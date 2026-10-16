Algen Biotechnologies Named to TIME’s List of The Best Inventions of 2026

The annual list honors the world’s boldest and brightest new ideas that are making the world better — each invention has been chosen for its originality, effectiveness, ambition, and real-world impact

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Algenbio--Algen Biotechnologies, a precision therapeutics company pioneering the use of advanced CRISPR and AI to close the gap between promising biology and real patient outcomes, today announced its inclusion on TIME’s annual Best Inventions of 2026 list in the Experimental category.

According to TIME, the Best Inventions of 2026 features 300 extraordinary innovations changing our lives.

Algen Biotechnologies was selected in the Experimental category for AlgenBrain™, its frontier CRISPR-informed AI model that decodes causal biology and functional gene networks at scale. AlgenBrain™ learns from AI-ready, human-contextual data generated by the company's proprietary CRISPR gene modulation system that can tune gene activity. This creates a powerful closed loop system between ground truth biology and causal intelligence to identify disease-driving cell states, novel mechanisms and targets, and patient-relevant precision signatures. The integrated platform has the ability to anticipate the key clinical outcomes with stronger human biological rationale before the first patient is dosed. It is opening the door to decode conditions once considered difficult to treat, from addressing cancer to immunological diseases, and has already produced a growing wholly-owned and partnered preclinical pipeline with an anticipated IND filing in the near term.

“As an AI-native biotech from day one, at Algen we’re unraveling complex biology using programmable CRISPR gene modulation to pinpoint causal signaling roots that reverse the molecular landscape of disease trajectory, illuminating routes to the next generation of therapeutics,” said Chun-Hao Huang, PhD, Co-Founder and CEO of Algen Biotechnologies. “We're honored that TIME has recognized AlgenBrain as one of this year's Best Inventions that shape a better future. This award affirms our team’s commitment to rigorously develop, deploy, and scale responsible AI and CRISPR gene modulation to ensure brilliant science reaches the patients who need it most.”

“The potential for the AlgenBrain platform is therapeutic area-agnostic and modality-agnostic as it learns disease biology at a fundamental level, identifying the biology that must change without presupposing how to change it, leading to novel insights that can inform the design of a small molecule, biologic, or genetic medicine,” said Christine Du, Co-Founder and CBO of Algen Biotechnologies. “This recognition also reflects the commercial excellence behind our innovation—creating a direct and constant feedback loop between dynamic market needs and scientific discovery that sharpens our priorities, accelerates iteration, and drives real-world impact.”

According to TIME, to compile this year's list, TIME solicited nominations from TIME editors and correspondents around the world, and through an online application process, paying special attention to growing fields—such as health care and AI. TIME then evaluated each contender on a number of key factors, including originality, efficacy, ambition, and impact.

See the full list here: ti.me/best-inventions

About Algen Biotechnologies

Algen Biotechnologies is a precision therapeutics company solving one of drug discovery's biggest problems: medicines that appear effective in the lab but ultimately fail in clinical trials. Founded by Chun-Hao Huang and Christine Du as a spin-out from Nobel laureate Jennifer Doudna's lab at UC Berkeley, AlgenBrain™ combines proprietary CRISPR gene modulation and AI models to ground early discovery decisions in real human disease biology at unprecedented scale, resulting not just in faster discovery but in greater confidence before the costliest stages of development. Algen has built an internal pipeline and is applying the platform across therapeutic areas with external partners. Algen is headquartered in San Francisco, CA. For more information, visit www.algenbio.com.

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