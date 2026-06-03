Agilent Receives FDA Approval for Expanded Use of PD-L1 IHC 22C3 pharmDx on Dako Omnis in Esophageal Squamous Cell Carcinoma, Triple-Negative Breast Cancer, Cervical Cancer, and Gastric or Gastroesophageal Junction Adenocarcinoma

Approval expands PD-L1 testing onto an automated workflow to support treatment decisions with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab)¹,²

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the expanded use of PD-L1 IHC 22C3 pharmDx, Code GE006, for use on the Dako Omnis platform to aid in identifying patients in the United States with esophageal squamous cell carcinoma (ESCC)3, triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC)4, cervical cancer5, and gastric or gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) adenocarcinoma6, who may be eligible for treatment with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab), Merck’s anti-PD-1 therapy.

This approval expands access to PD-L1 testing across four additional tumor types beyond the previously approved non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC)7 and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC)8. Until now, these FDA-approved PD-L1 IHC 22C3 pharmDx indications have been available on Autostainer Link 48 (ASL48) as the only platform and are now also approved for the Dako Omnis platform. This enables pathology laboratories to consolidate PD-L1 testing across more tumor types within a single automated Dako Omnis workflow, supporting increased automation and operational efficiency.

Majken Nielsen, vice president and general manager of Agilent’s Clinical Diagnostics Division, stated: “Pathology laboratories are increasingly looking to standardize testing on automated platforms that fit seamlessly into daily workflow. By expanding PD-L1 IHC 22C3 pharmDx on Dako Omnis for additional FDA-approved indications, we’re helping labs deliver PD-L1 results more conveniently and efficiently, supporting clinicians as they identify patients who may be eligible for immunotherapy.”

To support expanded use of PD-L1 IHC 22C3 pharmDx on Dako Omnis, Agilent conducted a multisite external platform performance comparison study evaluating concordance of PD-L1 IHC 22C3 pharmDx results across staining platforms (Code SK006 on the ASL48 platform and Code GE006 on Dako Omnis) for the four additional indication specimens. Study results met acceptance criteria to demonstrate inter-platform concordance for these specimens when assessed at the appropriate CPS cutoffs.

PD-L1 IHC 22C3 pharmDx, Code SK006, was developed by Agilent in partnership with Merck & Co. (known as MSD outside the United States and Canada) as a companion diagnostic for KEYTRUDA.

KEYTRUDA ® is a registered trademark of Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, a subsidiary of Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA.

Footnotes:

PD-L1 IHC 22C3 pharmDx, Code GE006 [Instructions for Use]. Santa Clara, CA: Agilent Technologies, Inc.; 2026. KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Rahway, NJ, USA; 2026. For the treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic esophageal or gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) (tumors with epicenter 1 to 5 centimeters above the GEJ) carcinoma that is not amenable to surgical resection or definitive chemoradiation as a single agent after one or more prior lines of systemic therapy for patients with tumors of squamous cell histology that express PD-L1 [Combined Positive Score (CPS)≥10] as determined by an FDA-authorized test. In combination with chemotherapy for the treatment of patients with locally recurrent unresectable or metastatic TNBC whose tumors express PD-L1 (CPS ≥10) as determined by an FDA-authorized test. As a single agent for the treatment of patients with recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer with disease progression on or after chemotherapy whose tumors express PD-L1 (CPS≥1) as determined by an FDA-authorized test. In combination with trastuzumab, fluoropyrimidine- and platinum-containing chemotherapy, for the first-line treatment of adults with locally advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive gastric or gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) adenocarcinoma whose tumors express PD-L1 (CPS≥1) as determined by an FDA-authorized test. As a single agent for the first-line treatment of patients with NSCLC expressing PD-L1 [Tumor Proportion Score (TPS) ≥1%] as determined by an FDA-authorized test, with no EGFR or ALK genomic tumor aberrations, and is: Stage III where patients are not candidates for surgical resection or definitive chemoradiation, or metastatic. As a single agent for the treatment of patients with metastatic NSCLC whose tumors express PD-L1 (TPS ≥1%) as determined by an FDA-authorized test, with disease progression on or after platinum-containing chemotherapy. Patients with EGFR or ALK genomic tumor aberrations should have disease progression on FDA-approved therapy for these aberrations prior to receiving KEYTRUDA. As a single agent for the first-line treatment of patients with metastatic or with unresectable, recurrent HNSCC whose tumors express PD-L1 (CPS≥1) as determined by an FDA-authorized test.

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