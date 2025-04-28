Adicet Bio Announces Oral Presentation Highlighting Preclinical ADI-270 Data at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 28th Annual Meeting

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. & BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Adicet Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACET), a clinical stage biotechnology company discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for autoimmune diseases and cancer, today announced the acceptance of an abstract for an oral presentation at the upcoming American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) Annual Meeting taking place May 13-17, 2025, in New Orleans, LA.

Details of the oral presentation are as follows:

Title: ADI-270, an Armored Allogeneic Anti-CD70 CAR γδ T Cell Therapy, Demonstrates Robust CAR-Directed and -Independent Anti-Tumor Activity Against Hematologic and Solid Tumor Models Compared to Conventional CAR αβ T Cells

Session Name: Engineered Immune Effector Cells for Solid Tumors

Presenting Author: Melinda Au

Date and Time: May 17, 2025; 11:45 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. CT

About Adicet Bio, Inc.

Adicet Bio, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for autoimmune diseases and cancer. Adicet is advancing a pipeline of “off-the-shelf” gamma delta T cells, engineered with chimeric antigen receptors (CARs), to facilitate durable activity in patients. For more information, please visit our website at https://www.adicetbio.com.

