ALK presented comprehensive data on two new paediatric AIT tablets and a nasal adrenaline spray at EAACI 2025

At the Annual Congress of the European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI) which took place in Glasgow, Scotland, from 13 to 16 June 2025, the Danish pharmaceutical company ALK presented extensive data on anaphylaxis and paediatric allergy.

During the EAACI 2025 scientific programme, ALK sponsored two major symposia and participated at several oral sessions, presenting data on the latest innovation in anaphylaxis, children with respiratory allergy, and recent advances in peanut food allergy.

The two symposia which both saw major interest from the attendees were:

The arrival of nasal adrenaline – an innovation in the treatment of anaphylaxis

This symposium presented the EURneffy® nasal adrenaline spray as a new treatment option designed to address the unmet needs and current challenges in the emergency management of anaphylaxis​. This session included compelling real-world data supporting the effectiveness of the nasal adrenaline spray in treating acute anaphylaxis. ALK also presented data demonstrating that the EURneffy® adrenaline nasal spray produces a pharmacological response comparable to intramuscular adrenaline injection in patients with allergic rhinitis.



and



The evolution of immunotherapy in children – from respiratory to peanut allergy

This symposium showcased the latest clinical evidence from ALK’s sublingual allergy immunotherapy tablet portfolio for children suffering from respiratory allergy. The evidence demonstrated that the treatment option can transform allergy care in suitably informed patients and families. Furthermore, it was shown that the disease-modifying effect of allergy immunotherapy (AIT) in children with respiratory allergy is supported by real-life data, with long-term benefits observed for both upper and lower airway disease. In addition, preliminary findings from the ALLIANCE clinical trial were presented that suggest that the peanut SLIT-tablet holds promise as a well-tolerated future treatment option especially for children with peanut allergy.

Key phase 1 data from the ongoing peanut PT-01 ALLIANCE trial were also presented and discussed during an oral scientific abstract session.

Henriette Mersebach, Executive Vice President of Research & Development at ALK says:

“It was a great pleasure to contribute to this year’s EAACI and showcase the important innovations happening at ALK that support our ongoing product launches, as well as new promising research in food allergy. This year, we presented data on anaphylaxis, paediatric respiratory allergy, and food allergy, which is a testament to the dedication and high scientific standards in our company and our continuous focus on helping people living with allergy.”

