Agiliti Launches New Adapt Line™ of Therapeutic Support Surfaces Shown to Improve Patient Comfort and Clinical Outcomes

Proprietary technology designed to accommodate higher-acuity patients and deliver exceptional performance

“The introduction of the Adapt Line marks a significant milestone for Agiliti, establishing its position as a branded innovator of medical technology,” said Tom Leonard, CEO of Agiliti. “We are now one of the only manufacturers of therapeutic support surfaces backed by an extensible platform of medical device management, maintenance and clinical service solutions. For more than eight decades, Agiliti has been the nation’s leading provider of ready-access medical technology and service solutions. We are proud to bring more of our clinical capabilities to market with this important new product line.”

The Adapt Line includes three models: Adapt Air Pro™, Adapt Air™, and Adapt Convertible™ - designed to meet the needs of patients across a wide range of acuity levels. Each model is built for optimal pressure injury prevention and treatment with proprietary immersion and alternating pressure algorithms1. In connection with a recent clinical study evaluating existing pressure injuries among 84 critically ill patients, 100% of clinicians surveyed (n=33) recommended Adapt Air Pro for its ease-of-use, management of pressure distribution and microclimate.

Other key features of Adapt Line include:

Adapt Pump™: A quiet and easy-to-use pump that works across all Adapt Line models, designed to maintain surface inflation during transport and provide up to eight levels of customizable support for better patient outcomes.

A quiet and easy-to-use pump that works across all Adapt Line models, designed to maintain surface inflation during transport and provide up to eight levels of customizable support for better patient outcomes. Next-Gen Microclimate Management: A specially formulated top cover fabric, AirSpace™ mesh, and the Adapt Pump™ ensure non-stop, targeted airflow beneath the entire patient/surface interface.

A specially formulated top cover fabric, AirSpace™ mesh, and the Adapt Pump™ ensure non-stop, targeted airflow beneath the entire patient/surface interface. Proprietary CoreShield™: A waterproof top cover and RF-welded seams give the Adapt Convertible foam-based model superior construction to withstand the rigors of care, resist fluid ingress and support higher levels of infection prevention.

A waterproof top cover and RF-welded seams give the Adapt Convertible foam-based model superior construction to withstand the rigors of care, resist fluid ingress and support higher levels of infection prevention. Capacity Expansion: The Adapt Line provides options to extend length, width and weight capacity through patented technology to transform from 35 to 48 inches wide; from 82 to 86 inches long; and, up to a max weight capacity of 1,000 lbs.

The Adapt Line provides options to extend length, width and weight capacity through patented technology to transform from 35 to 48 inches wide; from 82 to 86 inches long; and, up to a max weight capacity of 1,000 lbs. Vertical Cell Technology: The Adapt Air Pro is designed with twenty 8-inch air cells with vertical cell technology to maximize immersion and envelopment while providing two clinically-effective pressure redistribution therapies – leading to 37% more immersion compared to similar 6-inch surfaces

“Nearly 3 million U.S. patients per year are treated for pressure injuries related to support surfaces – costing hospitals upward of $17.8 billion,” said Tim McCarty, General Manager of Beds and Therapeutic Support Surfaces at Agiliti. “Support surface selection plays a critical role in injury prevention and treatment, and the features of the new Adapt Line are proven to help both prevent pressure injuries and accelerate their healing.”

Along with its manufactured lines of beds and therapeutic support surfaces, Agiliti provides rapid access, management and maintenance of life-saving medical equipment across the medical, surgical and procedural space. These solutions have been shown to help clinicians improve patient care and drive greater efficiency among healthcare networks.

1 Patent pending

About Agiliti

Agiliti is an essential service provider to the U.S. healthcare industry with solutions that help support a more efficient, safe and sustainable healthcare delivery system. Agiliti serves more than 10,000 national, regional and local acute care and alternate site providers across the U.S. For more than eight decades, Agiliti has delivered medical equipment management and service solutions that help healthcare providers reduce costs, increase operating efficiencies and support optimal patient outcomes. To learn more visit AgilitiHealth.com.

