new 'undetectable era', because to achieve an undetectable look, it's important to respect the aging process and provide a natural-looking result," says Dr Juliana Chieppe, a worldclass dermatologist from Brazil who was interviewed for the research and discussed the findings on the panel at the congress.

Global Patient Demand for 'Undetectable' Aesthetics

Layered Beauty: The New Aesthetic Mindset, is a new report launched by Allergan Aesthetics at AMWC 2026, which aims to help healthcare professionals better understand consumer needs and behaviors. The report further uncovered the shift towards 'undetectable' aesthetics. Key findings from global research39 across more than 12,000 beauty-involved consumers in nine countries found that:

74% like their aesthetic results to look undetectable 39

like their aesthetic results to look 71% worry about looking fake or overdone 39

worry about looking 85% like results that look natural and subtle 39

like results that look 84% prefer products and/or treatments that give a natural-looking appearance 39

prefer products and/or treatments that give a natural-looking appearance 81% value personalized plans designed for their face and aesthetic needs39

The Role of the Practitioner and HA Injectables in the 'Undetectable' Aesthetics Era

As healthcare practitioners will attest, a truly individual outcome, definitive of the 'undetectable' era, begins with the consultation.1,35,40,41 With Allergan Aesthetics' versatile JUVÉDERM® Collection of Fillers, practitioners can combine their expert knowledge and innate artistry to deliver each patient's interpretation of natural-looking beauty.7-14,42-45, ¶¶,**,# These healthcare providers leverage injection techniques that are strategically placed to lift, balance, restore volume, and enhance, and play an integral role in the 'undetectable' aesthetics era.7-14,17,35-38,40,46 HA injectables can create personalized effects that are long-lastingΩ, naturally fade with time, and can provide a refreshed look.7-14,24-26,31,32,35,40,47,48

"HA Injectables can be tailored for the patient's needs, in addition to being supported with science-based data and a well-established safety profile and being reversible. Some injectables are 'one size fits all', and don't offer the precise tailoring of the amount that is possible with HA injectables," says Dr Juliana Chieppe.1,7-13,15-20,23-28,30,31

Mark Wilson, Senior Vice President at International Allergan Aesthetics said, "In a world where 'natural' is almost impossible to define, we herald this new 'undetectable' era, which provides the language for patients to communicate, and practitioners to understand, that patients still want to look like themselves, just more glowing, healthy, and rested. Patients are seeking personalized and almost imperceptible enhancements that complement their natural features. JUVÉDERM®'s market-leading collection of HA injectables offers our practitioners the versatility to help patients achieve results that are aligned with the best version of themselves, as sought after in this 'undetectable' aesthetics era." 7-14,35,36

How Allergan Aesthetics Helps Practitioners Meet Modern Patient Goals

While the notion of 'undetectable' aesthetics demands the highest quality product, it cannot be achieved authentically without referencing and respecting a patient's individuality. Allergan Aesthetics champions the individual approach and versatility of HA injectables and is paving the way for multimodal treatments with its innovative AA SignatureTM treatment approach.7-14,35,41,47,48 AA SignatureTM is designed to support healthcare professionals in meeting modern patient goals by using Allergan Aesthetics' advanced, versatile portfolio of products including the JUVÉDERM® Collection of Fillers.7,8,46,49-54

Whether used alone or synergistically with other modalities as part of a multi-layered facial harmonization plan, HA injectables elevate and enhance other treatments, delivering powerful, personalized results.7-14,17,35-38,40,46,¶¶,**

For decades, JUVÉDERM® has led the non-invasive aesthetics market with a collection of HA injectables that help patients achieve desirable, long-lastingΩ results.5,6,24-26,30,31,47,48,‖

Whether the focus is restoring volume, improving facial contours, or balancing proportions, JUVÉDERM®'s HA injectables allow practitioners to enhance or augment specific areas of the face based on patients' aesthetic goals and unique anatomy, supporting a patient's individuality.7-14,17,35-38,40,46, ¶¶,**,#

With the 'undetectable' era set to dominate the beauty landscape in 2026, the power of HA injectables has never been more clear.1 Able to refine, define, and balance natural facial characteristics with efficacy, safety, and versatility, JUVÉDERM® reaffirms its central role in the future of holistic ageing and supporting subtle, natural-looking¶¶,**,# results.7-14,17-28,30-32,35-38, ††,‡‡,§§, ¶¶,**,#

Celebrating 10 Years of MD CodesTM at AMWC



To celebrate more than 10 years of MD CodesTM, Allergan Aesthetics is launching Dr. Mauricio de Maio's new book: MD CodesTM: A Decade of Excellence—a compendium of real-world experience and dedication to providing a holistic approach to facial harmony.

It's an extensive collection of 34 clinical case studies with before and after imagery. It is also a detailed resource for healthcare professionals, as it demonstrates the transformative results made possible by using MD CodesTM with JUVÉDERM® and the wider injectables portfolio from Allergan Aesthetics.

Allergan Aesthetics is strongly committed to the health, safety, and well-being of the practitioners and patients who put their trust in its products. As part of the company's ongoing commitment to medical education, Allergan Aesthetics offers training programs for appropriate healthcare professionals on the use of JUVÉDERM® to help ensure optimal patient satisfaction and outcomes.

Healthcare professionals can download the new report Layered Beauty: The New Aesthetic Mindset at https://global.allerganaesthetics.com/global-insights/layeredbeauty.

Notes to Editors

About Allergan Aesthetics Future of HA Injectables research



Allergan Aesthetics is heralding the era of 'undetectable' aesthetics, informed by its international research involving HCP interviews, consumer insights, industry reports, and social listening intelligence.

'Undetectable' refers to an aesthetic aspiration towards subtle, natural-looking, and discreet outcomes, rather than a definitive result.

To assess the current and future landscape for HA Injectables, VML conducted the following analysis on behalf of Allergan Aesthetics1:

Comprehensive review of Allergan Aesthetics' proprietary global research, encompassing qualitative, quantitative, and existing social intelligence into HA injectables focused on the category, consumers, and HCPs.

To understand patient and HCP conversation around HA injectables in Brazil, Thailand, and the United Kingdom, custom social listening intelligence research was conducted using the Talkwalker platform for the period January 2024 to June 2025. A further custom social listening exercise was conducted in China for the same period using the Wisers platform in August 2025.

In-depth interviews with ten HCPs in Brazil, Canada, China, Thailand, and the UK were conducted in September 2025, including Dr. Babak Esfahani, Plastic & Aesthetic Surgeon (Germany), Dr. Apul Parikh, Aesthetic Doctor (UK), and Dr. Juliana Chieppe, Dermatologist (Brazil), who will form part of the panel at AMWC.

About Layered Beauty: The New Aesthetic Mindset



To better understand how today's culture is reshaping aesthetic decision-making, Allergan Aesthetics commissioned a large-scale global research study spanning nine countries (Canada, United States, United Kingdom, China, Brazil, France, Germany, Thailand, and KSA) and more than 12,286 beauty-involved consumers. The study explored evolving attitudes, treatment behaviors, and expectations around combination and multimodal approaches to aesthetics, revealing a clear shift away from isolated, single interventions towards the need for integrated, personalized treatment plans delivered over time. This research was undertaken to help Allergan Aesthetics better understand these changing behaviors and support the development of structured approaches to treatment such as AA Signature™, reflecting how patients now approach aesthetics. The research was carried out in November and December 2025.

About AbbVie



AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines and solutions that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas including immunology, neuroscience and oncology – and products and services in our Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com. Follow @abbvie on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter) and YouTube.

About Allergan Aesthetics



At Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company, we develop, manufacture, and market a portfolio of leading aesthetics brands and products. Our aesthetics portfolio includes facial injectables, body contouring, plastics, skin care, and more. Our goal is to consistently provide our customers with innovation, education, exceptional service, and a commitment to excellence, all with a personal touch. For more information, visit. www.allerganaesthetics.com.

JUVÉDERM® Collection of Fillers Important Information



INDICATIONS



JUVÉDERM® VOLUMA® XC injectable gel is indicated for deep (subcutaneous and/or supraperiosteal) injection for cheek augmentation to correct age-related volume deficit in the mid-face, for augmentation of the chin region to improve the chin profile, and for supraperiosteal injection to augment the temple region to improve moderate to severe temple hollowing in adults over the age of 21.



JUVÉDERM® VOLUX® XC injectable gel is indicated for subcutaneous and/or supraperiosteal injection for improvement of jawline definition in adults over the age of 21 with moderate to severe loss of jawline definition.



JUVÉDERM® VOLLURE® XC injectable gel is indicated for injection into the mid-to-deep dermis for correction of moderate to severe facial wrinkles and folds (such as nasolabial folds) in adults over the age of 21.



JUVÉDERM® VOLBELLA® XC injectable gel is indicated for injection into the lips for lip augmentation and correction of perioral rhytids, and for the improvement of infraorbital hollowing in adults over the age of 21.



JUVÉDERM® Ultra Plus XC and JUVÉDERM® Ultra XC injectable gels are indicated for injection into the mid-to-deep dermis for correction of moderate to severe facial wrinkles and folds (such as nasolabial folds).



JUVÉDERM® Ultra XC injectable gel is also indicated for injection into the lips and perioral area for lip augmentation in adults over the age of 21.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION



CONTRAINDICATIONS



These products should not be used in patients who have severe allergies, marked by a history of anaphylaxis or history or presence of multiple severe allergies, and should not be used in patients with a history of allergies to Gram-positive bacterial proteins or lidocaine contained in these products.

WARNINGS

Do not inject into blood vessels. Introduction of these products into the vasculature may lead to embolization, occlusion of the vessels, ischemia, or infarction. Take extra care when injecting soft tissue fillers; for example, after insertion of the needle and just before injection, the plunger rod can be withdrawn slightly to aspirate and verify the needle is not intravascular, inject the product slowly, and apply the least amount of pressure necessary. Rare, but serious, adverse events associated with the intravascular injection of soft tissue fillers in the face have been reported and include temporary or permanent vision impairment, blindness, cerebral ischemia or cerebral hemorrhage leading to stroke, skin necrosis, and damage to underlying facial structures. Immediately stop the injection if a patient exhibits any of the following symptoms: changes in vision, signs of a stroke, blanching of the skin, unusual pain during or shortly after the procedure. Patients should receive prompt medical attention and, possibly, evaluation by an appropriate healthcare professional specialist should an intravascular injection occur

Product use at specific sites in which an active inflammatory process (skin eruptions such as cysts, pimples, rashes, or hives) or infection is present should be deferred until the underlying process has been controlled

PRECAUTIONS

To minimize the risk of potential complications, these products should only be used by healthcare professionals who are knowledgeable about the anatomy and the product(s) for use in indicated area(s), and who have appropriate training in facial anatomy, vasculature, safe injection techniques, and identification and management of potential adverse events, including intravascular complications

The potential risks of soft tissue injections should be discussed with patients prior to treatment to ensure they are aware of signs and symptoms of complications

The safety and effectiveness for the treatment of anatomic regions other than indicated areas for each product have not been established in controlled clinical studies

The safety for use of these products in patients with known susceptibility to keloid formation, hypertrophic scarring, and pigmentation disorders has not been studied

The safety for use during pregnancy and in breastfeeding females has not been established

The safety for use of JUVÉDERM® VOLUMA® XC has been established in patients between 35 and 65 years of age for cheek augmentation, 22 and 80 years of age for chin augmentation, and 32 and 82 years of age for improvement of temple hollowing

The safety for use of JUVÉDERM® Ultra Plus XC and JUVÉDERM® Ultra XC in patients under 18 years, and the safety for use of JUVÉDERM® VOLUX® XC, JUVÉDERM® VOLLURE® XC, and JUVÉDERM® VOLBELLA® XC in patients under 22 years, has not been established

Dermal filler implantation carries a risk of infection. Follow standard precautions

Dermal fillers should be used with caution in patients on immunosuppressive therapy

Patients taking medications that can prolong bleeding (such as aspirin, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, and warfarin) may experience increased bruising or bleeding at treatment sites

Patients who experience skin injury near the site of implantation may be at a higher risk for adverse events

If laser treatment, chemical peel, or any other procedure based on active dermal response is considered after treatment, or before skin has healed from a procedure prior to treatment, there is a possible risk of eliciting an inflammatory reaction at the injection site

The safety for use of JUVÉDERM® VOLUMA® XC injectable gel in patients with very thin skin in the mid-face has not been established

The safety of using a cannula with JUVÉDERM® VOLUMA® XC for cheek augmentation in patients with Fitzpatrick Skin Types V and VI or to improve temple hollowing has not been established

JUVÉDERM® VOLUMA® XC was not evaluated in subjects with significant skin laxity of the chin, neck, or jaw in the chin augmentation study

The effect of JUVÉDERM® VOLUMA® XC injection into the chin on facial hair growth has not been studied

Patients may experience late-onset adverse events with injectable gel implants, and late-onset nodules with use of JUVÉDERM® VOLUMA® XC

Based on preclinical studies, patients should be limited to 20 mL of any JUVÉDERM® injectable gel per 60 kg (132 lb) body mass per year. The safety of injecting greater amounts has not been established

Injection of more than 9 mL of JUVÉDERM® VOLUX® XC for improvement of jawline definition has not been studied

ADVERSE EVENTS



The most common reported side effects for JUVÉDERM® injectable gels were redness, swelling, pain, tenderness, firmness, lumps/bumps, bruising, discoloration, and itching. For JUVÉDERM® VOLBELLA® XC, dryness was also reported. The majority were mild or moderate in severity.



To report an adverse reaction with any product in the JUVÉDERM® Collection, please call Allergan® Product Support at 1-877-345-5372. Please visit rxabbvie.com for more information.



Products in the JUVÉDERM® Collection are available only by a licensed physician or properly licensed practitioner.

DFU Links– added to end of ISI on HCP website



Please see Directions for Use or visit https://www.rxabbvie.com/pdf/juvederm-voluma-xc_dfu.pdf for JUVÉDERM® VOLUMA® XC



Please see Directions for Use or visit https://www.rxabbvie.com/pdf/juvederm-volux-xc_dfu.pdf for JUVÉDERM® VOLUX® XC



Please see Directions for Use or visit https://www.rxabbvie.com/pdf/juvederm-vollure-xc_dfu.pdf for JUVÉDERM® VOLLURE® XC



Please see Directions for Use or visit https://www.rxabbvie.com/pdf/juvederm-volbella_dfu.pdf for JUVÉDERM® VOLBELLA® XC



Please see Directions for Use or visit https://www.rxabbvie.com/pdf/juvederm-ultra-plus-xc_dfu.pdf for JUVÉDERM® Ultra Plus XC



Please see Directions for Use or visit https://www.rxabbvie.com/pdf/juvederm-ultra-xc_dfu.pdf for JUVÉDERM® Ultra XC

Forward-Looking Statements



Some statements in this news release are, or may be considered, forward-looking statements for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project" and similar expressions and uses of future or conditional verbs, generally identify forward-looking statements. AbbVie cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, challenges to intellectual property, competition from other products, difficulties inherent in the research and development process, adverse litigation or government action, changes to laws and regulations applicable to our industry, the impact of global macroeconomic factors, such as economic downturns or uncertainty, international conflict, trade disputes and tariffs, and other uncertainties and risks associated with global business operations. Additional information about the economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors that may affect AbbVie's operations is set forth in Item 1A, "Risk Factors," of AbbVie's 2025 Annual Report on Form 10-K, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as updated by its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in other documents that AbbVie subsequently files with the Securities and Exchange Commission that update, supplement or supersede such information. AbbVie undertakes no obligation, and specifically declines, to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of subsequent events or developments, except as required by law.

Global Media: Michael Salzillo michael.salzillo@abbvie.com U.S. Media: Adelle Infante Adelle.infante@abbvie.com Investors: Liz Shea Liz.shea@abbvie.com

Disclaimers



Material developed and funded by Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company.



Copyright 2026 AbbVie. All rights reserved. All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Footnotes





†'Undetectable' refers to an aesthetic aspiration towards subtle, natural-looking, and discreet outcomes, rather than a definitive result. ‡Based on a 30-minute online quantitative survey among aesthetics consumers across seven global markets. Respondents answered Q33: "When you think about 'fillers', how much do you agree or disagree with the following statements? Base: n=5306. Data labels <5% have been removed.2 § Based on a 30-minute online quantitative survey conducted March–April 2025 across seven global markets. Respondents answered QB12b: "Which of these attributes / benefits do you associate with each of the following treatments? Base: physicians; n=575.2 ‖ As perceived by HCPs.4 ¶Based on HCP tracking market research involving over 1,700 HCPs from 16 international markets.6 ††87%‡‡ TO 98%§§ SATISFACTION.17,21 ‡‡In a clinical study of 192 patients treated with JUVÉDERM® VOLUMA® XC for correction of chin volume deficit, 87.3% of patients (n=110/126) rated their own appearance as improved or much improved six months after treatment.21 §§In a clinical study of 60 patients treated with JUVÉDERM® VOLBELLA® XC for lip enhancement, 98.3% of patients (n=58/60) felt they had achieved improved lip fullness after one month.17 ¶¶ In an in vivo study, a filler that has integrated with the tissue may give a natural look and feel.35 **Tissue integration was demonstrated by JUVÉDERM® Ultra XC, JUVÉDERM® Ultra Plus XC, JUVÉDERM® VOLITE® XC, JUVÉDERM® VOLBELLA® XC, JUVÉDERM® VOLIFT® XC, JUVÉDERM® VOLUMA® XC, and JUVÉDERM® VOLUX® XC at one and four weeks in animal in vivo studies.36 # In a study of patients aged ≥18 years treated with JUVÉDERM® VOLBELLA® XC in the lips, 65.1% (n=43) felt their lip results were "extremely natural or very natural."37 ΩResults lasting from nine months up to 24 months depending on the product used and facial areas treated.24-26

References:

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