Akeso to Present Data from 13 Clinical Studies at ESMO 2024, Featuring its Internally Developed Cadonilimab, Ivonescimab, Ligufalimab, and other I/O Antibodies

HONG KONG, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Akeso, Inc. (9926.HK) will showcase promising results from 13 clinical studies on its internally developed PD-1/CTLA-4 bispecific antibody cadonilimab, PD-1/VEGF bispecific antibody ivonescimab, next-generation CD47 monoclonal antibody ligufalimab, and commercially available PD-1 monoclonal antibody penpulimab at the ESMO Congress 2024 from September 13th to 17th (CEST). These studies span advanced colorectal cancer, triple-negative breast cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, hepatocellular carcinoma, nasopharyngeal carcinoma, gynecological malignancies, gastric cancer, esophageal squamous cell carcinoma, and biliary tract malignancies.

Notably, ivonescimab’s clinical results in combination with ligufalimab will be presented for the first time. Data on ivonescimab ± ligufalimab plus chemotherapy for mCRC and ivonescimab combined with chemotherapy for TNBC will be featured in the Mini Oral Session. Additionally, the Phase III study of anlotinib combined with penpulimab versus sorafenib for HCC will be presented as a late-breaking abstract in the Proffered Paper Session. Stay tuned for additional updates!

Details of the Presentations:

Colorectal Cancer

Key Study Findings:

Session Type: Mini Oral Session

Number: 514MO

Presentation Presentation Time: Saturday, 14 September 15:50-15:55 (CEST)

Speaker: Yanhong Deng , Sun Yat -sen University Sixth Affiliated Hospital

For first-line treatment of MSS-type mCRC, previous immunotherapies have shown limited benefits. Ivonescimab has achieved meaningfully significant ORR, DCR, and PFS (although data is immature) in these mCRC patients. When combined with ligufalimab (CD47), the clinical outcome improved further, surpassing current standard treatments. These findings highlight the promising potential of ivonescimab, both alone and in combination with ligufalimab, for treating MSS-type mCRC.

Triple-Negative Breast Cancer

Session Type: Mini Oral Session

Number: 347MO

Presentation Time: Monday, 16 September 08:30-08:35 (CEST)

Speaker: Xiaojia Wang, Zhejiang Provincial Cancer Hospital

Most patients were PD-L1 negative (53.3%). The proportion of patients who had previously received taxane-based neoadjuvant therapy (60%) was higher than in similar targeted drug studies. Ivonescimab demonstrated robust ORR and DCR. PFS results were meaningfully significant, even in patients with limited follow-up time and immature data. The safety profile of ivonescimab aligns with results from prior studies.

Head And Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma

Key Study Findings:

Session Type: Poster Session

Number: 876P

Presentation Time: Saturday, 14 September 2024 (CEST)

PD-1 is the standard first-line treatment for CPS≥1 R/M HNSCC but has limited efficacy. Preliminary data from this study suggest that ivonescimab improves ORR and PFS for patients needing rapid tumor shrinkage. Ivonescimab combined with ligufalimab (CD47) further extends both ORR and PFS. Ivonescimab, both as monotherapy and in combination with ligufalimab, has yielded preliminary results that significantly outperform currently approved PD-1 treatments. A Phase III head-to-head trial against Keytruda is scheduled to initiate patient enrollment in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Abstract Title: Neoadjuvant and Adjuvant AK104 in patients with recurrent, resectable squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck: A phase II study

Session Type: Poster Session

Number: 866P

Presentation Time: Saturday, 14 September 2024 (CEST)

Hepatocellular Carcinoma

Session Type: Proffered Paper Session

Number: LBA40

Presentation Time: Friday,13 September 16:55-17:05 (CEST)

Gynecological Oncology

Session Type: Poster Session

Number: 732P

Presentation Time: Saturday, 14 September 2024 (CEST)

Abstract Title: Real-world efficacy and safety of cadonilimab in recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer: a multicenter retrospective analysis in China

Session Type: Poster Session

Number: 727P

Presentation Time: Saturday, 14 September 2024 (CEST)

Abstract Title: Cadonilimab with neoadjuvant chemotherapy in advanced ovarian cancer patients : an open, prospective, single arm, phase II trial

Session Type: Poster Session

Number: 760P

Presentation Time: Saturday, 14 September 2024 (CEST)

Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma

Session Type: Poster Session

Number: 893P

Presentation Time: Saturday, 14 September 2024 (CEST)

Biliary Tract Cancer

Session Type: Poster Session

Number: 52P

Presentation Time: Monday, 16 September 2024 (CEST)

Gastric Cancer

Session Type: Poster Session

Number: 1455P

Presentation Time: Monday, 16 September 2024 (CEST)

Abstract Title: Neoadjuvant SOX combined with cadonilimab (AK104) for PD-L1 negative upper GC/GEJC patients

Session Type: Poster Session

Number: 1473TiP

Presentation Time: Monday, 16 September 2024 (CEST)

Esophageal Squamous Cell Carcinoma

Session Type: Poster Session

Number: 1446P

Presentation Time: Monday, 16 September 2024 (CEST)

