SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Agilent to Announce Fourth-Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results on Nov. 24

October 31, 2025 | 
1 min read

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) will release financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025 after the stock market closes on Monday, Nov. 24. The company will host a conference call to discuss the results at 1:30 p.m. PST the same day.



To join the listen-only conference call webcast, click the link on the Events section of Agilent’s Investor Relations website. A recording of the call also will be available on the website for 90 days.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is a global leader in analytical and clinical laboratory technologies, delivering insights and innovation that help our customers bring great science to life. Agilent’s full range of solutions includes instruments, software, services, and expertise that provide trusted answers to our customers' most challenging questions. The company generated revenue of $6.51 billion in fiscal year 2024 and employs approximately 18,000 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at www.agilent.com. To receive the latest Agilent news, subscribe to our Newsroom. Follow Agilent on LinkedIn and Facebook.


Contacts

INVESTOR CONTACT:
Tejas Savant
+1 917-574-4018
tejas.savant@agilent.com

MEDIA CONTACT:
Kate Coyle
+1 302-633-7490
kate.coyle@agilent.com

Northern California Earnings
Agilent Technologies
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Pictured: BMS sign on a building in San Diego, California/iStock, JHVEPhoto
Earnings
BMS Battles ‘Deeply Ingrained’ Prescribing Habits in Schizophrenia as Cobenfy Misses Q3 Estimates
October 30, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Woman, physician, doctor with magnifying glass standing on ladder. Square composition. EPS10.
Earnings
As Biogen Nears Presymptomatic Alzheimer’s Readout for Leqembi, Can Doctors Be Convinced?
October 30, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Eli Lilly's Biotechnology Center in California
Earnings
Zepbound Topples Sales King Keytruda as Lilly Reports 54% YoY Revenue Rise for Q3
October 30, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Poznan, Poland - 5 October 2024: GSK -Glaxosmithkline headquarters office building in Poznan.
Earnings
GSK Points to ‘Macro Factors’ To Explain US Shingrix Demand Crash
October 29, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac