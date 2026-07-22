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Press Releases

Adicet Bio to Participate in Fireside Chat at Canaccord Genuity 46th Annual Growth Conference

July 22, 2026 | 
1 min read

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Adicet Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACET), a clinical stage biotechnology company discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for autoimmune diseases and cancer, today announced that Chen Schor, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Canaccord Genuity 46th Annual Growth Conference being held from August 11-13, 2026, in Boston.



Details of the event are as follows:
Date: Tuesday, August 11, 2026
Time: 10:30 a.m. ET

The live audio webcast can be accessed on the Investors section of Adicet Bio’s website at https://www.adicetbio.com. An archived replay will be available for 30 days following the presentation.

About Adicet Bio, Inc.

Adicet Bio, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for autoimmune diseases and cancer. Adicet is advancing a pipeline of “off-the-shelf” gamma delta T cells, engineered with chimeric antigen receptors (CARs), to facilitate durable activity in patients. For more information, please visit our website at https://www.adicetbio.com.


Contacts

Adicet Bio, Inc.
Investor and Media Contacts

Anne Bowdidge
abowdidge@adicetbio.com

Penelope Belnap
Precision AQ
Penelope.belnap@precisionaq.com

Northern California Events
Adicet Bio, Inc.
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