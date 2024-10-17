Adimab Announces Hire of Aaron Sato as Chief Strategy Officer

LEBANON, N.H.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Adimab, LLC, the global leader in the discovery and optimization of fully human monoclonal and bispecific antibodies, today announced the appointment of Aaron Sato, Ph.D., to the newly created position of Chief Strategy Officer. Dr. Sato will be responsible for guiding marketing strategies and engaging with potential partners across a variety of therapeutic approaches, including Adimab’s technology related to monoclonal and multispecific antibody discovery and optimization, T-cell engagers, TCRs, GPCRs and other membrane-obligate targets, as well as other existing and new technology offerings. In addition, Dr. Sato will help lead internal cross-functional efforts to develop competitive intelligence, perform internal and external technology analysis, and drive external technical engagement with drug development companies, key opinion leaders, and industry leaders.





“We are expanding into a growing number of business areas that we are excited about, so we feel that now is the right time to hire additional talent. And it is not often that we have the chance to bring on someone of Aaron Sato’s caliber and experience,” said Philip T. Chase, Chief Executive Officer of Adimab. “Aaron’s significant technical knowledge as well as his deep business development capabilities complement our leadership team perfectly which is why we have chosen to make him our first c-level hire in over 12 years. We are looking forward to everything that Aaron can bring to the team.”

“Adimab has been the undisputed industry leader for well over a decade and the breadth and depth of their technology and expertise is unparalleled,” said Dr. Sato. “I am thrilled to join them and in particular, I am excited to help find more opportunities for this amazing group of scientists to collaborate with drug developers all over the world.”

About Aaron Sato

Aaron comes to Adimab with over 25 years of experience in biotechnology, focusing on discovering and developing novel first-in-class antibody therapeutics. Before joining Adimab, Aaron served as the Chief Scientific Officer of Twist Bioscience, where he led their Biopharma Solutions business. Prior to Twist, he was the Chief Scientific Officer of LakePharma, leading the California Antibody Center, which discovered novel antibody therapeutics for its clients. He also oversaw all discovery research functions as Vice President of Protein Sciences at Surrozen and previously as Vice President of Research at Sutro Biopharma, Inc. Additionally, he held director-level positions at both Oncomed and Dyax Corp. Aaron earned his Ph.D. in Chemistry from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, where he studied MHC class II structure-function relationships. He is the author of over 40 peer-reviewed papers and 60 issued patents in the antibody space.

About Adimab

Adimab is the leading provider of therapeutic antibody discovery and engineering technologies. This includes naïve discovery from synthetic libraries in yeast or B cells (mice and humans), antibody engineering and optimization, multi-specific antibody engineering, and a portfolio of proprietary CD3 antibodies licensed non-exclusively for bispecific applications. Adimab focuses solely on its partners and not on developing an internal product pipeline. Since 2009, Adimab has partnered with over 125 pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, generating more than 575 therapeutic programs, over 75 clinical programs, and four commercial products. The Adimab technology has been transferred and implemented at Biogen, GSK, Lilly, Merck, Novo Nordisk, Takeda. Funded discovery partners include leading pharmaceutical companies, such as Boehringer Ingelheim, Bristol Myers Squibb, Novartis, Regeneron, Sanofi, Takeda, Vertex and others. Adimab has also partnered with many early-stage venture-backed companies, including Dragonfly, NextPoint, Tizona, TRex Bio and others, as well as mid-size public biopharmaceutical companies such as Alector, Cullinan Oncology, Innovent, iTeos, Mersana, Santa Ana, Scholar Rock, and others.

Adimab’s integrated antibody discovery and engineering platform provides unprecedented speed from antigen to purified, full-length human IgGs. Adimab offers fundamental advantages by delivering diverse panels of therapeutically relevant antibodies that meet the most demanding standards for affinity, epitope coverage, species cross-reactivity, and developability. Adimab enables its partners to rapidly expand their biologics pipelines through a broad spectrum of technology access arrangements. For more information, visit http://adimab.com/.

Contacts



Guy Van Meter

Chief Business Officer

Adimab, LLC.

(603) 653-5775

guy.vanmeter@adimab.com