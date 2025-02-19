Alcon Announces U.S. Launch of Voyager DSLT, First-of-its-Kind Treatment for Glaucoma and Ocular Hypertension

New first-line laser treatment for the nearly 5 million Americans diagnosed with glaucoma 1,2

Automated device enables a streamlined workflow without a gonio lens or manual aiming 2

Voyager Direct Selective Laser Trabeculoplasty (DSLT) will be launched at the American Glaucoma Society annual meeting in Washington, D.C.

GENEVA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alcon (SIX/NYSE: ALC), the global leader in eye care, dedicated to helping people see brilliantly, announced today the full U.S. commercial availability of Voyager™ DSLT, the first and only Direct Selective Laser Trabeculoplasty device (DSLT). Voyager DSLT is uniquely poised to accelerate the adoption of laser as a first-line therapy, unlocking the treatment’s availability for more patients. Designed for an exceptional patient and physician experience, Voyager DSLT is fully automated—efficiently delivering 120 laser pulses without the need for a gonio lens as with manual SLT.2,3 Attendees of the 2025 American Glaucoma Society (AGS) meeting in Washington, D.C., from February 26 through March 2, will be able to experience Voyager DSLT first-hand at the Alcon booth (#29-32) and during the launch event (registration is available: here).





“I have been using Voyager DSLT since October of 2024, and it has made an incredible impact on the use of SLT for my practice,” said Inder Paul Singh, MD, President of The Eye Centers of Racine and Kenosha. “My patients have been delighted by the efficiency, comfort level of the treatment, and overall experience. Voyager DSLT has been embraced by my staff and is easy to implement, allowing me to treat more of my patients with a recognized first-line standard in glaucoma treatment.”

Glaucoma is a progressive disease that impacts millions of people around the world. In the U.S. alone, the number of glaucoma patients is expected to grow from 5 million to 6.3 million by 2050.1,4 Glaucoma is the leading cause of irreversible blindness globally, with many unaware that they have glaucoma until the disease has progressed to vision loss. Due to its progressive nature, early intervention and a variety of treatment options—from drops to surgical intervention—is critical to preserve sight.5

Notable medical societies, including the American Academy of Ophthalmology and others from around the world, recognize SLT as an effective first-line therapy.6-8 However, practical challenges, such as the duration of treatment and specialized training necessary to perform manual SLT, have limited its accessibility for many doctors and the patients who would otherwise benefit from it.3

“Alcon is dedicated to developing treatments and technologies for people living with glaucoma,” said Terry Kim, MD, Chief Medical Officer and Head of Global Medical Safety, Alcon. “By introducing Voyager DSLT, we’re able to broaden access to first-line SLT therapy and provide Eye Care Professionals with crucial early intervention for their glaucoma patients.”

Voyager DSLT is controlled through an intuitive touchscreen, taking the slit lamp and manual gonio lens aiming out of the equation, and reduces the specialized training required with manual SLT.2 Voyager DSLT offers precise delivery, powered by SureTrac™ eye-tracking technology, to accurately and safely deliver laser pulses through the limbus to the trabecular meshwork, stimulating the eye’s natural healing response to improve aqueous outflow.2 Additionally, in a survey of 24 physicians who experienced a DSLT demo, 96% agreed they would want to be offered first-line DSLT if they were patients.10

A randomized, controlled trial has shown that DSLT delivers effective intraocular pressure (IOP) control and has a strong safety profile with low risk of adverse events.3* The data and early feedback demonstrate:

Nearly 2 out of 3 (62%) DSLT participants were medication-free at 12 months. 3

After 6 months, nearly all DSLT patients indicated they would recommend the treatment to a friend with glaucoma. 10**

The benefits of DSLT position laser therapy to become a more widespread first-line intervention for glaucoma patients.3,10

Voyager DSLT will be available for demo and purchase at AGS 2025 in Washington, D.C., at the Alcon booth (#29-32). AGS attendees can also learn more at the “Unlock First-line Glaucoma Care: Voyager™ DSLT” launch symposium, in the Diamond Theatre (Palladian Room) on February 27 at 7:15 a.m. EST. Register here for the launch event. For more information on Voyager DSLT, please visit our website.

Voyager DSLT is indicated to perform SLT and is currently available in select markets in the E.U., the U.K. and now the U.S. The device adds to Alcon’s glaucoma portfolio, which includes Hydrus® Microstent, the EX-PRESS® Glaucoma Filtration Device and pharmaceutical drops.

About Alcon

Alcon helps people see brilliantly. As the global leader in eye care with a heritage spanning over 75 years, we offer the broadest portfolio of products to enhance sight and improve people’s lives. Our Surgical and Vision Care products touch the lives of more than 260 million people in over 140 countries each year living with conditions like cataracts, glaucoma, retinal diseases and refractive errors. Our more than 25,000 associates are enhancing the quality of life through innovative products, partnerships with Eye Care Professionals and programs that advance access to quality eye care. Learn more at www.alcon.com.

About Voyager™ DSLT

Indications / Intended Use: The Direct Selective Laser Trabeculoplasty (DSLT) device is an ophthalmic laser device designed for performing selective laser trabeculoplasty. It is an automated device for direct selective laser trabeculoplasty (DSLT) that employs a Q‒switched, 3‒ns pulse width, frequency-doubled Nd: YAG laser of wavelength 532 nm. It directs the 400‒μm diameter laser beam to the eye limbus region without any contact with the patient’s eye. An image-processing algorithm automatically locates the target area on the limbus, which the operator or Eye Care Professional (ECP) adjusts as necessary. After the operator confirms the limbus target, an eye-tracking algorithm tracks eye movement so that the laser pulses are delivered accurately to the targeted location on the limbus. Refer to the Directions for Use for the accessories/consumables and User Guide for a complete listing of indications, warnings, cautions and notes.

About Hydrus® Microstent Device

Indications for Use: The Hydrus Microstent is indicated for use in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure (IOP) in adult patients with mild to moderate primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG). Contraindications: The Hydrus Microstent is contraindicated under the following circumstances or conditions: (1) In eyes with angle closure glaucoma; and (2) In eyes with traumatic, malignant, uveitic, or neovascular glaucoma or discernible congenital anomalies of the anterior chamber (AC) angle. Please see the Instructions for Use for complete product information.

*There were no related ocular serious adverse events reported with DSLT. The most common adverse event was mild, self-resolving, punctate sub-conjunctival hemorrhage, which was reported in 20 DSLT participants (20.2%). These events resolved without clinical sequelae.

**92.5% of DSLT patients (n=80).

