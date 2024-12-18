Adicet Bio Appoints Julie Maltzman, M.D. as Chief Medical Officer

Dr. Maltzman Brings Oncology and Autoimmune Experience in All Stages of Drug Development, from Early-Stage Research to Successful Regulatory Approvals and Commercialization

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. & BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Adicet Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACET), a clinical stage biotechnology company discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for autoimmune diseases and cancer, today announced the appointment of Julie Maltzman, M.D. as Chief Medical Officer, effective January 13, 2025. Dr. Maltzman will lead the Adicet clinical development strategy to advance Adicet’s robust autoimmune and oncology pipeline.





“We are incredibly pleased to welcome Julie to the Adicet team. Her vast experience in successfully leading the clinical development of multiple products across therapeutic areas notably in solid tumors and autoimmune diseases, from early-stage research to global approvals and commercialization, will be a big asset for Adicet as we advance our novel pipeline of allogeneic gamma delta CAR T cell therapies for multiple autoimmune and oncology indications,” said Chen Schor, President and Chief Executive Officer of Adicet Bio. “We’re at an exciting point where we are seeing significant momentum in our clinical trial enrollment efforts, with an increasing number of sites activated and patients enrolling in both the ADI-001 and ADI-270 programs. This progress highlights the promising potential of our therapies. Julie’s expertise will help position us well in our goal for continued success in the development and regulatory progress of these novel therapies for patients.”

Dr. Maltzman succeeds Dr. Francesco Galimi who has completed his tenure at Adicet this month. “We thank Dr. Galimi for his contributions and wish him all the best in his future endeavors,” Schor added.

“I am extremely honored and privileged to join the Adicet team during this pivotal time in the Company’s growth trajectory,” said Julie Maltzman, M.D. “Having worked on the development of several transformative therapies, I believe Adicet’s novel allogeneic gamma delta CAR T cell platform has life-changing potential for patients with various oncologic and autoimmune diseases. I am inspired by the opportunity to help lead our efforts to bring these therapies in development to the many patients around the globe who are in dire need of a potential new curative treatment approach.”

Dr. Maltzman has broad experience, built over 20 years, leading clinical development efforts both in oncology and autoimmune diseases across all phases of drug development, from early Phase 1 through global regulatory filings, approvals and commercialization.

She joins Adicet from IconOVir Bio where she served as Chief Medical Officer leading, designing, and executing on a clinical development program focused on refractory solid tumors. Prior to that, she served as the VP, Global Head of GI Cancers and Cancer Immunotherapy at Roche/Genentech. There, Dr. Maltzman oversaw the successful worldwide registration and commercialization of the solid tumor blockbuster combination therapy Tecentriq+Avastin® and co-led the cross-functional team accountable for managing all Tecentriq® program activities including manufacturing, safety, biomarker and translational research, regulatory strategy, branding and positioning. Dr. Maltzman also served as the executive Co-Chair of their multifunctional, senior-level integrated Cancer Immunotherapy Committee (CITC) which brought together all key functions to articulate an integrated Roche Group Cancer Immunotherapy Strategic roadmap.

Dr. Maltzman led early First-In-Human trials for rheumatoid arthritis with novel monoclonal antibodies while at Morphotek Inc. With additional leadership roles at flagship biopharma companies including Gilead and Glaxo SmithKline (GSK), Dr. Maltzman has designed and efficiently implemented clinical studies exceeding enrollment goals months earlier than anticipated, assisted with CMC (Chemistry, Manufacturing and Controls) initiatives to support clinical and regulatory submissions, conceptualized and negotiated multiple U.S. and EU labels, and established and built Medical and Medical Affairs functions including activating key opinion leader (KOL) and scientific educational initiatives to drive therapeutic awareness and adoption.

Dr. Maltzman earned her M.D. from the University of Colorado, completed her Internship and Residency in the Department of Internal Medicine at the University of Chicago, and completed a Fellowship in the Division of Hematology/Oncology at the University of Pennsylvania.

About Adicet Bio, Inc.

Adicet Bio, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for autoimmune diseases and cancer. Adicet is advancing a pipeline of “off-the-shelf” gamma delta T cells, engineered with chimeric antigen receptors (CARs), to facilitate durable activity in patients. For more information, please visit our website at https://www.adicetbio.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” of Adicet within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 relating to the business and operations of Adicet. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, express or implied statements regarding: Adicet’s expected growth as a company; clinical development and regulatory progress of Adicet’s product candidates; the promising potential of Adicet’s product candidates for autoimmune and oncology indications; and the anticipated contribution of Dr. Maltzman to Adicet’s business.

Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs of future events, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements, including without limitation, the effect of global economic conditions and public health emergencies on Adicet’s business and financial results, including with respect to disruptions to our preclinical and clinical studies, business operations, employee hiring and retention, and ability to raise additional capital; Adicet’s ability to execute on its strategy including obtaining the requisite regulatory approvals on the expected timeline, if at all; that positive results, including interim results, from a preclinical or clinical study may not necessarily be predictive of the results of future or ongoing studies; clinical studies may fail to demonstrate adequate safety and efficacy of Adicet’s product candidates, which would prevent, delay, or limit the scope of regulatory approval and commercialization; and regulatory approval processes of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and comparable foreign regulatory authorities are lengthy, time-consuming, and inherently unpredictable; and Adicet’s ability to meet production and product release expectations. For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause Adicet’s actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Adicet’s most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q and subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in Adicet’s other filings with the SEC. All information in this press release is as of the date of the release, and Adicet undertakes no duty to update this information unless required by law.

