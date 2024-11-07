Agilent Presents Solutions Innovation Research Awards to Institut National de la Recherche Scientifique and University of Southern California Scientists

Professor Isabelle Plante and Professor Bangyan Stiles recognized for their revolutionary work in cell and gene therapy research





SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) today announced that Professor Isabelle Plante at Institut National de la Recherche Scientifique (INRS), and Professor Bangyan Stiles at the University of Southern California (USC) are recipients of an Agilent Solutions Innovation Research Award (SIRA). The honorees will receive separate awards on behalf of their institutions in recognition of their research in cell and gene therapy.

Developing new cell and gene therapies is increasingly vital amid the heightened focus on personalized treatments in the healthcare industry. In recognition of this growing need, Agilent will grant two SIRA awards to support and encourage research to drive critical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapy.

“We are thrilled to recognize the groundbreaking research of Professor Isabelle Plante and Professor Bangyan Stiles with an Agilent Solutions Innovation Research Award,” said Nahid Chalyavi, associate vice president of University Relations and External Research at Agilent. “Their work in cell and gene therapy is paving the way for significant advancements in personalized medicine. At Agilent, we are committed to supporting innovative research that addresses critical scientific challenges and drives the future of healthcare.”

Professor Plante is a Professor at INRS and the Director and Co-founder of the Intersectoral Centre for Endocrine Disruptor Analysis (ICEDA) research network. Her work aims to understand the biology of the breast and the mechanisms that lead to breast cancer, particularly after exposure to environmental pollutants. To achieve this, Professor Plante has developed a platform of models for fundamental and toxicological research, and for evaluating the effects of therapeutic agents on the breast. The study involves using proteomic, transcriptomic, and functional analysis to assess the impacts of pollutants or therapeutic molecules combined with imaging. Professor Plante will receive a one-year loan of Agilent NovoCyte Penteon, BioTek Cytation 5, and xCelligence instruments as part of the award.

“On average, 15 women lose their lives to breast cancer each day. While the exact causes of breast cancer remain largely unknown, a growing body of epidemiological and laboratory evidence suggests that exposure to environmental pollutants increases the risk. Given the vast number of potentially carcinogenic molecules present in our environment, there is an urgent need to develop biologically relevant models for rapid risk assessment and to explore new therapeutic avenues,” stated Professor Plante. “We extend our heartfelt thanks to Agilent for this invaluable opportunity to co-develop new models and methodologies that will help prevent and treat breast cancer, potentially saving many lives.”

Professor Stiles is the Boyd P. and Elsie D. Welin Professor of Pharmaceutical Sciences in the Department of Pharmacology and Pharmaceutical Sciences at USC Mann. Her work focuses on understanding how lipid metabolic dysfunction contributes to cancer formation, using hepatocellular carcinoma as a model, indicates that fat accumulation is necessary for tumor growth. Professor Stiles’ lab utilizes molecular biology and genetics tools, including Chip-seq and RNA-seq, to investigate the molecular signals driving this process. As part of Professor Stiles’ award, the lab will receive a one-year loan of an Agilent NovoCyte Penteon flow cytometer.

“I am deeply honored to receive the Agilent Solutions Innovation Research Award, which supports our lab’s mission to understand how lipid metabolic dysfunction contributes to cancer formation,” stated Professor Stiles. “Our work, using hepatocellular carcinoma as a model, has shown that fat accumulation is critical for tumor growth. With the loan of an Agilent NovoCyte Penteon flow cytometer, we’re now equipped to explore the cellular components in the tumor microenvironment that are responsible for how fat accumulation contribute to cancer growth. This award strengthens our commitment to pioneering research that could lead to transformative treatments in personalized medicine.”

Established in 2023, the Agilent SIRA initiative aims to stimulate innovative and impactful use of Agilent products to help solve pressing scientific problems in academia. The awards reinforce Agilent’s commitment to facilitating university research and increasing awareness of and access to its portfolio of analytical solutions.

