Advita Ortho Introduces Axis, a Surgeon Resource for Clinical Research

New surgeon-focused program builds on more than 20 years of research as Advita expands its clinical data, with new studies presented at ICSES and ISTA

GAINESVILLE, Fla., Sept. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Advita Ortho, a global medical technology leader, announces the launch of Axis, a clinical research initiative designed to connect shoulder surgeons with an extensive and growing body of clinical evidence shaping the future of shoulder arthroplasty.

Axis is centered around more than 20 years of shoulder data encompassing over 25,000 patients from 45 clinical sites around the world. This collection of data has led to more than 250 peer-reviewed publications, as well as dozens of first-to-market product innovations.

"Clinical research is the foundation of Advita's technologies and innovations," said Chris Roche, Advita Senior Vice President, Extremities. "With Axis, we are sharing the results of more than 20 years of collaboration between surgeon researchers, clinical coordinators and Advita's development team, distilling the findings of our most high-impact studies in a new, more approachable format. Our goal is to amplify the most generalizable conclusions from our published studies and provide a forum for the researchers to explain why they performed a given study and discuss how they've integrated these findings in their clinical practice - ultimately allowing surgeons to help improve clinical outcomes and better serve patients."

Central to the program is the new Axis website, which presents the key findings from the Equinoxe® multicenter international research team in a straightforward way. It features "ORbits" - summaries of the published studies including the clinical questions the researchers set out to answer, as well as video interviews sharing the authors' perspectives about the study. Surgeons can also find information on the Axis Research Council, clinical site locations, how data is collected and why clinical evidence is important.

"The strength of your conclusions in research is based on the number of patients in your study, because then it's much more robust, generalizable and reliable," said Joseph Zuckerman, MD, a research team member. "And we have that now. When we report the results of a specific outcome, we're not reporting 30, 40, 50 patients, we're reporting 300, 400, 1500, 2000 cases. No other orthopedic company has a database this massive with as long a history."

The launch of Axis comes as Advita expands the clinical evidence behind its innovations, leveraging insights from more than two decades of data to drive research focused on enabling technologies. This week in Vancouver, Canada, at the International Congress of Shoulder and Elbow Surgery (ICSES), Advita will present new research examining some of the most relevant questions in shoulder arthroplasty, including the accuracy and learning curve of computer-assisted navigation, CT-based radiomics and predictive analytics, as well as infection risk and other factors influencing clinical outcomes.

Advita research was also presented last week in Munich, Germany, at the International Society for Technology in Arthroplasty (ISTA), with shoulder and knee studies exploring computer-assisted navigation and implant design, dynamic alignment, machine learning and clinical outcomes.

Advita's growing body of clinical research demonstrates the company's continued commitment to generating meaningful evidence, collaborating with surgeons and translating clinical insights into innovations that advance patient care.

Surgeons can subscribe for alerts when new studies are added to the Axis site. For more information, visit www.advita.com/axis.

About Advita Ortho



Advita Ortho is a global medical device company committed to advancing patients' lives through innovative orthopedic solutions. We specialize in high-quality implants and a comprehensive suite of integrated surgical technologies that are powered by data, artificial intelligence and machine learning. Offering trusted leadership and clinical expertise, Advita Ortho is uniquely positioned to advance mobility and improve lives worldwide. Learn more at www.advita.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, X and Instagram.

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SOURCE Advita Ortho, LLC