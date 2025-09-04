ALK expands the Executive Leadership Team to include key commercial regions

ALK (ALKB:DC / OMX: ALK B) today announced the decision to elevate its key commercial regions into the Executive Leadership Team (ELT) to further strengthen the execution of ALK’s strategy, Allergy+.

Effective as of 1 October 2025, ALK’s two key commercial regions, Europe and North America, will be directly represented in the ELT. Dr. Flora Beiche-Scholz – who currently holds the position as Senior Vice President for region Europe – will join the ELT in a new position as Executive Vice President (EVP) and head of ALK’s Commercial Operations in Europe. The ELT will also be joined by a future EVP and head of Commercial Operations in North America. Until now, these two regions have been represented by EVP Søren Niegel. To secure a strong transition, the EVP position for North America will be held by Søren Niegel, until a permanent solution is found after which he will leave ALK as per mutual agreement with the CEO and Board of Directors. A search has been initiated.

President & CEO Peter Halling said: “The execution of our Allergy+ strategy is progressing well, and we are continuing to build momentum with new launches and market expansion. With the launches of tablets for children and the nasal adrenaline spray in both the European and North American markets, continued strong commercial execution will be key. While there are clear overlaps at product level, there are differences in each region’s size, opportunities and challenges. Therefore, we have decided to elevate these strategically important regions directly into the executive team. Furthermore, International Markets will report directly to me”.

Dr. Flora Beiche-Scholz joined ALK in 2012 as General Manager for the German market. Under her leadership, ALK Germany underwent a significant transformation, more than doubled in size, and is now ALK’s single largest market globally. In 2019, Flora Beiche-Scholz assumed responsibility for ALK’s pan-European commercial operations as Senior Vice President, after which she successfully led the region delivering strong commercial execution and growth. Flora Beiche-Scholz is a German citizen and holds a degree and a Ph.D. in biology from the University of Erlangen, Germany.

Søren Niegel has been with ALK since 2012 as EVP of Commercial Operations, in charge of global sales and marketing.

President & CEO, Peter Halling said: “Flora has been instrumental for our European success. She has a solid track record in building followership and executing commercial strategies, along with an international perspective that will be valuable to the Executive Leadership Team. We welcome her to the team”.

He continues: “For over a decade, Søren has made a considerable contribution to ALK’s overall leadership and success. He played a key role in reshaping our global sales and marketing operations, helping to establish our SLIT-tablets as a standard treatment for people with severe respiratory allergies. We sincerely appreciate his contributions to ALK and look forward to his continued support in the interim position as EVP of Commercial Operations in North America.”

Following these changes, the Executive Leadership Team will consist of:

Peter Halling, President & CEO

Claus Steensen Sølje, EVP & CFO

Henriette Mersebach, EVP, R&D

Christian G. Houghton, EVP, Product Supply

Flora Beiche-Scholz, EVP, Commercial Operations Europe

Søren Niegel, EVP, Commercial Operations North America (Interim)

Lika Thiesen, EVP, Global People & Organisation

Jacob Glenting, SVP, Global Strategy & Corporate Development & Global Marketing

Jan Engel, SVP, Global Quality

