Agendia to Unveil New Findings in Early-Stage Breast Cancer at San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium 2024

IRVINE, Calif. & AMSTERDAM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Agendia®, Inc., announced today that new data on its early-stage breast cancer genomic tests and their ability to inform treatment selection decisions will be presented at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium 2024 (SABCS), taking place in San Antonio, TX, December 10th – 13th, 2024.









The presented data highlights Agendia’s continued focus on expanding clinical utility of the tests and optimizing breast cancer management throughout the patient’s treatment journey. These studies further enhance the robust body of clinical research supporting the clinical utility of Agendia’s MammaPrint and BluePrint in providing reliable guidance for therapeutic decisions in early-stage breast cancer.

Five Agendia abstracts have been accepted, including two poster spotlight presentations and one late-breaking poster. The following are details of the abstracts that have been accepted, which can also be found on the SABCS website here:

Poster Spotlight Presentations:

MammaPrint® and BluePrint® Predict Pathological Response to Neoadjuvant Chemotherapy in Patients with HR+HER2- Early-Stage Breast Cancer Enrolled in FLEX.

Authors : O’Shaughnessy, J., et al.

Session : Poster Spotlight Session 4: Prediction of Chemotherapy Response

Date/Time: Wednesday, December 11 | 7:00 AM – 8:30 AM CST

Abstract # : 2091



Association of MammaPrint® with Gene Expression Pathways Predictive of Resistance to Cyclin Dependent Kinase Inhibition

Authors : Brufsky, A., et al.

Session : Poster Spotlight Session 2: Personalizing CDK 4/6 Inhibitor Therapy for Patients with Metastatic Breast Cancer: Survival, QOL and Biomarkers

Date/Time: Thursday, December 12 | 7:00 AM – 8:30 AM CST

Abstract # : SESS-2068



Poster Presentations:

Neoadjuvant Chemotherapy for T3 Tumors in the Era of Precision Medicine – Biology is Still King

Authors : Rahman, R., et al.

Session : Poster Session 1

Date/Time : Wednesday, December 11 | 12:30 PM – 2 PM CST

Abstract #: 1879



FLEX: A Real-World Evidence, Full Transcriptome Study in 30,000 Patients with Early-Stage Breast Cancer

Authors : Maganini, R.

Session : Poster Session 2

Date/Time : Wednesday, December 11 | 5:30 PM – 7:00 PM CST

Abstract #: 2160



Late-Breaking Poster:

Prediction of Chemotherapy Benefit by MammaPrint® in HR+HER2- Early-Stage Breast Cancer Revealed by the FLEX Registry of Real-World Data

Authors : Brufsky, A., et al.

Session : Poster Session 2

Date/Time : Wednesday, December 11 | 5:30 PM – 7:00 PM CST

Abstract # : 3660

In addition, William Audeh, MD, MS, Chief Medical Officer of Agendia, will be presenting at Agendia’s Product Theater session, titled “How Can Genomic Information From A Single Core Biopsy Sample Inform Multiple Therapy Decisions For Early-Stage ER+ Breast Cancer?,” demonstrating how MammaPrint and BluePrint can inform early-stage ER+ breast cancer treatment decisions. The educational session will take place on December 11th at 5:30 PM – 6:30 PM CST. Registration details can be found here.

More information about the full program can be found at the SABCS 2024 website.

About Agendia

Agendia is a leading provider of innovative solutions in the field of precision oncology. With a focus on early-stage breast cancer, Agendia offers reliable biological insights that inform personalized treatment decisions for patients and their care teams. Their advanced genomic assays, MammaPrint® + BluePrint®, enable clinicians to quickly identify the most effective treatment plan, minimizing the risk of both under- and over-treatment.

Agendia was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Amsterdam with its state-of-the-art laboratory facility located in Irvine, CA. Led by world-renowned scientists and oncologists, Agendia is committed to advancing genomic insights through ongoing research. This includes the notable FLEX Study – the world’s largest whole transcriptome Real-World Evidence-based Breast Cancer database which aims to revolutionize precision in breast cancer management. With cutting-edge technology, research and innovation, Agendia strives to shape the future of precision oncology and make a significant impact in the fight against breast cancer.

About MammaPrint

MammaPrint® is a gene expression profiling test that reveals the distinct underlying biology of an early-stage tumor to determine its risk of spreading. As the only FDA-cleared gene expression profiling test to assess a woman’s risk of distant metastasis, MammaPrint® provides critical answers that help inform the future of her treatment plan at the point of diagnosis, including the timing and benefit to chemotherapy and endocrine therapy. MammaPrint® listens to the signals from 70 key genes in a woman’s tumor to stratify her risk within four distinct categories – ranging from UltraLow, Low, High 1, and High 2– to fuel a right-sized care plan tailored to her biology and her life’s plans.

About BluePrint

BluePrint® is a gene expression profiling test that reveals the driving forces behind a tumor’s growth at the earliest stage possible in a woman’s breast cancer care journey to help optimize and personalize treatment planning. As the only molecular subtyping test available in the U.S., BluePrint® goes where pathology cannot, offers critical insights that providers may otherwise have not known to act on, and gives women the best chance to return to a life not defined by cancer. BluePrint® measures the activity of 80 key genes that are involved in a tumor’s growth to classify a tumor as Luminal-type, HER2-type, or Basal-type, each of which warrant distinct treatment pathways. By revealing the distinct underlying biology of a woman’s tumor, BluePrint® can catch often misclassified, yet highly aggressive, Basal tumors, so women can be prescribed the most appropriate treatment from the start.

