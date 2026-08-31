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AEON Biopharma to Participate in Lake Street Capital Markets’ 10th Annual Best Ideas Growth (BIG10) Conference

August 31, 2026 | 
1 min read

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Aug. 31, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AEON Biopharma, Inc. (“AEON” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: AEON), a biopharmaceutical company advancing ABP-450 as a biosimilar to BOTOX® (onabotulinumtoxinA) for therapeutic use to achieve full-label U.S. market entry, announced today that AEON management will host in-person 1x1 investor meetings at Lake Street Capital Markets’ 10th Annual Best Ideas Growth (BIG10) Conference being held in New York City on Thursday, September 10th, 2026.

To receive additional information about the Conference, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your Lake Street Representative.

About AEON Biopharma

AEON Biopharma is a biopharmaceutical company pursuing full-label access to the U.S. therapeutic neurotoxin market via biosimilarity to BOTOX®. The U.S. therapeutic neurotoxin market exceeds $3.0 billion annually, representing a major opportunity for biosimilar entry. ABP-450 is the same botulinum toxin complex currently approved and marketed for cosmetic indications by Evolus, Inc. under the name Jeuveau®. ABP-450 is manufactured by Daewoong Pharmaceutical in a facility that has been authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Health Canada, and European Medicines Agency for the manufacture of third-party botulinum toxin products. AEON has exclusive development and distribution rights for therapeutic indications of ABP-450 in the United States, Canada, the European Union, the United Kingdom, and certain other international territories. To learn more about AEON, visit www.aeonbiopharma.com.

Contacts

Investor Contact:
Hershel Berry
Blueprint Life Science Group
hberry@Bplifescience.com

Source: AEON


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