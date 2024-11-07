Ainos Reports Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Secured multi-regional patent assets, strengthening Ainos’ AI Nose technology.

Expanded VELDONA® patent portfolio with a new invention patent for treatments and preventions for coronavirus infections.

Progressed clinical trials for VELDONA®, including new studies on Sjögren’s syndrome and HIV-related oral warts.

Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD)(NASDAQ:AIMDW) (“Ainos”, or the “Company”), an innovative healthcare company focused on advanced AI-driven point-of-care testing (“POCT”) and low-dose interferon therapeutics, today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024.

Chun-Hsien (Eddy) Tsai, Chairman of the Board, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Ainos, commented, “In Q3, we made significant strides in executing our strategic roadmap for advancing our VELDONA® and AI Nose platforms. In our VELDONA® human drug program, we are focusing on clinical trials for rare diseases that have few treatment options, such as HIV-related oral warts and Sjögren’s syndrome. Both of these studies will commence in Taiwan. Our VELDONA animal drug initiatives have also gained momentum, as we continue to enroll subjects in a Taiwanese clinical study focused on feline chronic gingivostomatitis (“FCGS”), a cat oral infection. Furthermore, for VELDONA®, we expanded our intellectual properties portfolio with a new Taiwan patent for the treatment and prevention of coronavirus. Global patent protection has already been filed for this patent, underscoring our commitment to developing innovative, effective healthcare solutions.”

“For our proprietary AI Nose platform, we obtained exclusive patent licenses from our strategic shareholder and product co-developer. These enhancements bolster our intellectual property in volatile organic compounds (“VOC”) detection, fortifying our aim to digitize scent and eventually serve as AI’s olfactory system. AI Nose has already demonstrated impressive capability beyond healthcare, reaching 79% accuracy in detecting 22 different VOCs in Japanese semiconductor factories.”

“In the near-term, our focus remains on advancing our flagship VOC POCT candidate, Ainos Flora, alongside co-development programs. In Q4, we aim to commence a clinical study in Taiwan for the next-generation Ainos Flora and be ready for pilot production for our co-development initiatives. Additionally, we are committed to fully utilizing the VELDONA® platform to build a robust product portfolio addressing diverse therapeutic needs. Looking ahead, we remain dedicated to advancing our clinical studies, targeting the completion of two key human trials in 2026 while actively pursuing out-licensing opportunities for VELDONA® drug candidates.”

Christopher Lee, Chief Financial Officer of Ainos, commented, “Throughout this period, we maintained prudent cost management while strategically prioritizing our R&D investments to drive long-term growth. I’m pleased to report the full repayment of the convertible note financing from The Lind Partners in Q3, highlighting our focus on disciplined capital management. Our higher operating expenses in Q3 were primarily driven by investments in R&D, demonstrating our commitment to progressing clinical trials and product development initiatives for VELDONA® and our AI Nose-powered POCTs. We are better capitalized compared to the same period last year. With healthy cash reserves and strong focus on cost-effective operations, we are well-positioned to support our growth initiatives and development milestones.”

Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Revenues

Revenues were nominal in the third quarter of 2024, nil compared to US$24,489 in the same period of 2023. This decline reflects the Company’s cessation of sales of its COVID-19 antigen rapid test kits after a strategic pivot shift and the sales returns that offset sales volume during the quarter.

Cost of Revenues

Cost of revenues was US$547 in the third quarter of 2024, compared to US$87,873 in the same period of 2023. The decrease was primarily attributable to the decrease in sales volume.

Gross Profit

In the third quarter of 2024, gross profit was negative US$547, narrowing from negative US$63,384 in the third quarter of 2023, due to lower sales volumes of the Company’s newly launched products and reduced cost of revenues.

Total Operating Expenses

Total operating expenses were US$3,038,002 in the third quarter of 2024, compared to US$2,612,282 in the same period of 2023. The change was mainly attributable to increased expenses associated with co-research for technology, product and staffing expenditures, and increases in share-based compensation and professional expenses.

R&D expenses increased to US$2,022,244 in the third quarter of 2024 from US$1,710,265 in the same period of 2023. The increase was primarily due to increased expenses associated with co-research for technology and product, as well as staffing expenditures. Share-based compensation expenses and depreciation and amortization expenses in the third quarter of 2024 were US$1,305,461, compared with US$1,263,665 in the third quarter of 2023. Excluding these non-cash expenses, R&D expenses increased to US$716,783 from US$446,600 over the same period.

SG&A expenses increased to US$1,015,758 in the third quarter of 2024 from US$902,017 in the same period of 2023. Share-based compensation expenses and depreciation and amortization expenses in the third quarters of 2024 and 2023 were US$377,020 and US$269,934, respectively. Excluding these non-cash expenses, SG&A expenses mildly increased to US$638,738 from US$632,083 over the same period.

Net Loss

Net loss attributable to common stock shareholders was US$3,699,317 in the third quarter of 2024, compared to US$2,975,846 in the same period of 2023.

Balance Sheet

As of September 30, 2024, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of US$5,156,606, compared to US$1,885,628 as of December 31, 2023.

Recent Business Developments

On October 28, 2024, the Company secured exclusive licensing rights for an additional 28 multi-regional patent assets from our strategic shareholder and product co-developer. These patents encompass cutting-edge innovations in AI Nose gas sensing technology and extend Ainos’ technological capabilities with a groundbreaking nitrogen-oxygen separation technology targeting medical applications.

On September 23, 2024, the Company announced its plans to conduct a clinical trial in Taiwan to evaluate VELDONA® for treating Sjögren’s syndrome at Taipei Medical University-Shuang Ho Hospital. A total of eight clinical trials have been conducted in the U.S. and three Prior Phase 3 studies show positive benefits in increasing unstimulated whole saliva secretion without significant adverse effects.

On September 17, 2024, the Company announced its plans to initiate a clinical study for VELDONA® on treating HIV-related oral warts at the National Taiwan University Hospital (the “Hospital”) to evaluate its efficacy. For this indication, VELDONA® has received orphan drug designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”). On September 25, 2024, Ainos received Institutional Review Board (IRB) approval from the Hospital for this clinical trial.

On September 3, 2024, the Company announced that it has secured an invention patent in Taiwan for VELDONA® formulation and has filed for global patent protection under the Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT). This patent represents a significant milestone in the treatment and prevention of coronavirus infections.

On August 19, 2024, the Company said its AI Nose has made a key breakthrough in factory automation with 79% accuracy in detecting 761 samples across 22 different VOCs. This is a remarkable technological advancement in industrial manufacturing safety and smart manufacturing. Company also intends to explore integrating AI Nose into robots, enabling robots and humanoids to intelligently sense surroundings and better collaborate with human.

On August 9, 2024, the Company announced that it has obtained exclusive licenses from its strategic shareholder and product co-developer, bolstering both AI Nose and POCT. The newly licensed 10 invention patents and patent applications cover gas sensors and medical devices.

On August 6, 2024, the Company concluded its remaining convertible note financing from The Lind Partners, through conversions of the Note by the investor and payments by the Company.

About Ainos, Inc.

Headquartered in San Diego, California, Ainos is a diversified healthcare company focused on novel AI-powered point-of-care testing (POCT) and VELDONA low-dose interferon therapeutics. The Company’s clinical-stage product pipeline includes VELDONA human and animal oral therapeutics, human orphan drugs, and telehealth-friendly POCT solutions powered by its AI Nose technology platform.

The name “Ainos” is a combination of “AI” and “Nose” to reflect the Company’s commitment to empowering individuals to manage their health more effectively with next-generation AI-driven POCT solutions. To learn more, visit https://www.ainos.com.

Ainos, Inc.

Condensed Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

September 30, December 31, 2024 2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,156,606 $ 1,885,628 Accounts receivable - 455 Inventory, net 160,701 167,593 Other current asset 331,898 419,521 Total current assets 5,649,205 2,473,197 Intangible assets, net 24,888,249 28,283,208 Property and equipment, net 649,063 876,572 Other assets 183,229 208,827 Total assets $ 31,369,746 $ 31,841,804 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Contract liabilities $ 110,142 $ 112,555 Convertible notes payable 3,000,000 - Other notes payable, related party 270,000 42,000 Accrued expenses and others current liabilities 750,629 1,182,283 Total current liabilities 4,130,771 1,336,838 Senior secured convertible notes measured at fair value - 2,651,556 Convertible notes payable - noncurrent 9,000,000 3,000,000 Other notes payable, related party - noncurrent - 270,000 Other long-term liabilities 216,760 135,829 Total liabilities 13,347,531 7,394,223 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding - - Common stock, $0.01 par value; 300,000,000 shares authorized as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, 13,813,434 and 4,677,787 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 138,134 46,778 Common stock to be issued,900shares and 162,337 shares as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 9 1,623 Additional paid-in capital 66,223,783 62,555,808 Accumulated deficit (48,095,304 ) (37,886,155 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss - translation adjustment (244,407 ) (270,473 ) Total stockholders’ equity 18,022,215 24,447,581 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 31,369,746 $ 31,841,804

Ainos, Inc.

Condensed Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues $ - $ 24,489 $ 20,729 $ 102,208 Cost of revenues (547 ) (87,873 ) (52,674 ) (244,538 ) Gross loss (547 ) (63,384 ) (31,945 ) (142,330 ) Operating expenses: Research and development expenses 2,022,244 1,710,265 6,085,648 5,080,335 Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,015,758 902,017 3,090,056 2,282,631 Total operating expenses 3,038,002 2,612,282 9,175,704 7,362,966 Loss from operations (3,038,549 ) (2,675,666 ) (9,207,649 ) (7,505,296 ) Non-operating (expenses) income, net: Interest expense (264,642 ) (44,267 ) (432,097 ) (93,852 ) Issuance cost of senior secured convertible note measured at fair value (169,344 ) (260,967 ) (308,336 ) (260,967 ) Fair value change for senior secured convertible note (177,212 ) - (275,624 ) - Other income, net (49,570 ) 5,054 14,557 14,067 Total non-operating expenses, net (660,768 ) (300,180 ) (1,001,500 ) (340,752 ) Net loss before income taxes (3,699,317 ) (2,975,846 ) (10,209,149 ) (7,846,048 ) Provision for income taxes - - - - Net loss $ (3,699,317 ) $ (2,975,846 ) $ (10,209,149 ) $ (7,846,048 )

