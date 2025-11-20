Agenus to Host End-of-Year Stakeholder Webcast Featuring GI Oncology Leaders and Progress of BOT/BAL

Webcast on Wednesday, December 3, 2025 at 4:00 p.m. ET

LEXINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$AGEN #BATTMAN--Agenus Inc. (“Agenus”) (Nasdaq: AGEN), a leader in immuno-oncology, today announced it will host its End-of-Year 2025 Stakeholder Webcast on Wednesday, December 3, 2025 at 4:00 p.m. ET. The session will feature leading experts in gastrointestinal oncology and patient advocates discussing progress with the BOT/BAL program, emerging clinical insights, and the evolving treatment landscape for colorectal cancer.

The session will be moderated by Garo Armen, PhD, Founder, Chairman, and CEO, and will conclude with a live Q&A. Questions can be submitted in advance to ask@agenusbio.com

Featured Topics and Speakers

Role of Immuno-Oncology in Colorectal Cancer

Christopher Lieu, MD, FASCO, Professor of Medicine; Sohrab Amini, MD, FACS Endowed Chair in Pancreatic Cancer Research; Associate Director for clinical Research, University of Colorado Cancer Center Dr. Christopher Lieu will discuss the evolving role of immuno-oncology in colorectal cancer, and how expectations for MSS disease are shifting with emerging mechanisms and combination approaches. He will also highlight select clinical insights from his practice, including a notable case that illustrates the potential for deep and durable responses. Global Phase 3 BATTMAN Study (CO.33) Update

Jonathan Loree, MD; Medical Oncologist, BC Cancer; Associate Professor, University of British Columbia; Senior Investigator, Canadian Cancer Trials Group (CCTG); Co-Chair, NCI Colon Cancer Task Force Dr. Jonathan Loree will provide an update on the global Phase 3 BATTMAN study, including site engagement, operational readiness, and early feedback from investigators supporting strong trial momentum heading into 2026. A Caregiver & Physician Perspective: Early-Onset CRC and Paving a New Path Forward

Benny Johnson, DO; Senior Medical Director, Agenus; Former Assistant Professor, GI Medical Oncology MD Anderson Cancer Center Dr. Johnson will share his family’s experience navigating early-onset colorectal cancer from diagnosis through treatment decision-making, including the choice to participate in a clinical trial evaluating BOT/BAL. Their conversation will highlight the lived realities behind clinical innovation and the importance of expanding patient-centered options for the growing early-onset population, from the perspective of a family impacted by CRC.

Stakeholder Briefing Details:

Registration Link: https://vimeo.com/event/5519294/efa702d111

Live webcast link will be provided once registration is completed.

Have a Question? Submit them in advance to ask@agenusbio.com

This session is the third in Agenus’ 2025 Stakeholder Briefing Webcast Series, following the October event highlighting new pan-tumor data from ESMO 2025 and perspectives on the French AAC program. Webcasts will resume in 2026, continuing the dialogue on BOT/BAL’s progress and corporate milestones.

About Agenus

Agenus is a leading immuno-oncology company targeting cancer with a comprehensive pipeline of immunological agents. The company was founded in 1994 with a mission to expand patient populations benefiting from cancer immunotherapy through combination approaches, using a broad repertoire of antibody therapeutics, adoptive cell therapies (through MiNK Therapeutics) and adjuvants. Agenus has robust end-to-end development capabilities, across commercial and clinical cGMP manufacturing facilities, research and discovery, and a global clinical operations footprint. Agenus is headquartered in Lexington, MA. For more information, visit www.agenusbio.com or @agenus_bio. Information that may be important to investors will be routinely posted on our website and social media channels.

About Botensilimab (BOT)

Botensilimab is a multifunctional, human Fc enhanced CTLA-4 blocking antibody designed to boost both innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune responses. Its novel design leverages mechanisms of action to extend immunotherapy benefits to “cold” tumors which generally respond poorly to standard of care or are refractory to conventional PD-1/CTLA-4 therapies and investigational therapies. Botensilimab augments immune responses across a wide range of tumor types by priming and activating T cells, downregulating intratumoral regulatory T cells, activating myeloid cells and inducing long-term memory responses.

Botensilimab alone, or in combination with Agenus’ investigational PD-1 antibody, balstilimab, has shown clinical responses across nine metastatic, late-line cancers. Approximately 1,200 patients have been treated across the botensilimab/balstilimab program in phase 1 and phase 2 clinical trials. For more information about botensilimab trials, visit www.clinicaltrials.gov.

About Balstilimab (BAL)

Balstilimab is a novel, fully human monoclonal immunoglobulin G4 (IgG4) designed to block PD-1 (programmed cell death protein 1) from interacting with its ligands PD-L1 and PD-L2. It has been evaluated in >900 patients to date and has demonstrated clinical activity and a favorable tolerability profile in several tumor types.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the botensilimab and balstilimab clinical programs, expected trial initiations and regulatory plans, and the potential benefits of the combination therapy. Words such as “may,” “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “hopes,” “intends,” “plans,” “forecasts,” “estimates,” “will,” “potential,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, those described under the “Risk Factors” section of Agenus’ most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for 2024 and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC. Agenus cautions investors not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements in this release, which speak only as of the date of this announcement. The company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, except as required by law. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

