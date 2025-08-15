Akari Therapeutics to Present at the Webull Financial Corporate Connect Webinar Series: Biotech/MedTech

Live video webcast on Tuesday, August 19th at 2:00 PM ET

BOSTON and LONDON, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akari Therapeutics, Plc (Nasdaq: AKTX), a biotechnology company developing novel Antibody Drug Conjugates (ADCs) with immuno-oncology payloads for the treatment of cancer, today announced that it will present at the Webull Financial Corporate Connect Webinar Series: Biotech/MedTech being held virtually August 19-21, 2025.

Details for the presentation are as follows:

Date and Time: Tuesday, August 19, 2025 at 2:00 PM ET

Presenter: Abizer Gaslightwala, President and Chief Executive Officer of Akari

Registration Link: HERE

About Webull Financial

Webull Financial is a leading online brokerage platform committed to empowering self-directed investors with innovative tools and cutting-edge technology. With low-cost trading on a wide range of assets, advanced charting tools, and real-time market data, Webull is revolutionizing the way individuals approach investing. The user-centric approach and commitment to staying at the forefront of industry trends underscore the mission to provide a seamless and rewarding experience for traders of all levels. Through the Webull Group, Webull Financial and its affiliates combine to serve tens of millions of users from over 180 countries worldwide. Securities and futures trading is offered to customers by Webull Financial LLC ("Webull Financial"), a broker-dealer registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and a futures commission merchant registered with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). Webull Financial is a member of the Financial Industry Authority (FINRA), the National Futures Association (NFA), and the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC). All investing is subject to risk, including the possible loss of principal. For more information about Webull, visit www.webull.com.

About Akari Therapeutics

Akari Therapeutics is an oncology biotechnology company developing novel payload antibody drug conjugates (ADCs). The Company has developed its first novel payload, PH1, a spliceosome modulator designed to disrupt RNA splicing within cells. PH1 is highly differentiated in its mechanism of action against cancer cells from current ADC payloads that use Topoisomerase1 inhibitors or tubulin inhibitors. This splicing modulator has been shown in preclinical animal models to induce cancer cell death while activating immune cells to drive robust and durable activity. Using this novel payload, Akari has the ability to generate multiple ADC molecules based on the desired application to a range of cancer targets of interest. Akari’s lead candidate, AKTX-101, targets the Trop2 receptor on cancer cells and delivers its novel PH1 payload directly into the tumor. In preclinical studies, AKTX-101 has shown to have significant activity and prolonged survival, relative to ADCs with traditional payloads. Additionally, AKTX-101 has the potential to be synergistic with checkpoint inhibitors and has demonstrated prolonged survival as both a single agent and in combination with checkpoint inhibitors, as compared to appropriate controls. The Company is generating validating data on its novel payload PH1 to continue advancing its lead asset, as well as other undisclosed targets with this novel payload.

For more information about the Company, please visit www.akaritx.com and connect on X and LinkedIn.

Investor Relations Contact