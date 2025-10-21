AIML Subsidiary NeuralCloud Solutions Commencing Pilot with Canadian Cardiology Clinic to Advance AI-Powered ECG Reporting

NeuralCloud Solutions to deploy its CardioYield™ platform in a multi-stage pilot program with a full-service cardiology clinic in Canada.

Enhance Holter ECG analysis accuracy, efficiency, and workflow automation through advanced AI signal processing.

AI/ML Innovations Inc. ("AIML" or the "Company") (CSE:AIML)(OTCQB:AIMLF)(FWB:42FB) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, NeuralCloud Solutions Inc. ("NeuralCloud"), is launching a collaboration with a full-service cardiology clinic in Canada (the "Clinic Partner") to implement NeuralCloud's AI-powered ECG analysis platform, CardioYield™, powered by MaxYield™. This collaboration aims to modernize Holter ECG reporting workflows and improve both throughput and diagnostic precision in clinical cardiology practice.

As part of the pilot, NeuralCloud will provide access to its CardioYield reporting interface and MaxYield signal enhancement neural network AI engine, enabling automated ECG denoising, labeling, and structured Holter report generation. The pilot is expected to begin with internal validation of Holter data, followed by an in-clinic pilot and then full integration. Any commercialization would commence pending Health Canada regulatory clearance as a Class II Software as a Medical Device.

The Clinic Partner is a multi-location, full-service cardiology network with multiple locations ("clinics") across Canada. The Clinic Partner clinical team provides comprehensive diagnostic cardiac services, including Holter analysis, echocardiography, and stress testing. Collectively, the clinics conduct more than 1,000 Holter assessments each month, representing an exciting opportunity to benchmark AI-driven reporting improvements against current industry-standard workflows.

"This collaboration marks another important milestone in AIML's mission to deliver practical, AI-driven solutions that advance healthcare," said Paul Duffy, CEO of AIML. "CardioYield is built to improve both clinical efficiency and diagnostic accuracy, and we look forward to demonstrating its impact in collaboration with a leading cardiac care provider."

Esmat Naikyar, President, NeuralCloud Solutions and Chief Product Officer, AIML commented, "This collaboration marks an important step forward in bringing our AI-enhanced cardiac reporting technology into clinical practice. Our Clinic Partner is recognized for its comprehensive cardiology services, and this pilot allows us to demonstrate how AI can meaningfully reduce analysis time and improve the reliability of ECG interpretation."

The identity of the Clinic Partner will remain confidential until both parties mutually agree to make further public disclosure.

For more information about AIML :

For detailed information please see AIML's website or the Company's filed documents at www.sedarplus.ca.

Contact:

Blake Fallis

(778) 405-0882

info@aiml.health

About AIML Innovations Inc.

https://www.aiml.health/

AIML Innovations Inc. is a global technology company pioneering the use of artificial intelligence and neural networks to transform digital health. Our proprietary platforms leverage advanced signal processing and deep learning to convert complex biometric data into actionable clinical insights-supporting earlier diagnosis, personalized treatment, and more effective care.

AIML's shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE:AIML), the OTCQB Venture Market (AIMLF), and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (42FB).

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

Paul Duffy, Executive Chairman and CEO

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements - Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including risks associated with the implementation of the Company's products and services. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company, including with respect to the nature and timing of future operations and the receipt of all applicable regulatory approvals. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: AI/ML Innovations, Inc.

