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Adicet Bio Reports Inducement Grant under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - October 30, 2026

November 1, 2026 | 
1 min read

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Adicet Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACET), a clinical stage biotechnology company discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta CAR-T cell and in vivo CAR T therapies for autoimmune diseases, hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, today announced it granted an inducement award on October 30, 2026.

One individual was hired by Adicet in October 2026 and granted new hire non-qualified stock options to purchase 1,500 shares of Adicet’s common stock with an exercise price of $3.42 per share, the closing price of Adicet’s common stock as reported by Nasdaq on October 30, 2026. One-fourth of the shares underlying the employee’s option will vest on the one-year anniversary of the employee’s start date and thereafter the remaining three-fourths of the shares underlying the employee’s option will vest in thirty-six substantially equal monthly installments, such that the shares underlying the option granted to the employee will be fully vested on the fourth anniversary of the employee’s start date, subject to the employee’s continued employment with Adicet on such vesting dates.

The above-described award was granted outside of Adicet’s stockholder-approved equity incentive plans pursuant to Adicet’s 2022 Inducement Plan (the Inducement Plan), which was adopted by the board of directors in January 2022 and subsequently amended in January 2023. The award was authorized by the compensation committee of the board of directors, which is comprised solely of independent directors, as a material inducement to the employee entering into employment with Adicet in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

About Adicet Bio, Inc.

Adicet Bio, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing a broad pipeline of allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies, engineered with chimeric antigen receptors (CARs), alongside differentiated in vivo CAR-T therapies with the potential to redefine treatment across autoimmune diseases, hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. For more information, please visit our website at https://www.adicetbio.com.


Contacts

Investor and Media Contacts

Anne Bowdidge
abowdidge@adicetbio.com

Penelope Belnap
Precision AQ
212-362-1200
Penelope.belnap@precisionaq.com

Northern California Compensation
Adicet Bio, Inc.
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