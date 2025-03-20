Agilent to Showcase Next-Generation Digital Pathology Solutions at USCAP 2025

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is excited to announce its participation at the upcoming United States and Canadian Academy of Pathology (USCAP) Conference, which will be held March 22-27, 2025, in Boston. At the conference, Agilent will highlight innovative digital pathology solutions designed to enhance diagnostic accuracy and efficiency.





In pathology, Agilent offers comprehensive tissue diagnostic solutions for analyzing tissue samples, often for diagnosing diseases such as cancer. In collaboration with Hamamatsu, PathAI, Proscia, and Visiopharm, Agilent has developed an innovative end-to-end digital pathology workflow. This solution integrates AI-driven precision pathology software with automated staining solutions, significantly improving diagnostic quality and efficiency. Agilent’s workflow covers everything from scanning tissue samples to analyzing images and managing data, incorporating advanced technologies like AI to enhance accuracy and efficiency.

“Agilent’s innovative pathology solutions are transforming health care by ensuring precise, timely, and reliable diagnoses. Our comprehensive digital pathology workflows and advanced staining technologies enable laboratories to deliver accurate and comprehensive results, facilitating faster and more effective treatments,” said Nina Green, vice president and general manager of the Clinical Diagnostics Division at Agilent. “By reducing the time from biopsy to diagnosis and enhancing diagnostic consistency, we help support better therapeutic decisions.”

USCAP attendees are invited to live demonstrations of Agilent’s digital pathology solutions, including scanning, image management, and AI-driven image analysis. Covering primary, special, IHC, and ISH staining, Agilent’s automated, integrated, and advanced tissue staining solutions deliver consistent, high-quality results, helping laboratories enhance productivity and reduce the time from biopsy to diagnosis. Agilent will also showcase key products that play crucial roles in pathology labs including the Magnis NGS Prep System and the NovoCyte Opteon Spectral Flow Cytometer.

A Digital Pathology Symposium, “Advancing Diagnostics: Cutting-Edge Innovations and Insights in Digital Pathology,” will be held Monday, March 24, from 12:00–1:00 PM ET, featuring presenters including Dr. Douglas Clark and Jake Eden from Agilent, Dr. Orly Ardon from Hamamatsu, Dr. Dominique Coco from Proscia, Dr. Anil Parwani from Visiopharm, and Dr. Brian Robinson from PathAI. Additionally, a Medical Affairs Symposium, “PD-L1 Heterogeneity Across the Patient Journey,” will also be held Monday, March 24, from 5:30–7:00 PM ET, and presented by Dr. Matteo Fassan, professor of Pathology at the University of Padua in Italy.

For more information about these events and Agilent’s pathology solutions, visit the USCAP Agilent booth #512.

