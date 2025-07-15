SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Agios to Host Webcast Conference Call of Second Quarter Financial Results on July 31, 2025 at 8:00am ET

July 15, 2025 
1 min read

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGIO), a leader in cellular metabolism and pyruvate kinase (PK) activation pioneering therapies for rare diseases, today announced the company will host a conference call and live webcast on Thursday, July 31, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. ET to report its second quarter 2025 financial results and business highlights.

The live webcast will be accessible on the Investors section of the company’s website (www.agios.com) under the “Events & Presentations” tab. A replay of the webcast will be available on the company’s website approximately two hours after the event.

About Agios
Agios is the pioneering leader in PK activation and is dedicated to developing and delivering transformative therapies for patients living with rare diseases. In the U.S., Agios markets a first-in-class pyruvate kinase (PK) activator for adults with PK deficiency, the first disease-modifying therapy for this rare, lifelong, debilitating hemolytic anemia. Building on the company's deep scientific expertise in classical hematology and leadership in the field of cellular metabolism and rare hematologic diseases, Agios is advancing a robust clinical pipeline of investigational medicines with programs in alpha- and beta-thalassemia, sickle cell disease, pediatric PK deficiency, myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS)-associated anemia and phenylketonuria (PKU). In addition to its clinical pipeline, Agios is advancing a preclinical TMPRSS6 siRNA as a potential treatment for polycythemia vera. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.agios.com.

Contacts:
Investor Contact
Morgan Sanford, Vice President, Investor Relations
Agios Pharmaceuticals
Morgan.Sanford@Agios.com   

Media Contact
Eamonn Nolan, Senior Director, Corporate Communications
Agios Pharmaceuticals
Eamonn.Nolan@Agios.com


Massachusetts Earnings
Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
