Allergan Aesthetics to Present New Research on Aesthetic Care Following Medical Weight Loss and Evolving Patient Needs at ASDS 2026

– Nine abstracts will be presented, including new data from Phase 4 research examining aesthetic treatment following medical weight loss, with a focus on patient satisfaction and psychosocial outcomes



– A digital image analysis evaluating glabellar line severity and brow position following treatment with investigational trenibotulinumtoxinE (trenibotE) and BOTOX® Cosmetic (onabotulinumtoxinA) will be presented during the Cosmetic Oral Abstract Presentations: Top Ten session



– Expert panel to explore shifting consumer expectations, common misconceptions and medical weight loss in aesthetics, drawing on insights from the Allergan Aesthetics "What Consumers Really Want" report

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company (NYSE: ABBV), will present nine abstracts at the 2026 American Society for Dermatologic Surgery (ASDS) Annual Meeting, Nov. 5-8 in San Diego, underscoring the company's continued investment in generating scientific evidence to inform care across multiple aesthetic categories. The presentations include new data from two Phase 4 studies examining aesthetic treatment in patients on glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1)-related medications for weight management, with a focus on patient satisfaction and psychosocial outcomes. Additional presentations span multimodal aesthetic treatment across diverse patient populations, neurotoxin innovation, body contouring and skin quality, including exosome research.

"Advancing aesthetic medicine starts with understanding patients' evolving needs and generating the scientific evidence to keep pace," said Darin Messina, Ph.D., senior vice president, head of aesthetics research and development, AbbVie. "We continue to build on our extensive body of clinical research, including studies of multimodal treatment approaches, to help providers make informed decisions about using our products to address a range of aesthetic concerns."

Two video oral abstract presentations will share new data from Phase 4 studies exploring aesthetic treatment in patients taking GLP-1-related medications for weight loss, with research examining facial appearance, skin quality, patient satisfaction and psychosocial outcomes:

HARMONY IN DIVERSITY: Improved Satisfaction With Aesthetic Appearance and Psychosocial Function Following Multimodal Aesthetic Treatment in a Medical Weight Loss Cohort

Satisfaction With Overall Facial Appearance and Psychological Outcomes After Treatment With Hyaluronic Acid Injectables in Patients With Medical Weight Loss

"Patients experiencing medical weight loss may have aesthetic concerns that extend beyond changes in facial volume or skin quality," said Joely Kaufman-Janette, M.D., board-certified dermatologist, Skin Research Institute, and study investigator. "By examining patient satisfaction and psychosocial well-being alongside changes in physical appearance, we can gain a more complete picture of their needs and support them with individualized treatment approaches throughout their aesthetic journeys."

A digital image analysis of glabellar line severity and brow position following treatment with investigational trenibotE and BOTOX® Cosmetic will be presented during the Cosmetic Oral Abstract Presentations: Top Ten session at 7:30 a.m. PT on Sunday, Nov. 8. The analysis uses objective digital imaging to add quantitative measures that complement clinician assessment.

Similar Clinical Outcomes in Glabellar Line Severity and Brow Position Following TrenibotE and OnabotA Treatment: A Digital Image Analysis (presented by Jean Carruthers, M.D. on behalf of Shannon Humphrey, M.D.)

Allergan Aesthetics will also host The Aesthetics Evolution: Inside the Changing Consumer Landscape expert panel at 12:30 p.m. PT on Thursday, Nov. 5, in the Special Events Room. Drawing on insights from the company's "What Consumers Really Want" report, the panel will examine shifting consumer expectations, common misconceptions and medical weight loss in aesthetics. Tiffany Libby, M.D., will moderate the panel, featuring Anthony Rossi, M.D.; Joely Kaufman-Janette, M.D.; and Vince Bertucci, M.D.

Other presentations from Allergan Aesthetics highlight new data on multimodal aesthetic treatment of the face and neck across a diverse patient population, including patient-reported satisfaction and psychosocial outcomes; the use of a topical cosmetic human fibroblast-derived exosome serum to support skin quality, both as part of a daily skincare regimen and alongside in-office procedures such as radiofrequency microneedling, non-ablative laser and diamond tip microdermabrasion; and how treatment sequence may influence outcomes and patient experience when combining cryolipolysis and electromagnetic muscle stimulation for abdominal body contouring.

A full list of Allergan Aesthetics' presentations is below.

Title Authors Format Medical Weight Loss Satisfaction With Overall Facial Appearance and Psychological Outcomes After Treatment With Hyaluronic Acid Injectables in Patients With Medical Weight Loss Sabrina Fabi, M.D.; Jeremy B. Green, M.D.; Katherine Zibilich Holcomb, M.D.; Kian Karimi, M.D.; Sarah Jackson, M.D.; Julie Garcia; Hongsuk Song; Carinna Kison; Nazanin Ashourian, Ph.D. Video Oral Abstract HARMONY IN DIVERSITY: Improved Satisfaction With Aesthetic Appearance and Psychosocial Function Following Multimodal Aesthetic Treatment in a Medical Weight Loss Cohort Joely Kaufman-Janette, M.D.; Craig Teller, M.D.; Terrence Keaney, M.D.; Amir Moradi, M.D.; Elena Dimitrijevic, Ph.D.; Warren Tong; Nazanin Ashourian, Ph.D.; Lynn Zhang; Amy Weitzenfeld, M.D.; Helena Pavicic; Sachin Shridharani, M.D. Video Oral Abstract TrenibotE (Cosmetic Oral Abstract Presentations: Top Ten) Similar Clinical Outcomes in Glabellar Line Severity and Brow Position Following TrenibotE and OnabotA Treatment: A Digital Image Analysis Shannon Humphrey, M.D.; Jean Carruthers, M.D.; Terrence Keaney, M.D.; Sachin Shridharani, M.D.; Emily McCusker, Ph.D.; Siavash Mortezavi; Maria Musumeci, Ph.D.; Rafael Tuazon; Elena Dimitrijevic, Ph.D. Oral Presentation Multimodal Treatment HARMONY IN DIVERSITY: Positive Impact of Multimodal Aesthetic Treatment of the Face and Neck on Patient-Reported Satisfaction With Appearance and Psychosocial Function Cheryl Burgess, M.D.; Charles Boyd, M.D.; Deirdre Hooper, M.D.; Keith Marcus, M.D.; Nazanin Ashourian, Ph.D.; Warren Tong; Helena Pavicic; Lynn Zhang; Amy Weitzenfeld, M.D.; Elena Dimitrijevic, Ph.D.; Younghoon Cho, M.D. Video Oral Abstract Skincare/Exosomes A Topical Fibroblast-Derived Exosomes Serum Improved Skin Quality Parameters in Premenopausal and Postmenopausal Women: Results From a 12-Week Study Shannon Humphrey, M.D.; Priscilla Huang; Elizabeth Makino; Tsing Cheng, Ph.D.; Nana Thompson, Ph.D.; Prithwiraj Maitra, Ph.D. Video Oral Abstract Efficacy of a Topical Skincare Regimen Including Cosmetic Human Fibroblast-Derived Exosome Serum and Growth Factor Serum: A Multisite Study Edward Lain, M.D.; Priscilla Huang; Elizabeth Makino; Tsing Cheng, Ph.D.; Nancy D. Rodgers, Ph.D.; Prithwiraj Maitra, Ph.D. Video Oral Abstract Topical Cosmetic Human Fibroblast-Derived Exosomes Serum Helps Support Radiofrequency Microneedling or Non-Ablative Laser Treatment Recovery and Rejuvenation Benefits Saami Khalifian, M.D.; Jessica Shisler, Ph.D.; Elizabeth Makino; Priscilla Huang; Tsing Cheng, Ph.D.; Prithwiraj Maitra, Ph.D. Video Oral Abstract Skin Quality Improvements Following Diamond Tip Microdermabrasion With Exosome Serum and Topical Exosome Skincare Before and After Cosmetic Neurotoxin Treatment Amelia Hausauer, M.D.; Lisa T. Goberdhan; Katie Schneider; Arielle Bautista; Tsing Cheng, Ph.D.; Elizabeth Makino Video Oral Abstract Body Contouring Safety and Effectiveness of Two Sequencing Strategies Combining Cryolipolysis and Electromagnetic Muscle Stimulation for Abdominal Body Contouring Amy Taub, M.D.; Elana Block; Christopher Tokarczyk; Agnesa Avanesian, Ph.D. Video Oral Abstract

BOTOX® Cosmetic (onabotulinumtoxinA) Important Information

Indications

BOTOX® Cosmetic (onabotulinumtoxinA) is indicated in adult patients for the temporary improvement in the appearance of:



- Moderate to severe glabellar lines associated with corrugator and/or procerus muscle activity



- Moderate to severe lateral canthal lines associated with orbicularis oculi activity



- Moderate to severe forehead lines associated with frontalis activity



- Moderate to severe platysma bands associated with platysma muscle activity

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION, INCLUDING BOXED WARNING

WARNING: DISTANT SPREAD OF TOXIN EFFECT

Postmarketing reports indicate that the effects of BOTOX® Cosmetic and all botulinum toxin products may spread from the area of injection to produce symptoms consistent with botulinum toxin effects. These may include asthenia, generalized muscle weakness, diplopia, ptosis, dysphagia, dysphonia, dysarthria, urinary incontinence, and breathing difficulties. These symptoms have been reported hours to weeks after injection. Swallowing and breathing difficulties can be life threatening and there have been reports of death. The risk of symptoms is probably greatest in children treated for spasticity, but symptoms can also occur in adults treated for spasticity and other conditions, particularly in those patients who have an underlying condition that would predispose them to these symptoms. In unapproved uses and approved indications, cases of spread of effect have been reported at doses comparable to those used to treat cervical dystonia and spasticity and at lower doses.

CONTRAINDICATIONS

BOTOX® Cosmetic is contraindicated in the presence of infection at the proposed injection site(s) and in individuals with known hypersensitivity to any botulinum toxin preparation or to any of the components in the formulation.

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS



Lack of Equivalency Between Botulinum Toxin Products



The potency Units of BOTOX® Cosmetic are specific to the preparation and assay method utilized. BOTOX® Cosmetic is not equivalent to other preparations of botulinum toxin products, and therefore, Units of biological activity of BOTOX® Cosmetic cannot be compared to nor converted into Units of any other botulinum toxin products assessed with any other specific assay method.

Spread of Toxin Effect



Please refer to Boxed Warning for Distant Spread of Toxin Effect.

No definitive serious adverse event reports of distant spread of toxin effect associated with dermatologic use of BOTOX® Cosmetic at the labeled dose of 20 Units (for glabellar lines), 24 Units (for lateral canthal lines), 40 Units (for forehead lines with glabellar lines), 44 Units (for simultaneous treatment of lateral canthal lines and glabellar lines), and 64 Units (for simultaneous treatment of lateral canthal lines, glabellar lines, and forehead lines) have been reported. Patients or caregivers should be advised to seek immediate medical care if swallowing, speech, or respiratory disorders occur.

Serious Adverse Reactions With Unapproved Use



Serious adverse reactions, including excessive weakness, dysphagia, and aspiration pneumonia, with some adverse reactions associated with fatal outcomes, have been reported in patients who received BOTOX® injections for unapproved uses. In these cases, the adverse reactions were not necessarily related to distant spread of toxin, but may have resulted from the administration of BOTOX® to the site of injection and/or adjacent structures. In several of the cases, patients had preexisting dysphagia or other significant disabilities. There is insufficient information to identify factors associated with an increased risk for adverse reactions associated with the unapproved uses of BOTOX®. The safety and effectiveness of BOTOX® for unapproved uses have not been established.

Hypersensitivity Reactions



Serious and/or immediate hypersensitivity reactions have been reported. These reactions include anaphylaxis, serum sickness, urticaria, soft-tissue edema, and dyspnea. If such a reaction occurs, discontinue further injection of BOTOX Cosmetic and immediately institute appropriate medical therapy. One fatal case of anaphylaxis has been reported in which lidocaine was used as the diluent and, consequently, the causal agent cannot be reliably determined.

Cardiovascular System



There have been reports following administration of BOTOX® of adverse events involving the cardiovascular system, including arrhythmia and myocardial infarction, some with fatal outcomes. Some of these patients had risk factors, including preexisting cardiovascular disease. Use caution when administering to patients with preexisting cardiovascular disease.

Increased Risk of Clinically Significant Effects With Preexisting Neuromuscular Disorders



Patients with neuromuscular disorders may be at increased risk of clinically significant effects, including generalized muscle weakness, diplopia, ptosis, dysphonia, dysarthria, severe dysphagia, and respiratory compromise from onabotulinumtoxinA (see Warnings and Precautions). Monitor individuals with peripheral motor neuropathic diseases, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis or neuromuscular junction disorders (eg, myasthenia gravis or Lambert-Eaton syndrome) when given botulinum toxin.

Dysphagia and Breathing Difficulties



Treatment with BOTOX® and other botulinum toxin products can result in swallowing or breathing difficulties. Patients with preexisting swallowing or breathing difficulties may be more susceptible to these complications. In most cases, this is a consequence of weakening of muscles in the area of injection that are involved in breathing or oropharyngeal muscles that control swallowing or breathing (see Boxed Warning).

Preexisting Conditions at the Injection Site



Use caution when BOTOX® Cosmetic treatment is used in the presence of inflammation at the proposed injection site(s) or when excessive weakness or atrophy is present in the target muscle(s).

Dry Eye in Patients Treated With BOTOX® Cosmetic



There have been reports of dry eye associated with BOTOX® Cosmetic injection in or near the orbicularis oculi muscle. If symptoms of dry eye (eg, eye irritation, photophobia, or visual changes) persist, consider referring patients to an ophthalmologist.

Human Albumin and Transmission of Viral Diseases



This product contains albumin, a derivative of human blood. Based on effective donor screening and product manufacturing processes, it carries a remote risk for transmission of viral diseases and variant Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (vCJD). There is a theoretical risk for transmission of Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease (CJD), which would also be considered remote. No cases of transmission of viral diseases, CJD, or vCJD have ever been identified for licensed albumin or albumin contained in other licensed products.

ADVERSE REACTIONS



The most frequently reported adverse reactions following injection of BOTOX® Cosmetic for glabellar lines were eyelid ptosis (3%), facial pain (1%), facial paresis (1%), and muscular weakness (1%).

The most frequently reported adverse reaction following injection of BOTOX® Cosmetic for lateral canthal lines was eyelid edema (1%).

The most frequently reported adverse reactions following injection of BOTOX® Cosmetic for forehead lines with glabellar lines were headache (9%), brow ptosis (2%), and eyelid ptosis (2%).

The safety profile of BOTOX® Cosmetic treatment of platysma bands is consistent with the known safety profile of BOTOX® Cosmetic for other indications.

DRUG INTERACTIONS



Coadministration of BOTOX® Cosmetic and aminoglycosides or other agents interfering with neuromuscular transmission (eg, curare-like compounds) should only be performed with caution as the effect of the toxin may be potentiated. Use of anticholinergic drugs after administration of BOTOX® Cosmetic may potentiate systemic anticholinergic effects.

The effect of administering different botulinum neurotoxin products at the same time or within several months of each other is unknown. Excessive neuromuscular weakness may be exacerbated by administration of another botulinum toxin prior to the resolution of the effects of a previously administered botulinum toxin.

Excessive weakness may also be exaggerated by administration of a muscle relaxant before or after administration of BOTOX® Cosmetic.

USE IN SPECIFIC POPULATIONS



There are no studies or adequate data from postmarketing surveillance on the developmental risk associated with use of BOTOX® Cosmetic in pregnant women. There are no data on the presence of BOTOX® Cosmetic in human or animal milk, the effects on the breastfed child, or the effects on milk production.

Please see BOTOX® Cosmetic full Prescribing Information, including Boxed Warning and Medication Guide.

About Allergan Aesthetics

At Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company, we develop, manufacture, and market a portfolio of leading aesthetics brands and products. Our aesthetics portfolio includes facial injectables, body contouring, plastics, skin care, and more. Our goal is to consistently provide our customers with innovation, education, exceptional service, and a commitment to excellence, all with a personal touch. For more information, visit www.allerganaesthetics.com.

About AbbVie

AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines and solutions that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas including immunology, neuroscience and oncology – and products and services in our Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com. Follow @abbvie on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some statements in this news release are, or may be considered, forward-looking statements for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project" and similar expressions and uses of future or conditional verbs, generally identify forward-looking statements. AbbVie cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, challenges to intellectual property, competition from other products, difficulties inherent in the research and development process, adverse litigation or government action, changes to laws and regulations applicable to our industry, the impact of global macroeconomic factors, such as economic downturns or uncertainty, international conflict, trade disputes and tariffs, and other uncertainties and risks associated with global business operations. Additional information about the economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors that may affect AbbVie's operations is set forth in Item 1A, "Risk Factors," of AbbVie's 2025 Annual Report on Form 10-K, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as updated by its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in other documents that AbbVie subsequently files with the Securities and Exchange Commission that update, supplement or supersede such information. AbbVie undertakes no obligation, and specifically declines, to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of subsequent events or developments, except as required by law.

Media Contact:



Tracy Garcia Gale



+1 (657) 831-9499



tracy.garciagale@abbvie.com Investor Relations:



Liz Shea



+1 (847) 935-2211



liz.shea@abbvie.com

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