AGFA HealthCare Appoints Omar Sunna as Chief Customer Officer for North America

New leadership strengthens AGFA HealthCare’s commitment to customer-driven value, innovation, and enhancing the user experience.

AGFA HealthCare is pleased to announce Omar Sunna as Chief Customer Officer for North America. This appointment is a key step in accelerating its transformation into a customer-centric, outcomes-driven organization with strategic investments in technology, clinical innovation, and top-tier talent to strengthen our its position as a market leader.

In this role, Omar will lead AGFA HealthCare’s efforts to strengthen the North American customer journey across every stage--from engagement and acquisition to adoption and outcomes for customer success. His leadership in North America will focus on driving efficiency, fostering stronger partnerships, and ensuring customers can fully leverage AGFA HealthCare’s industry-leading enterprise imaging platform to operate at the top of their license.

“Omar’s leadership will be instrumental in strengthening our commitment to customer success and enhancing the user experience,” said Nathalie McCaughey, President, AGFA HealthCare. “His deep industry knowledge and passion for building high-impact teams will drive value for our North American customers and further solidify our position as a trusted partner.”

Omar has over 25 years of experience, including senior leadership roles at Nuance, a Microsoft company, and GE HealthCare, bringing profound expertise at the intersection of reporting, generative AI, and enterprise imaging. His track record of aligning customer-driven strategies with business growth will further strengthen AGFA HealthCare’s ongoing mission to empower clinicians, diagnosticians, and healthcare organizations.

A mission-driven leader, Omar is dedicated to delivering solutions that create measurable impact--ensuring customers achieve their goals while driving sustainable business value.

About AGFA HealthCare

At AGFA HealthCare, we are transforming the delivery of care--supporting healthcare professionals across the globe with secure, effective, and sustainable imaging data management. As a company, we are dedicated to our customers, and we have harnessed a value framework of Mission, Vision and Customer Delivery Principles into our routine operations. Through these principles, we commit a consistent high-yield code of conduct to our associates--channeling our experience and aspirations to all of our stakeholders. Our Empowerer profile supports our focus on creating an exceptional experience through the power of technology and is an integral foundation to our company standards. AGFA HealthCare was recently recognized with two Best in KLAS awards and named Most Improved Software Product for 2025 by KLAS Research. AGFA HealthCare is a division of the Agfa-Gevaert Group. For more information on AGFA HealthCare, please visit www.agfahealthcare.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

