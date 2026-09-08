Akari Therapeutics Selected to Showcase Novel PH1 ADC Payload Platform at Leading Global Oncology, ADC and Healthcare Forums

Company invited to present alongside global pharmaceutical, biotechnology and industry leaders at five high-profile U.S. and China conferences in September

CEO Abizer Gaslightwala to deliver keynote and featured presentations on next-generation ADC payload innovation and partnerships/collaborations

TAMPA, Fla. and LONDON, Sept. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akari Therapeutics, Plc (Nasdaq: AKTX), an oncology biotechnology company developing antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) with novel RNA splicing modulator payloads, today announced that the Company has been selected to participate in five prominent oncology, ADC and healthcare industry and investor conferences in the United States and China during September 2026.

These speaking engagements position Akari’s proprietary PH1 ADC payload technology in front of leading global pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies focused on ADCs, potential strategic partners, and healthcare investors at a time when the industry is increasingly focused on novel payloads and next-generation ADC technologies.

Through these various presentations and expert panels, Akari expects to highlight the potential of its PH1 platform to enable differentiated ADCs, discuss emerging strategies for improving ADC efficacy and safety, and explore opportunities for global R&D collaboration, platform partnerships, and its pipeline expansion.

“We believe being selected to actively participate in these conferences and discussions reflects growing interest in novel ADC payload technologies and key unmet needs around ADC therapy sequencing,” said Abizer Gaslightwala, President and Chief Executive Officer of Akari Therapeutics. “These key conferences in September give us an exceptional opportunity to put the PH1 ADC payload and Akari’s next-generation ADC strategy in front of potential partners across pharma and biotechnology companies and strategic healthcare investors. We believe the next wave of ADC innovation will be driven in significant part by differentiated payloads, and we are excited to showcase the potential and opportunity for Akari’s ADC payload targeting RNA splicing. As we advance AKTX-101 toward the clinic, these forums also provide an important opportunity to deepen strategic relationships and demonstrate the broader potential of our PH1 payload platform.”

Oncology & Immunology Innovation Partnering & Licensing Summit

Dates: September 9–10, 2026

Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Panel: Thursday, September 10, 2026, at 8:30 AM ET

Panel Title: Reflecting on the First Attempts with Novel Payloads & What We Are Doing Differently Now

Session: Novel Payloads & Combinations as the New Value Driver in ADCs

Participant: Abizer Gaslightwala, President and Chief Executive Officer, Akari Therapeutics

Mr. Gaslightwala will participate in a discussion focused on the evolution of novel ADC payloads and how emerging technologies could help address limitations associated with current ADCs. The session places Akari directly within a broader industry conversation around novel payloads as potential drivers of the next generation of ADC innovation.

H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference

Dates: September 14–16, 2026

Location: New York, NY

Format: Pre-recorded fireside chat and investor meetings

The fireside chat will provide an opportunity for management to discuss Akari’s PH1 payload platform, advancement of AKTX-101 and the Company’s broader strategy for next-generation ADC development.

The pre-recorded fireside chat will be available beginning September 11, 2026. Access the fireside chat here.

Investors interested in meeting with Akari management during the conference are encouraged to contact their H.C. Wainwright representative to request a meeting.

BioCon China 2026

Dates: September 15–16, 2026

Location: Shanghai, China

Keynote Presentation: Tuesday, September 15, 2026, from 10:45–11:15 AM (CST)

Presentation Title:

From Big Pharma to Biotech: Differentiated Value of Next-Gen ADCs and China Collaboration Opportunities

Participant: Abizer Gaslightwala, President and Chief Executive Officer, Akari Therapeutics

In addition to the keynote presentation, Mr. Gaslightwala will participate in a speaker panel titled, Opportunities, Partnership Options & Critical Success Factors for Global Collaboration of Chinese-Innovated Assets: A Multinational Pharma Perspective, focused on the evolving value of differentiated ADC technologies and opportunities for collaboration between global biotechnology companies and the Chinese biopharmaceutical industry.

2026 Global XDC Innovation Conference

Dates: September 17–19, 2026

Location: WuXi, China

Presentation: Saturday, September 19, 2026,

Presentation Title: Novel ADC Payloads Designed to Target RNA Splicing to Drive Differentiated Efficacy and Safety and New Options for ADC Therapy Sequencing

Session: Session IV – XDC New Modalities: BsADC, Dual-Payload ADC, AOC, and Beyond

Participant: Abizer Gaslightwala, President and Chief Executive Officer, Akari Therapeutics

At the Global XDC Innovation Conference, Akari will specifically showcase its approach to developing ADC payloads designed to target RNA splicing and the potential implications for efficacy, safety and therapeutic sequencing. The presentation will position PH1 within the emerging landscape of next-generation ADC technologies being developed.

5th Annual ROTH Healthcare Opportunities Conference

Date: September 29, 2026

Location: New York, New York

Format: Investor meetings

Akari will conclude its September conference schedule at the 5th Annual ROTH Healthcare Opportunities Conference, where management expects to meet with healthcare investors and discuss the Company’s PH1 platform, advancement of AKTX-101 and broader ADC development strategy.

Investors interested in meeting with Akari management during the conference are encouraged to contact their ROTH representative to request a meeting.



Advancing a Differentiated Approach to the Next Generation of ADCs

Akari’s participation across these conferences comes as the Company advances AKTX-101, its lead Trop2-targeting ADC, through IND-enabling development toward a planned first-in-human clinical trial by mid-2027.

Unlike ADCs utilizing traditional microtubule inhibitor or DNA-damaging payloads, Akari’s proprietary PH1 payload is designed to target RNA splicing, providing a differentiated mechanism intended to induce cancer cell death while activating both innate and adaptive immune responses.

Beyond AKTX-101, Akari is developing AKTX-102, targeting CEACAM5, and is exploring the broader potential of its PH1 technology across next-generation ADC architectures and development strategies.

About Akari Therapeutics

Akari Therapeutics is an oncology biotechnology company developing next-generation antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) with a unique payload, PH1, which targets RNA splicing. Utilizing its innovative ADC discovery platform, the Company has the ability to generate ADC candidates and optimize them based on the desired application to any antigen target of interest. Akari’s lead candidate, AKTX-101, targets the Trop2 receptor on cancer cells with a proprietary linker, enabling it to deliver its novel PH1 payload directly into the tumor with minimal off-target effects. Unlike current ADCs that use microtubule inhibitors and DNA-damaging agents as their payloads, PH1 is a novel payload that is a spliceosome modulator designed to disrupt RNA splicing within cancer cells. This splicing modulation has been shown in preclinical animal models to induce cancer cell death while activating both the innate and adaptive immune systems to drive robust and durable activity. In preclinical studies, AKTX-101 has been shown to have significant activity and prolonged survival relative to ADCs with traditional payloads. Additionally, AKTX-101 has the potential to be synergistic with checkpoint inhibitors and has demonstrated prolonged survival as both a single agent and in combination with checkpoint inhibitors. The PH1 payload has also been demonstrated to be very active against cancer cells with key oncogenic drivers such as KRAS, BRAF, ARV7, FGFR3 fusions, and others. The Company has initiated IND enabling studies for AKTX-101 with a goal of starting its First-In-Human trial by mid-2027. Akari is also developing AKTX-102, an ADC candidate targeting CEACAM5 (Carcinoembryonic Antigen-related Cell Adhesion Molecule-5), a well-validated tumor antigen broadly expressed across multiple solid tumors. AKTX-102 is designed to leverage Akari’s proprietary PH1 spliceosome-modulating payload and a novel antibody construct to enable differentiated tumor cell killing and immune activation.

For more information about the Company, please visit www.akaritx.com and connect on X and LinkedIn.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes express or implied forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, about the Company that involve risks and uncertainties relating to future events and the future performance of the Company. Actual events or results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Words such as “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “future,” “opportunity” “will likely result,” “target,” variations of such words, and similar expressions or negatives of these words are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Examples of such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, express or implied statements regarding the ability of the Company to advance its product candidates for the treatment of cancer and the timing of a filing of an IND and commencement of a Phase I clinical trial. These statements are based on the Company’s current plans, estimates and projections. By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific. A number of important factors, including those described in this communication, could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in any forward-looking statements. Factors that may affect future results and may cause these forward-looking statements to be inaccurate include, without limitation: the Company’s need for additional capital; the potential impact of unforeseen liabilities, future capital expenditures, revenues, costs, expenses, earnings, synergies, economic performance, indebtedness, financial condition and losses on the future prospects, business and management strategies for the management, expansion and growth of the business; risks related to global as well as local political and economic conditions, including interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations; potential delays or failures related to research and/or development of the Company’s programs or product candidates; risks related to any loss of the Company’s patents or other intellectual property rights; any interruptions of the supply chain for raw materials or manufacturing for the Company’s product candidates, including as a result of potential tariffs; the nature, timing, cost and possible success and therapeutic applications of product candidates being developed by the Company and/or its collaborators or licensees; the extent to which the results from the research and development programs conducted by the Company, and/or its collaborators or licensees may be replicated in other studies and/or lead to advancement of product candidates to clinical trials, therapeutic applications, or regulatory approval; uncertainty of the utilization, market acceptance, and commercial success of the Company’s product candidates; risks related to competition for the Company’s product candidates; and the Company’s ability to successfully develop or commercialize its product candidates. While the foregoing list of factors presented here is considered representative, no list should be considered to be a complete statement of all potential risks and uncertainties. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company’s filings with the SEC, copies of which may be obtained from the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no, and hereby disclaims any, obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained in this press release except as required by law.

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