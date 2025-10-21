Advanced Infusion Care (AIC) Now Offers Kedrion Biopharma’s YIMMUGO® (Immune Globulin Intravenous Human-Dira, 10% Liquid)

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AIC, a division of AIS Healthcare, now offers YIMMUGO®, manufactured by Kedrion Biopharma, for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency in patients 2 years of age and older.

Approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in June 2024, YIMMUGO® is now available at all AIC locations.

The nationally accredited infusion teams at AIC collaborate closely with physicians to provide specialized infusion services to patients in their home or in an infusion center setting. This new immunoglobulin (Ig) therapeutic option continues to expand AIC’s ability to better serve patients with primary immunodeficiency (PI).

“We are thrilled to add YIMMUGO® to our extensive and comprehensive list of Ig infusion therapies,” said Jud Hall, President of AIC. “AIC is proud to partner with Kedrion Biopharma as a specialty pharmacy limited distribution network member to offer exclusive access to this highly purified IVIg treatment option to patients nationwide,” added Stan Singley, AIC’s Vice President of Trade & Procurement.

Like all AIC patients, those with PI will receive a high level of care from AIC, including 24/7 access to clinical and support staff. Every patient is assigned a dedicated team of professionals, including clinical pharmacists, infusion nurses, RN clinical review specialists, and patient access specialists to provide support throughout the treatment process.

For physicians, AIC is more than a specialty pharmacy. We are a full-service care delivery partner, and we have contracts with multiple immunoglobulin suppliers, like Kedrion Biopharma. These contracts help us ensure prescribed therapies are always in stock. We also work directly with patients, insurance companies, and physician offices to secure all needed insurance authorizations and approvals.

AIS Healthcare, and the AIC Division, are dually accredited by URAC and the Accreditation Commission for Health Care (ACHC), further setting it apart from other infusion services providers.

Physicians interested in AIC care services should contact their AIC representatives to get started or visit us at www.aiscaregroup.com/our-divisions/infusion-care/

About AIS Healthcare

Advancing quality. Improving lives.

As the leading provider of infusion care solutions and targeted drug delivery, AIS Healthcare is committed to doing more of what matters. From pharmacies that put patient safety first to comprehensive services that enhance the entire care experience, we go beyond the expected in everything we do.

Learn more at aiscaregroup.com.

About Kedrion Biopharma

Kedrion Biopharma collects and fractionates blood plasma to produce and distribute plasma-derived therapies for rare, ultra-rare, and debilitating conditions like Coagulation and Neurological Disorders, Immunodeficiencies, and Rh sensitization. We employ approximately 5,200 people worldwide and our industrial network includes 68 plasma collection centers in the United States and 8 in the Czech Republic, and 7 production facilities across 5 countries. We are committed to creating a world where science and care know no bounds, partnering with the medical-scientific community, institutions, patient advocacy groups, and research bodies to foster innovation and improve care. Every connection we make impacts someone, somewhere.

Learn more at kedrion.com.

