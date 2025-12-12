Aligos Therapeutics Presents Positive Data at HEP-DART 2025

Oral presentation of ALG-055009 in vivo nonclinical data showcases synergistic fat mass loss in combination with incretin receptor agonists

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALGS), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving patient outcomes through best-in-class therapies for liver and viral diseases, today announced positive data from four presentations, including two oral presentations, at the HEP-DART 2025 Meeting, being held December 7 – 11, 2025 in Honolulu, Hawaii.

The oral presentations highlight the Phase 1 monotherapy study of pevifoscorvir sodium, a potent CAM-E under development for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, and new ALG-055009 nonclinical data demonstrating synergistic effects in combination with incretin receptor agonists (RAs). ALG-055009 is a potent thyroid hormone receptor beta (THR-β) agonist under development for the treatment of obesity and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH). Additionally, the poster presentations show the continued innovation and commitment to advancing next-generation therapies in the liver and viral spaces with presentations on both HBV and hepatitis delta virus (HDV).

Pevifoscorvir Sodium Data

The complete 96-week and post-treatment follow up data from the Phase 1 monotherapy (NCT04536337) cohorts in subjects with chronic HBV infection show the continued potential of pevifoscorvir sodium to become a first-line therapy for chronic suppression.

ALG-055009 Data

New in vivo data in diet induced obese (DIO) mice treated with semaglutide (SEMA), tirzepatide (TIRZEP), or a combination of ALG-055009 and SEMA or TIRZEP for 28 days demonstrated synergistic weight loss in the combination groups compared to monotherapy groups. SEMA monotherapy resulted in a maximum of 23.9 ±2.6% body weight loss, while the combination of SEMA and ALG-055009 had an additional 8.6% decrease for a maximum 33% body weight loss. The low and high doses of TIRZEP led to maximum of 27.1 ±2.7% and 34.4 ±1.6% body weight loss, respectively. Combination of TIRZEP (low) or TIRZEP (high) with ALG-055009 induced an additional 11.7% and 5.8% decrease for a maximum of 39% and 40% body weight loss respectively.

Furthermore, the additional weight loss in the combination therapy of either incretin receptor agonist and ALG-055009 was mainly due to additional loss of fat mass, with no significant effect on lean mass or food consumption as compared to incretin receptor agonist monotherapy. The data suggest a significant benefit of adding ALG-055009 to an incretin receptor agonist therapy for weight loss, especially in combination with a low-dose of a potent molecule, such as tirzepatide.

“We are pleased to present these data at the 30th anniversary meeting of HEP-DART,” said Lawrence Blatt, Ph.D., M.B.A., Chairman, President, and CEO of Aligos Therapeutics. “The results demonstrate our continued enthusiasm for the potential of pevifoscorvir sodium in patients with chronic HBV infection. Additionally, we are excited to present the nonclinical ALG-055009 data in combination with incretin receptor agonists, which showed an impressive synergistic effect. As the cardiometabolic space moves towards combination therapy, we believe ALG-055009 has the potential to play an important role in these future regimens. Lastly, data from our early-stage HBV and HDV ASO programs are promising, and we look forward to continuing to explore their potential.”

Details of the presentations are as follows:

Pevifoscorvir sodium: Potential first-/best-in-class small molecule CAM-E under investigation for chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection

Type: Invited Oral Presentation

Title: Rapid, profound and durable antiviral effects in treatment-naïve or currently-not-treated subjects with chronic hepatitis B virus infection that received 300 mg pevifoscorvir sodium monotherapy for 96 weeks

Presenter: Lawrence Blatt, PhD, MBA

Date/Time: Oral - December 9, 2025 at 5:45pm GMT-10

Session: Industry Session

ALG-055009: Potential best-in-class small molecule THR- under investigation for obesity and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH)

Poster #: 6

Type: Accepted Oral & Poster Presentation

Title: Synergistic fat mass loss in diet-induced obese mice when thyroid hormone receptor-β agonist ALG-055009 was administered in combination with incretin receptor agonists

Presenter: Xuan (Susan) Luong, PhD

Date/Time: Oral - December 10, 2025 at 4:10pm GMT-10; Poster - December 9, 2025 at 2:00pm – 4:00pm GMT-10

Preclinical

Poster #: 1

Type: Poster Presentation

Title: Explorations Towards the Selection of a Potential Best-in-Class HBV ASO

Presenter: Lawrence Blatt, PhD, MBA & David B. Smith, PhD

Date/Time: December 9, 2025 at 2:00pm – 4:00pm GMT-10

Poster #: 2

Type: Poster Presentation

Title: An antisense oligonucleotide strategy targeting the Hepatitis Delta Virus

Presenter: Lawrence Blatt, PhD, MBA & David B. Smith, PhD

Date/Time: December 9, 2025 at 2:00pm – 4:00pm GMT-10

The presentations can be found on the Posters & Presentations section of the Aligos website (www.aligos.com) after the live event.

About Aligos

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGS) is a clinical stage biotechnology company founded with the mission to improve patient outcomes by developing best-in-class therapies for the treatment of liver and viral diseases. Aligos applies its science driven approach and deep R&D expertise to advance its purpose-built pipeline of therapeutics for high unmet medical needs such as chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, obesity, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and coronaviruses.

For more information, please visit www.aligos.com or follow us on LinkedIn or X.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements in this press release that are not historical facts may be considered “forward-looking statements,” including without limitation, statements regarding Aligos’ research and development activities, including the potential success of nonclinical and clinical development of our investigational compounds and the potential for regulatory approval and commercial availability of those compounds. Such forward looking statements are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause our development programs, future results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties inherent in the drug development process, including Aligos’ clinical-stage of development, the process of designing and conducting clinical trials, the regulatory approval processes, and other matters that could affect the sufficiency of Aligos’ capital resources to fund operations. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Aligos in general, see Aligos’ Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 6, 2025 and its future periodic reports to be filed or submitted with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, Aligos undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events or circumstances, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.



Investor Contact

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc.

Jordyn Tarazi

Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

+1 (650) 910-0427

jtarazi@aligos.com

Media Contact

Inizio Evoke

Jake Robison

Vice President

Jake.Robison@inizioevoke.com