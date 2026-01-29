Allergan Aesthetics Unveils New Data Across Facial Injectables On-Market and Emerging Portfolio at IMCAS 2026 Showcasing Enduring Strength in Advancing Aesthetics Medicine

- Nine e-posters presenting comprehensive Allergan Aesthetics portfolio data spanning first-in-class botulinum neurotoxin serotype E (TrenibotulinumtoxinE, "TrenibotE"), onabotulinumtoxinA, hyaluronic acid-based fillers and an innovative filler with biostimulatory properties



- Pooled Phase 3 efficacy, safety and patient satisfaction data for TrenibotulinumtoxinE, a first-in-class botulinum neurotoxin serotype E that delivers rapid results with a short-duration of effect



- Results from two Phase 4 studies of OnabotulinumtoxinA for Upper Facial Lines point to the benefit of long-term use and patient satisfaction with achieving natural outcomes.

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company (NYSE: ABBV), today announced it will present new data from its facial aesthetics portfolio at the 2026 International Master Course on Aging Science (IMCAS) World Congress, taking place January 29–31, 2026, in Paris, France. E-posters, along with expert panels and symposiums, collectively demonstrate Allergan Aesthetics' pioneering research, new toxin innovation and commitment to advancing a multimodal approach to treatment using AA Signature™ approach.

"Allergan Aesthetics is driving the future of aesthetic medicine through a focus on scientifically driven innovation," said John Maltman, vice president, global aesthetics medical affairs, Allergan Aesthetics. "At IMCAS 2026, we're unveiling breakthrough new research that addresses patient concerns and offers health care providers new insight to on-market and emerging treatment options across neurotoxin, biostimulatory and HA filler modalities. These findings reinforce our commitment to delivering fully personalized, natural-looking outcomes using the Allergan Aesthetics facial injectable portfolio in the hands of skilled and trained clinicians."

Poster Presentations

Allergan Aesthetics will showcase data across its facial injectable portfolio and pipeline through a series of posters at IMCAS 2026 underscoring its leadership in evidence-based facial aesthetics.

Four poster presentations will showcase efficacy and safety data for TrenibotulinumtoxinE, a first-in-class botulinum neurotoxin serotype E, currently under regulatory review, that delivers rapid results with a short-duration of effect, for patients with glabellar lines.

Additional data on BOTOX® Cosmetic highlights patient satisfaction with natural-looking results after BOTOX® Cosmetic treatment and the benefit of long term, repeated use of BOTOX® Cosmetic for upper facial lines.

Other poster presentations will showcase the evaluation of satisfaction and aesthetics outcomes, skin rejuvenation and a multimodal approach to treatment using AA Signature™ approach.

Title Authors Age-Related Efficacy Outcomes After Treatment of Glabellar Lines With TrenibotulinumtoxinE: A Pooled Phase 3 Subgroup Analysis Corey Maas, Daniel P. Friedmann, Joely Kaufman- Janette, Steve Dayan, Magdalena Boczarska-Jedynak, Jason K. Rivers, Bryan Ho, Joan-En Lin, Maria Musumeci, PhD, Elena Dimitrijevic Efficacy Outcomes After Treatment With TrenibotulinumtoxinE for Glabellar Lines in Male Participants: A Pooled Phase 3 Subgroup Analysis Deirdre Hooper, Rosalyn George, Terrence Keaney, Keith Marcus, Marion Moers-Carpi, Daniela Greiner- Krüger, Elena Dimitrijevic, Yu Guo, Joan-En Lin, Maria Musumeci, PhD "Novel Botulinum Neurotoxin Serotype E, TrenibotulinumtoxinE, Delivers High Treatment Satisfaction, Natural-looking Results, Improved Appearance-Related Psychological Impact for Glabellar Lines: Patient-Reported Outcomes of a Phase 3 Randomized Trial" Marion Moers-Carpi, Magdalena Boczarska-Jedynak, Cheryl Burgess, Terrence Keaney, Keith Marcus, Steve Yoelin, Tanya Brandstetter, Chung-Yi C. Chiang, Grace S. Park, Joan-En Chang-Lin, Sandhya Shimoga TrenibotulinumtoxinE Efficacy and Safety for Glabellar Lines Regardless of Prior Botulinum Toxin Use: Pooled Phase 3 Analysis Terrence Keaney, MD; Marion Moers-Carpi, MD; Edward Lain, MD; Cheryl Burgess, MD, FAAD; Jason Rivers, MD; Carmen Kavali, MD; Steve Yoelin, MD; Chung-Yi C. Chiang, PhD; Amy S. Weitzenfeld, MD; Grace S. Park, DrPH; Joan-En Chang-Lin, PhD Treatment Satisfaction and Natural- Looking Outcomes by Participant Sex: Subgroup Findings From a Phase 4 Study of OnabotulinumtoxinA for Upper Facial Lines Terrence Keaney Amir Moradi Vince Bertucci, Michael Gold, Charles Cheng, Corey Hartman, Carmen Kavali, Corey Maas, Alain Michon, Melissa Chiang, Tanya Brandstetter, John Maltman, Edward Jierjian, Maria Musumeci, PhD Motivating Factors for Long-Term Repeated OnabotulinumtoxinA Treatment for Upper Facial Lines: Findings From a Global Retrospective Chart Review and Cross-Sectional Study Koenraad De Boulle, MD; Amir Moradi, MD; Ligia Colucci, MD; Ivan Tan, MD; Nowell Solish, MD; Edwin Williams, MD; Abdullah M. Alesia, MD; Joy Diwa Maglambayan, RPh, PMP; Tanya Brandstetter, PhD, MSc; Teresa Zhou, PhD; John Maltman, PhD; Maria Musumeci, PhD An Evaluation of the Mechanism of Action of a Hyaluronic Acid and Calcium Hydroxyapatite Hybrid Injectable Andre Braz, MD; Nelson Chang, MD; Fernando Urdiales- Galves, MD; Sara Hariri, PhD; Natali Malkah, PhD; Lauren Nakab, PharmD An Evaluation of Satisfaction and Aesthetic Outcomes in the Periorbital Region Following Treatment With Hyaluronic Acid Injectables and OnabotulinumtoxinA in the Mid and Upper Face: A Subanalysis of Asian Participants Frank Lin, Samira Baharlou, Sarah Boxley, Gregory J. Goodman, Cara McDonald, Joan Vandeputte, Ivar Van Heijningen, Traci Baker, Carola de la Guardia Multimodal Approaches to Skin Rejuvenation: From Epidermal Hydration to Dermal Biostimulation Françoise Boismal

The future of aesthetics: IMCAS Educational Symposia

Allergan Aesthetics will also host two symposia featuring Global experts, insights, panel discussions and live injection sessions, designed to explore patient needs and enhance clinical practice:

Global Medical Affairs symposium: The Heritage and Future of Botulinum Toxin: Next Generation Toxin and Expanding Horizons on Friday, 30 January, 08:30. Will explore new developments in the toxins space, the long-term patient journey and the drive for natural outcomes. Session led by Dr. Natalie Rajaonarivelo and features Dr. Patricia Ogilvie, Dr. Daniela Greiner-Krüger, Dr. Vince Bertucci and Dr. Koenraad De Boulle.

on Friday, 30 January, 08:30. The Allergan Medical Institute (AMI) Symposium: 'AA Signature™: When patients' aspirations meet clinical reality on Friday, 30 January, 14:00. Focuses on transformative strategies using the Allergan Aesthetics portfolio and AA Signature™ approach to treatment, combined with real-world applications and expert insights. The session will be led by Dr. Sylwia Lipko-Godlewska and Dr. Marcel Vinicius and features Professor Sebastian Cotofana and Dr. Mustafa Narwan.

on Friday, 30 January, 14:00.

Representatives from Allergan Aesthetics will also participate in multiple scientific events and Think Tanks, including an Industry Tribune featuring conversation on trends around the combination use of aesthetic products.

Delegates can also visit the Allergan Aesthetics booth and Global Aesthetics Medical Affairs booth – E130 – to explore the interactive AMI product injection experience, learn more about Allergan Aesthetics' advanced portfolio through AA Signature™, and connect with experts to learn more about the science behind the portfolio.

Notes to editors:



AA Signature



AA Signature™ is a multimodal portfolio-based approach to treatment that integrates Allergan Aesthetics' leading products, AMI training, and services to deliver a personalized treatment approach, whether patients are looking for lift, more definition or improved skin quality.

BOTOX® Cosmetic (onabotulinumtoxinA) Important Information

Indications

BOTOX® Cosmetic (onabotulinumtoxinA) is indicated in adult patients for the temporary improvement in the appearance of:



- Moderate to severe glabellar lines associated with corrugator and/or procerus muscle activity



- Moderate to severe lateral canthal lines associated with orbicularis oculi activity



- Moderate to severe forehead lines associated with frontalis activity



- Moderate to severe platysma bands associated with platysma muscle activity

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION, INCLUDING BOXED WARNING

WARNING: DISTANT SPREAD OF TOXIN EFFECT

Postmarketing reports indicate that the effects of BOTOX® Cosmetic and all botulinum toxin products may spread from the area of injection to produce symptoms consistent with botulinum toxin effects. These may include asthenia, generalized muscle weakness, diplopia, ptosis, dysphagia, dysphonia, dysarthria, urinary incontinence, and breathing difficulties. These symptoms have been reported hours to weeks after injection. Swallowing and breathing difficulties can be life threatening and there have been reports of death. The risk of symptoms is probably greatest in children treated for spasticity, but symptoms can also occur in adults treated for spasticity and other conditions, particularly in those patients who have an underlying condition that would predispose them to these symptoms. In unapproved uses and approved indications, cases of spread of effect have been reported at doses comparable to those used to treat cervical dystonia and spasticity and at lower doses.

CONTRAINDICATIONS



BOTOX® Cosmetic is contraindicated in the presence of infection at the proposed injection site(s) and in individuals with known hypersensitivity to any botulinum toxin preparation or to any of the components in the formulation.

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS



Lack of Equivalency Between Botulinum Toxin Products



The potency Units of BOTOX® Cosmetic are specific to the preparation and assay method utilized. BOTOX® Cosmetic is not equivalent to other preparations of botulinum toxin products, and therefore, Units of biological activity of BOTOX® Cosmetic cannot be compared to nor converted into Units of any other botulinum toxin products assessed with any other specific assay method.

Spread of Toxin Effect



Please refer to Boxed Warning for Distant Spread of Toxin Effect.

No definitive serious adverse event reports of distant spread of toxin effect associated with dermatologic use of BOTOX® Cosmetic at the labeled dose of 20 Units (for glabellar lines), 24 Units (for lateral canthal lines), 40 Units (for forehead lines with glabellar lines), 44 Units (for simultaneous treatment of lateral canthal lines and glabellar lines), and 64 Units (for simultaneous treatment of lateral canthal lines, glabellar lines, and forehead lines) have been reported. Patients or caregivers should be advised to seek immediate medical care if swallowing, speech, or respiratory disorders occur.

Serious Adverse Reactions With Unapproved Use



Serious adverse reactions, including excessive weakness, dysphagia, and aspiration pneumonia, with some adverse reactions associated with fatal outcomes, have been reported in patients who received BOTOX® injections for unapproved uses. In these cases, the adverse reactions were not necessarily related to distant spread of toxin, but may have resulted from the administration of BOTOX® to the site of injection and/or adjacent structures. In several of the cases, patients had preexisting dysphagia or other significant disabilities. There is insufficient information to identify factors associated with an increased risk for adverse reactions associated with the unapproved uses of BOTOX®. The safety and effectiveness of BOTOX® for unapproved uses have not been established.

Hypersensitivity Reactions



Serious and/or immediate hypersensitivity reactions have been reported. These reactions include anaphylaxis, serum sickness, urticaria, soft-tissue edema, and dyspnea. If such a reaction occurs, discontinue further injection of BOTOX Cosmetic and immediately institute appropriate medical therapy. One fatal case of anaphylaxis has been reported in which lidocaine was used as the diluent and, consequently, the causal agent cannot be reliably determined.

Cardiovascular System



There have been reports following administration of BOTOX® of adverse events involving the cardiovascular system, including arrhythmia and myocardial infarction, some with fatal outcomes. Some of these patients had risk factors, including preexisting cardiovascular disease. Use caution when administering to patients with preexisting cardiovascular disease.

Increased Risk of Clinically Significant Effects With Preexisting Neuromuscular Disorders



Patients with neuromuscular disorders may be at increased risk of clinically significant effects, including generalized muscle weakness, diplopia, ptosis, dysphonia, dysarthria, severe dysphagia, and respiratory compromise from onabotulinumtoxinA (see Warnings and Precautions). Monitor individuals with peripheral motor neuropathic diseases, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis or neuromuscular junction disorders (eg, myasthenia gravis or Lambert-Eaton syndrome) when given botulinum toxin.

Dysphagia and Breathing Difficulties



Treatment with BOTOX® and other botulinum toxin products can result in swallowing or breathing difficulties. Patients with preexisting swallowing or breathing difficulties may be more susceptible to these complications. In most cases, this is a consequence of weakening of muscles in the area of injection that are involved in breathing or oropharyngeal muscles that control swallowing or breathing (see Boxed Warning).

Preexisting Conditions at the Injection Site



Use caution when BOTOX® Cosmetic treatment is used in the presence of inflammation at the proposed injection site(s) or when excessive weakness or atrophy is present in the target muscle(s).

Dry Eye in Patients Treated With BOTOX® Cosmetic



There have been reports of dry eye associated with BOTOX® Cosmetic injection in or near the orbicularis oculi muscle. If symptoms of dry eye (eg, eye irritation, photophobia, or visual changes) persist, consider referring patients to an ophthalmologist.

Human Albumin and Transmission of Viral Diseases



This product contains albumin, a derivative of human blood. Based on effective donor screening and product manufacturing processes, it carries a remote risk for transmission of viral diseases and variant Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (vCJD). There is a theoretical risk for transmission of Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD), which would also be considered remote. No cases of transmission of viral diseases, CJD, or vCJD have ever been identified for licensed albumin or albumin contained in other licensed products.

ADVERSE REACTIONS



The most frequently reported adverse reactions following injection of BOTOX® Cosmetic for glabellar lines were eyelid ptosis (3%), facial pain (1%), facial paresis (1%), and muscular weakness (1%).

The most frequently reported adverse reaction following injection of BOTOX® Cosmetic for lateral canthal lines was eyelid edema (1%).

The most frequently reported adverse reactions following injection of BOTOX® Cosmetic for forehead lines with glabellar lines were headache (9%), brow ptosis (2%), and eyelid ptosis (2%).

The safety profile of BOTOX® Cosmetic treatment of platysma bands is consistent with the known safety profile of BOTOX® Cosmetic for other indications.

DRUG INTERACTIONS



Coadministration of BOTOX® Cosmetic and aminoglycosides or other agents interfering with neuromuscular transmission (eg, curare-like compounds) should only be performed with caution as the effect of the toxin may be potentiated. Use of anticholinergic drugs after administration of BOTOX® Cosmetic may potentiate systemic anticholinergic effects.

The effect of administering different botulinum neurotoxin products at the same time or within several months of each other is unknown. Excessive neuromuscular weakness may be exacerbated by administration of another botulinum toxin prior to the resolution of the effects of a previously administered botulinum toxin.

Excessive weakness may also be exaggerated by administration of a muscle relaxant before or after administration of BOTOX® Cosmetic.

USE IN SPECIFIC POPULATIONS



There are no studies or adequate data from postmarketing surveillance on the developmental risk associated with use of BOTOX® Cosmetic in pregnant women. There are no data on the presence of BOTOX® Cosmetic in human or animal milk, the effects on the breastfed child, or the effects on milk production.

Please see BOTOX® Cosmetic full Prescribing Information, including Boxed Warning and Medication Guide.

SKINVIVE by JUVÉDERM® Injectable Gel Important Information

INDICATIONS



SKINVIVE by JUVÉDERM® injectable gel is indicated for intradermal injection to improve skin smoothness of the cheeks in adults over the age of 21.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

CONTRAINDICATIONS: Not for patients with a history of anaphylaxis, presence of multiple severe allergies, or allergies to Gram-positive bacterial proteins or lidocaine in this product.

WARNINGS: Do not inject into blood vessels as this may lead to embolization, occlusion of the vessels, ischemia, or infarction. Rare, but serious, adverse events associated with the intravascular injection of soft-tissue fillers have been reported and include temporary or permanent vision impairment, blindness, cerebral ischemia or hemorrhage leading to stroke, skin necrosis, and damage to underlying facial structures. Immediately stop the injection if a patient exhibits changes in vision, signs of a stroke, blanching of the skin, or unusual pain during or shortly after the procedure. Patients should receive prompt medical attention should an intravascular injection occur. Treatment at specific sites should be deferred where there is an active inflammatory process or infection.

PRECAUTIONS: Only healthcare professionals who have appropriate training, experience, and are knowledgeable of the anatomy at and around the injection site should use this product. As with all transcutaneous procedures, injections carry a risk of infection. The safety for use during pregnancy, breastfeeding, and in patients with known susceptibility to keloid formation, hypertrophic scarring, or pigmentation disorders has not been established. Use with caution in patients on immunosuppressive therapy. Patients taking medications that can prolong bleeding may experience increased bruising or bleeding at treatment sites. Patients may experience late onset AEs with use of injectable gel implants, including SKINVIVE by JUVÉDERM®

ADVERSE EVENTS: The most commonly reported injection site responses included redness, lumps/bumps, swelling, bruising, pain, tenderness, firmness, discoloration, and itching. Most were mild, lasting 7 days or less.

Please see Directions for Use or visit SKINVIVE.com for more information.

SKINVIVE by JUVÉDERM® is available only by a licensed physician or properly licensed practitioner.

The investigational products described above, TrenibotulinumtoxinE for the treatment of glabellar lines and SKINVIVE by JUVÉDERM® for the improvement of neck appearance, have not yet been shown to be safe and effective for their intended uses.

