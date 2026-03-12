Aethlon Medical Engages Maxim Group LLC to Evaluate Strategic Opportunities

SAN DIEGO, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aethlon Medical, Inc. ("Aethlon" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: AEMD), a medical therapeutic company focused on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases, today announced that it is evaluating a range of strategic opportunities and has engaged Maxim Group LLC ("Maxim") to act as the Company's exclusive financial advisor in connection with this process.

The Company engaged Maxim following preliminary inbound interest regarding potential strategic opportunities. Maxim will assist the Company in reviewing a range of potential transactions, including partnerships, mergers, acquisitions or other opportunities involving the Company.

James Frakes, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Aethlon stated, "The Company continues to execute its development activities, having completed the second cohort of our Australian oncology trial. Safety data from that cohort will be submitted to the independent Data Safety Monitoring Board for review. At the same time, we are evaluating strategic alternatives with the assistance of Maxim as part of our ongoing efforts to assess opportunities available to the Company and its shareholders."

The Company has not established a definitive timeline for this evaluation and can provide no assurance that any transaction will result from this process. The Company will pursue only those opportunities that the Board believes are appropriate for the Company and its shareholders.

About Maxim Group LLC

Founded in 2002, Maxim Group is a leading full-service investment bank, securities and wealth management firm headquartered in Midtown Manhattan providing a comprehensive array of financial services including investment banking, global institutional sales, equity research, fixed income and derivative sales & trading, merchant capital, private wealth management, and prime brokerage services to a diverse range of corporate clients, institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals. Maxim Group is a registered broker-dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board (MSRB). To learn more about Maxim Group, visit www.maximgrp.com.

About Aethlon Medical, Inc.

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: AEMD) is a clinical-stage medical device company headquartered in San Diego, California. Aethlon is advancing the Hemopurifier, to address unmet needs in oncology and infectious disease, using a novel platform designed to selectively remove circulation pathogenic targets from biologic fluids.

For more information, visit www.AethlonMedical.com and follow the Company on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 that involve risks and uncertainties. Statements containing words such as "may," "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "will," "projections," "estimate," "potentially" or similar expressions constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this release include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's engagement of Maxim Group LLC, the exploration or identification of potential strategic merger and acquisition alternatives, the possibility, timing or structure of any transaction, and the potential benefits of any such transaction. Such forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in the forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that the Company's engagement of a financial advisor will result in the identification or consummation of any transaction. The Company may determine to suspend or terminate the exploration of strategic alternatives at any time, and no timetable has been set for completion of this process. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements include, without limitation: the Company's ability to identify suitable transaction partners; the risk that any discussions with third parties do not result in a definitive agreement; the risk that a transaction, if agreed upon, is not consummated; potential disruption to the Company's business as a result of the announcement or pendency of a strategic review process; the diversion of management's time and attention; the Company's ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq listing standards; the Company's ability to raise additional capital; and other risks and uncertainties described under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2025, and in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Except as may be required by law, the Company does not intend, nor does it undertake any duty, to update this information to reflect future events or circumstances or disclose developments.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall it constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. Any securities that may be offered in connection with a potential transaction would be offered only pursuant to an effective registration statement or in reliance upon an applicable exemption from registration requirements.

