Akari Therapeutics Joins Webull Corporate Connect Service Platform

BOSTON and LONDON, Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akari Therapeutics, Plc (Nasdaq: AKTX), a biotechnology company developing next-generation precision bi-functional antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for the treatment of cancer, today announced that it is now participating on the Webull Corporate Connect Service (CCS) platform.

Akari’s portal on the Webull CCS aims to provide an additional line of communication for shareholders and interested investors and enhance transparency with its growing shareholder base. Through Webull, the Company will release notifications regarding corporate content, such as company news, earnings reports, product news, presentations, and more.

“One of our primary focuses as a company is to maintain thorough and transparent communication with our shareholders. As we continue to execute on our progress and initiatives across all areas, we believe that building market awareness and increasing visibility among investors plays a key component in our overall communication strategy. We believe that adding the Webull platform to our established corporate social channels and investor relations program, provides another valuable avenue for us to connect with our investors, and keep them up to date with latest Company news and progress,” says Samir R. Patel, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Akari Therapeutics.

About Webull Financial

Webull Financial is a leading digital investment platform registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), as well as a member of both the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC) and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA). Webull serves millions of users around the world, working to connect investors with companies globally.

About Akari Therapeutics

Akari Therapeutics is a biotechnology company developing next-generation precision bi-functional antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for the treatment of cancer. Utilizing its innovative ADC discovery platform, the Company has the ability to generate novel bi-functional ADC candidates and optimize them based on the desired application to target a range of cancers to fuel a growing pipeline. Akari’s lead candidate, AKTX-101, targets the TROP2 receptor on cancer cells and with a proprietary linker delivers its novel PH1 payload directly into the tumor. Unlike current ADCs that use tubulin inhibitors and DNA damaging agents as their toxin classes, PH1 is a novel bi-functional payload that is designed to disrupt RNA splicing within cancer cells, inducing tumor-specific cell death while generating immunostimulatory effects and minimizing off-target toxicity. Given this mechanism, AKTX-101 has the potential to overcome many of the shortcomings of current ADCs, off-target toxicity and resistance. In preclinical studies, AKTX-101 has shown to have superior activity, prolonged survival, less resistance and better tolerability and safety. Additionally, AKTX-101 has the potential to be synergistic with checkpoint inhibitors and has demonstrated prolonged survival in preclinical models. The Company is generating validating data on its novel payloads to advance its pipeline.

