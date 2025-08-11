Akeso Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase III Trial of Ivonescimab as Consolidation Therapy for Limited-Stage SCLC After Definitive Radiotherapy

HONG KONG, Aug. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Akeso, Inc. (9926.HK) ("Akeso" or the "Company") announced that the first patient has been dosed in its multicenter, randomized, double-blind Phase III study (AK112-311/HARMONi-9), evaluating ivonescimab, a first-in-class PD-1/VEGF bispecific antibody developed by Akeso, in small cell lung cancer (SCLC). This study is designed to assess the efficacy and safety of ivonescimab as consolidation therapy in patients with limited-stage small cell lung cancer (LS-SCLC) who have not experienced progression following standard concurrent chemoradiotherapy (cCRT).

AK112-311/HARMONi-9 study is the eighth registrational Phase III clinical trial for ivonescimab in lung cancer (including three international multicenter studies). The initiation of this trial further expands ivonescimab's therapeutic coverage across key lung cancer indications and different lines of treatment. As the world's first PD-1/VEGF bispecific antibody, ivonescimab is driving significant transformation in the overall lung cancer treatment landscape and holds the potential to fundamentally improve global lung cancer therapies.

Small cell lung cancer (SCLC) represents approximately 15% of all lung cancers and is known for its aggressive nature, early metastasis, and poor prognosis. Around 30% of patients are diagnosed at the limited stage (LS-SCLC), with over 80% being ineligible for surgical intervention. The current standard of care involves concurrent or sequential chemoradiotherapy (cCRT/sCRT), where most patients face recurrence or develop drug resistance. To date, only one PD-L1 therapy has been approved for consolidation treatment for LS-SCLC, highlighting the significant unmet clinical need of this difficult to treat cancer.

In previous studies focused on extensive-stage SCLC (ES-SCLC), ivonescimab has demonstrated its ability to prolong progression-free survival (PFS), combining the synergistic benefits of PD-1/L1 inhibitors and anti-angiogenic agents. Ivonescimab is a cornerstone in Akeso's "IO 2.0" strategy, and Akeso has already initiated a series of Phase III and Phase II clinical trials investigating ivonescimab as a first-line treatment across multiple cancer indications. The initiation of a Phase III study of ivonescimab for LS-SCLC is another key step in extending Akeso's "IO 2.0" approach to earlier stages of lung cancer.

This announcement by Akeso, Inc. (9926.HK, "Akeso") contains "forward-looking statements". These statements reflect the current beliefs and expectations of Akeso's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. These statements are not intended to form the basis of any investment decision or any decision to purchase securities of Akeso. There can be no assurance that the drug candidate(s) indicated in this announcement or Akeso's other pipeline candidates will obtain the required regulatory approvals or achieve commercial success. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

Risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to, general industry conditions and competition; general economic factors, including interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations; the impact of pharmaceutical industry regulation and health care legislation in P.R.China, the United States and internationally; global trends toward health care cost containment; technological advances, new products and patents attained by competitors; challenges inherent in new product development, including obtaining regulatory approval; Akeso's ability to accurately predict future market conditions; manufacturing difficulties or delays; financial instability of international economies and sovereign risk; dependence on the effectiveness of the Akeso's patents and other protections for innovative products; and the exposure to litigation, including patent litigation, and/or regulatory actions.

Akeso does not undertake any obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof, except as required by law.

Akeso (HKEX: 9926.HK) is a leading biopharmaceutical company committed to the research, development, manufacturing and commercialization of the world's first or best-in-class innovative biological medicines. Founded in 2012, the company has created a unique integrated R&D innovation system with the comprehensive end-to-end drug development platform (ACE Platform) and bi-specific antibody drug development technology (Tetrabody) as the core, a GMP-compliant manufacturing system and a commercialization system with an advanced operation mode, and has gradually developed into a globally competitive biopharmaceutical company focused on innovative solutions. With fully integrated multi-functional platform, Akeso is internally working on a robust pipeline of over 50 innovative assets in the fields of cancer, autoimmune disease, inflammation, metabolic disease and other major diseases. Among them, 24 candidates have entered clinical trials (including 15 bispecific/multispecific antibodies and bispecific ADCs. Additionally, 7 new drugs are commercially available, and 2 new drugs with 2 new indications are under regulatory review for approval. Through efficient and breakthrough R&D innovation, Akeso always integrates superior global resources, develops the first-in-class and best-in-class new drugs, provides affordable therapeutic antibodies for patients worldwide, and continuously creates more commercial and social values to become a global leading biopharmaceutical enterprise.

