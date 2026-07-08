Agilent Expands Altura Portfolio with Inert Size Exclusion and PLRP-S Columns for Biotherapeutic Analysis

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) today announced the latest expansion of its Altura HPLC column portfolio with the introduction of Altura size exclusion chromatography (SEC) and Altura PLRP-S columns, designed to support critical analytical workflows in biopharmaceutical development and production.

The new SEC and PLRP-S columns support critical analytical workflows across a range of biotherapeutic modalities, including peptides, proteins, oligonucleotides, and conjugated therapeutics. Applications such as aggregate characterization, molecular weight confirmation and size distribution analysis remain essential for evaluating product quality, stability and performance, while drug-to-antibody ratio determination is critical for characterizing antibody-drug conjugates and other conjugated therapeutics as drug modalities continue to increase in complexity.

“Customer reception of the first wave of Altura columns has been overwhelmingly positive, highlighting strong demand for high-performance inert column solutions," said David Edwards, vice president and general manager of Agilent's Chemistries and Supplies Division. "By extending the Altura HPLC columns with Ultra Inert technology to SEC and PLRP-S columns, we are expanding access to inert separation technologies that help scientists achieve more reliable, accurate and reproducible results across critical biopharma analytical workflows."

Aggregate analysis is a critical quality attribute for a wide range of biotherapeutics, including monoclonal antibodies, antibody-drug conjugates, and emerging modalities. Altura SEC columns build on the success of the Agilent AdvanceBio SEC columns while incorporating Ultra Inert technology to enhance peak shape and aggregate recovery. For aggregate analysis of GLP-1 peptides, Altura SEC columns deliver up to double the sensitivity of inert competitor columns, improving detection of low-level impurities.

For liquid chromatography/mass spectrometry (LC/MS) workflows, Altura PLRP-S columns are designed to deliver robust performance under demanding conditions. These capabilities support molecular weight confirmation across protein-based therapeutics and complex biopharmaceutical modalities.

The new columns are engineered to deliver faster conditioning, improved peak shape and enhanced sensitivity for challenging analytes. These performance improvements support a broad range of therapeutic modalities, from peptide therapeutics such as GLP-1 to oligonucleotides and large biomolecules including monoclonal antibodies and mRNA. As analytical demands continue to evolve, laboratories require robust and reproducible solutions to support development and quality workflows.

"In our core lab, we depend on columns that can handle a wide range of applications and complex matrices," said Yanan Yang, Ph.D., director of the MS Center at MBC BioLabs. "Agilent's Altura columns — especially HILIC-Z, Eclipse Plus and PLRP-S — have delivered excellent peak shape, strong reproducibility and reliable performance even after hundreds or even thousands of injections across challenging workflows."

Altura columns are part of Agilent's broader portfolio of inert liquid chromatography solutions, designed to provide a fully optimized sample flow path when used in conjunction with Agilent instrumentation and supplies. This integrated approach helps laboratories improve workflow efficiency while maintaining data quality and consistency. The Altura SEC and Altura PLRP-S columns are available globally.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: A) is a global leader in analytical and clinical laboratory technologies, delivering insights and innovation that help our customers bring great science to life. Agilent’s full range of solutions includes instruments, software, services, and expertise that provide trusted answers to our customers’ most challenging questions. The company generated revenue of $6.95 billion in fiscal year 2025 and employs approximately 18,000 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at www.agilent.com. To receive the latest Agilent news, subscribe to the Agilent Newsroom. Follow Agilent on LinkedIn and Facebook.

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