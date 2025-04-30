SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Adicet Bio to Participate in a Fireside Chat at the Citizens JMP Life Sciences Conference

April 30, 2025 | 
1 min read

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. & BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Adicet Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACET), a clinical stage biotechnology company discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for autoimmune diseases and cancer, today announced that Chen Schor, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the 2025 Citizens JMP Life Sciences Conference being held from May 7-8, 2025 in New York.



Details of the event are as follows:
Date: Wednesday, May 7, 2025
Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

The live audio webcast can be accessed on the Investors section of Adicet Bio’s website at http://www.adicetbio.com. An archived replay will be available for 30 days following the presentation.

About Adicet Bio, Inc.

Adicet Bio, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for autoimmune diseases and cancer. Adicet is advancing a pipeline of “off-the-shelf” gamma delta T cells, engineered with chimeric antigen receptors (CARs), to facilitate durable activity in patients. For more information, please visit our website at https://www.adicetbio.com.


Contacts

Adicet Bio, Inc.

Investor and Media Contacts

Investors:
Anne Bowdidge
abowdidge@adicetbio.com

Penelope Belnap
Precision AQ
penelope.belnap@precisionaq.com

Media:
Kerry Beth Daly
kbdaly@adicetbio.com

Northern California Massachusetts Events
Adicet Bio, Inc.
