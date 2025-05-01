Agilent Unveils Transformative Seahorse XF Flex Analyzer: Revolutionizing 3D Tissue and Organoid Research

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) today announced release of the new Seahorse XF Flex Analyzer, a high-performance, 24-well system designed to expand real-time metabolic analysis into optimized 3D tissue and organoid workflows, along with dedicated consumables and kit.

Metabolism is vital for cellular functions, driving energy production and essential processes such as biosynthesis, adaptation, redox balance, mitochondrial function, and cell fate decisions. Disruptions in metabolism can lead to many diseases, making its analysis crucial for uncovering disease mechanisms and developing novel therapies. Interest in analyzing cellular metabolism in complex 3D biological models, such as tissues, organoids, and co-cultures, has grown due to their closer emulation of in vivo conditions. These models offer more physiologically relevant insights than traditional 2D models, reflected in the rapid growth of the 3D culture market.

"The new Seahorse XF Flex Analyzer has significantly enhanced our research capabilities. Its 24-well user-friendly design allows us to focus on experiments rather than struggling with equipment, while its heightened sensitivity makes it easier to detect subtle changes in metabolic activity in 2D and 3D cellular models. This efficiency and versatility, especially in studying brain tissue, has made it an invaluable tool for advancing our understanding of metabolism,” stated Dr. Yvonne Couch, Associate Professor of Neuroimmunology at the University of Oxford, UK. “The XF Flex instrument has been crucial in accurately measuring metabolic responses, yielding insights that were previously difficult to achieve."

"We are excited about the groundbreaking Seahorse XF Flex Analyzer as it will revolutionize the understanding of cellular metabolism in 3D models and organoids," added Chris Braun, associate vice president of Marketing, Cellular and Biomolecular Analysis Division at Agilent. "Surpassing conventional methods, this innovative solution provides richer insight into metabolic functions in living cells with precise, real-time bioenergetic measurements, enabling researchers to uncover disease mechanisms and open novel therapeutic avenues."

In combination with the Seahorse XF Flex Analyzer, the optimized Seahorse XF Flex tissue workflow includes several key components designed to enhance real-time metabolic analysis in live tissue models. It features the Seahorse XF Flex 3D Capture Microplate, essential for capturing 3D tissue samples, and the Seahorse XF 3D Mito Stress Test Kit, used to measure mitochondrial function in these models. The workflow also incorporates a precision-cut vibratome, a tool that allows for the creation of consistent and smooth tissue sections, crucial for accurate metabolic analysis. Additionally, the intuitive XF software simplifies assay setup, automates data quality control, and transforms data into actionable insights with minimal effort. These components work together to provide a comprehensive solution for researchers, ensuring higher sensitivity and consistency in their measurements.

The launch of the Seahorse XF Flex Analyzer underscores Agilent’s dedication to advancing scientific research and addressing the evolving needs of researchers. This innovative system enhances its portfolio of metabolic analysis tools, known for reliability, versatility, and superior data quality. By enabling real-time metabolic analysis in 3D models, the Seahorse XF Flex Analyzer empowers researchers to achieve groundbreaking discoveries and drive progress in biomedical research and preclinical therapeutic development.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is a global leader in analytical and clinical laboratory technologies, delivering insights and innovation that help our customers bring great science to life. Agilent’s full range of solutions includes instruments, software, services, and expertise that provide trusted answers to our customers' most challenging questions. The company generated revenue of $6.51 billion in fiscal year 2024 and employs approximately 18,000 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at www.agilent.com. To receive the latest Agilent news, subscribe to the Agilent Newsroom. Follow Agilent on LinkedIn and Facebook.

Media Contact

Naomi Goumillout

Agilent Technologies

+1.978.314.1862

naomi.goumillout@agilent.com