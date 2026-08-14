Aethlon Medical Reports Q1 Fiscal 2027 Results and Progress on Hemopurifier® Program

Conference Call Today at 4:30 p.m. ET

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aethlon Medical, Inc. (the Company or Aethlon) (Nasdaq: AEMD), a clinical-stage medical therapeutic company, today announced financial results for fiscal first quarter ended June 30, 2026, and provided a corporate update.

"We advanced our clinical and research programs during the quarter," said James Frakes, CEO and CFO. "We treated the first participant in the third and final dosing cohort of our Phase 1 oncology study in Australia, and early biomarker signals from the initial cohorts support continuing evaluation of the Hemopurifier. We also had a Long COVID manuscript accepted for publication, which strengthens the scientific case for studying extracellular vesicles in post-viral conditions."

Clinical highlights

Phase 1 oncology study: First participant dosed in the third and final cohort in Australia. Early observations from the first two cohorts showed consistent decreases in tumor-derived extracellular vesicles and microRNAs linked to cancer progression and improvements in immune fumction associated with potential response to immunotherapy. These observations are preliminary and will be evaluated fully after study completion.

First participant dosed in the third and final cohort in Australia. Early observations from the first two cohorts showed consistent decreases in tumor-derived extracellular vesicles and microRNAs linked to cancer progression and improvements in immune fumction associated with potential response to immunotherapy. These observations are preliminary and will be evaluated fully after study completion. Long COVID publication: A manuscript describing extracellular vesicle characteristics in patients with Long COVID was accepted for publication in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences. The manuscript demonstrates that the extracellular vesicles isolated from the plasma of individuals with Long COVID bind to the proprietary GNA affinity resin in the Hemopurifier.

Financial highlights

Cash and liquidity: Cash and cash equivalents were approximately $4.9 million as of June 30, 2026.

Post-quarter financing: Subsequent to quarter-end, Aethlon raised approximately $4.0 million in gross proceeds through a public offering of common stock. Based on current plans, the company believes its cash resources are sufficient to fund operations for at least the next 12 months.

Operating expenses: Consolidated operating expenses for the quarter decreased 11.9% to approximately $1.6 million versus $1.8 million in the prior-year quarter, driven by lower professional fees and reduced general and administrative and preclinical research costs. Operating loss declined accordingly.

The consolidated balance sheets for June 30, 2026, and March 31, 2026 and the consolidated statements of operations for the fiscal quarters ended June 30, 2026, and 2025, are included at the end of this release.

Conference Call

Management will host a conference call today, Thursday, August 13, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. ET to review the Company's financial results and recent corporate developments. Following management's formal remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session.

Interested parties can register for the conference call by navigating to https://dpregister.com/sreg/10211144/104a3acc428. Please note that registered participants will receive their dial-in number upon registration.

Interested parties without internet access or unable to pre-register may dial in by calling:

PARTICIPANT DIAL IN (TOLL FREE): 1-844-836-8741



PARTICIPANT INTERNATIONAL DIAL IN: 1-412-317-5442

All callers should ask for the Aethlon Medical, Inc. conference call.

A replay of the call will be available approximately one hour after the end of the call through September 13, 2026. The replay can be accessed via Aethlon Medical's website or by dialing 1-855-669-9658 (USA or Canada) or 1-412-317-0088 (international) or Canada toll free at 1-855-669-9658. The replay conference ID number is 6711524.

About the Hemopurifier®

The Aethlon Hemopurifier is an investigational medical device designed to remove enveloped viruses and tumor-derived extracellular vesicles (EVs) from circulation. It is used extracorporeally with a blood pump and combines plasma separation, size exclusion, and affinity binding using a plant lectin resin that targets mannose-rich surfaces found on EVs and viruses. EVs released by solid tumors are believed to play a role in metastasis and the resistance to immunotherapies and chemotherapy. Removal of enveloped viruses and extracellular vesicles has been demonstrated in both in vitro studies and human subjects.

The Hemopurifier holds a U.S. Food and Drug Administration Breakthrough Device Designation for:

The treatment of individuals with advanced or metastatic cancer unresponsive to or intolerant of standard-of-care therapy; and the treatment of life-threatening viruses not addressed with approved therapies.

About Aethlon Medical, Inc.

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: AEMD) is a clinical-stage medical therapeutic company headquartered in San Diego, California. The Company is advancing the Hemopurifier®, an investigational extracorporeal immunotherapeutic platform designed to remove tumor-derived extracellular vesicles and enveloped viruses from circulation for potential applications in oncology, infectious disease, and other disease states.

For more information, visit www.AethlonMedical.com and follow the Company on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 that involve risks and uncertainties. Statements containing words such as "may," "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "will," "projections," "estimate," "potentially" or similar expressions constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this release include, among others, statements regarding: the investigational status and potential safety, feasibility, or utility of the Hemopurifier®; the Company's ability to initiate, enroll, conduct, and complete its clinical trials, including in Australia; the timing, scope, design, and potential outcomes or interpretation of such studies; the Company's ability to manufacture the Hemopurifier in sufficient quantities for clinical and potential future commercial use; the availability and adequacy of capital to support ongoing operations; statements regarding the Company's Ebola-related compassionate use activities and any resulting interest from public health organizations; the Company's collaborative research activities, including rheumatoid arthritis, chronic kidney disease, and other extracellular vesicle- associated conditions; and the Company's ability to advance or expand its research programs in oncology, infectious diseases, and other conditions associated with extracellular vesicles. Such forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon Aethlon's current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Factors that may contribute to such differences include, without limitation, the fact that the cash on hand may not be sufficient to support operations for the next 12 months without additional financing, the Company's ability to raise additional capital on terms favorable to the Company, or at all; the Company's ability to successfully complete development of the Hemopurifier; the Company's ability to successfully demonstrate the utility and safety of the Hemopurifier in cancer and infectious diseases and in the transplant setting; the Company's ability to achieve and realize the anticipated benefits from operational and financial milestones; the Company's ability to maintain its Nasdaq listing, the Company's ability to obtain approval from the Ethics Committee of its third location in Australia, including on the timeline expected by the Company; the Company's ability to enroll additional patients in its oncology clinical trial in Australia, including on the timeline expected by the Company; the Company's ability to manage and successfully complete its clinical trials; the Company's ability to successfully manufacture the Hemopurifier in sufficient quantities for its clinical trials; unforeseen changes in regulatory requirements; the Company's collaborative research with UCSF Long Covid Clinic; and the Company's ability to further research potential applications of the Hemopurifier in other EV-associated diseases and other potential risks. The foregoing list of risks and uncertainties is illustrative but is not exhaustive. Additional factors that could cause results to differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements can be found under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2026, and in the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Except as may be required by law, the Company does not intend, nor does it undertake any duty, to update this information to reflect future events or circumstances. Because the Hemopurifier® is an investigational device, its safety and effectiveness have not been established, and no conclusions should be drawn regarding clinical benefit. The observations contained in this release are from an early feasibility study and should not be interpreted as evidence of clinical benefit or safety beyond the study parameters.

Company Contact:



Jim Frakes



Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer



Aethlon Medical, Inc.



Jfrakes@aethlonmedical.com

Investor Contact:



Susan Noonan



S.A. Noonan Communications, LLC



susan@sanoonan.com

AETHLON MEDICAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets



























ASSETS







































June 30, 2026























(Unaudited)



March 31, 2026



CURRENT ASSETS























Cash and cash equivalents



$ 4,933,579



$ 5,026,458







Deferred offering costs



394,192



210,985







Prepaid expenses and other current assets



283,143



332,094































TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS



5,610,914



5,569,537



































Property and equipment, net



293,112



356,822







Operating lease right-of-use asset, net



232,195



307,820







Restricted cash



99,150



98,928































TOTAL ASSETS



$ 6,235,371



$ 6,333,107



























































LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



























CURRENT LIABILITIES























Accounts payable



$ 411,373



$ 384,550







Due to related parties



68,250



68,250







Operating lease liability, current portion



255,052



336,718







Other current liabilities



301,367



657,317































TOTAL LIABILITIES, ALL CURRENT



1,036,042



1,446,835































STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



















































Common stock, $0.001 par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized as of June 30, 2026



and March 31, 2026; 477,402 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2026 and



314,100 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2026



477



314







Additional paid-in capital



181,891,939



180,024,947







Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(38,889)



(32,703)







Accumulated deficit



(176,654,198)



(175,106,286)































TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



5,199,329



4,886,272































TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



$ 6,235,371



$ 6,333,107





AETHLON MEDICAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY



Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss



For the three months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025



(Unaudited)



































Three Months



Three Months











Ended



Ended











30-Jun-26



30-Jun-25



























OPERATING EXPENSES



















Professional fees



$ 333,569



$ 476,032



Payroll and related expenses



583,183



581,000



General and administrative



662,450



735,358



Total operating expenses



1,579,202



1,792,390



























OPERATING LOSS



(1,579,202)



(1,792,390)



























Interest income, net



31,290



30,532



























NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS



(1,547,912)



(1,761,858)



























OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS



(6,186)



(5,244)



























COMPREHENSIVE LOSS



$ (1,554,098)



$ (1,767,102)



























Basic and diluted net loss per share attributable to common stockholders



$ (4.02)



$ (42.42)



























Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic and diluted



384,705



41,529





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SOURCE Aethlon Medical, Inc.