Adcentrx Therapeutics Granted Fast Track Designation for ADRX-0706 Nectin-4 ADC for the Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer

Fast Track designation underscores the potential for ADRX-0706 to address the high unmet need in advanced cervical cancer

SAN DIEGO, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Adcentrx Therapeutics ("Adcentrx"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company redefining Antibody-Drug Conjugate (ADC) therapies for cancer treatment and other life-threatening diseases, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track designation to its lead program, ADRX-0706, for the treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic squamous cell cervical cancer.

The FDA's Fast Track designation has potential to accelerate drug development and review process for ADRX-0706

ADRX-0706 is a Nectin-4 ADC being evaluated in the Phase 1b portion of an ongoing Phase 1a/b clinical trial (NCT06036121) for the treatment of select advanced solid tumors, including cervical cancer. The company will present interim data from the completed Phase 1a dose escalation portion at the upcoming 2025 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting. Early findings demonstrated a differentiated safety and pharmacokinetic profile, including a notably lower incidence of adverse events such as peripheral neuropathy, along with preliminary efficacy signals across multiple tumor types.

Cervical cancer represents a significant unmet need, particularly for patients whose disease progresses following initial treatment. Nectin-4 is highly expressed in cervical cancer, making it a compelling tumor type for treatment with a Nectin-4 ADC.

"The Fast Track designation granted by the FDA underscores the significant unmet need in advanced cervical cancer and marks another meaningful milestone for Adcentrx," said Hui Li, Ph.D., Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Adcentrx. "This recognition, together with the early clinical signals observed for ADRX-0706, reinforces the best-in-class potential of our Nectin-4 ADC and provides the opportunity for enhanced regulatory dialogue as we continue advancing this important program through clinical development."

The FDA's Fast Track program is designed to accelerate the development and review of therapies for serious conditions with unmet medical needs, with the goal of getting important new treatments to patients sooner. The designation enables earlier and more frequent communication with the FDA throughout development and may offer regulatory advantages such as eligibility for Accelerated Approval, Priority Review, and Rolling Review, which allows completed sections of a New Drug Application (NDA) or Biologic License Application (BLA) to be reviewed, rather than waiting for the entire completed application.

ADRX-0706 is a fully proprietary ADC product candidate discovered by Adcentrx. The antibody component is a novel fully human IgG1 targeting Nectin-4, a cell surface adhesion protein with high expression in multiple solid tumors and limited expression in normal tissues. Nectin-4 is associated with poor disease prognosis and is a validated target for ADCs.

The ADRX-0706 antibody is linked to a proprietary tubulin inhibitor payload, AP052, through Adcentrx's innovative i-Conjugation® technology platform – a core component in the design of the company's ADCs. The platform utilizes a cleavable linker and stable conjugation chemistry to enhance payload delivery. This novel technology enables a highly stable ADC with a drug-antibody ratio of eight (DAR 8) with a substantially expanded therapeutic window as demonstrated in preclinical studies.

ADRX-0706 has a favorable pharmacokinetic and safety profile in preclinical models and has demonstrated significant efficacy across a variety of tumor indications in vitro and in vivo.

For more information about the ongoing ADRX-0706 Phase 1a/b clinical trial, please refer to the Study ID NCT06036121 on ClinicalTrials.gov.

Adcentrx is a biotechnology company focused on accelerating breakthroughs in protein conjugate therapeutic development for cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Adcentrx has pioneered the development of an ADC technology platform addressing key components of protein conjugate design to solve challenges typically seen in ADCs. Adcentrx is developing a robust pipeline including two clinical-stage ADCs and multiple preclinical ADCs, all with first-in-class and best-in-class potential.

For more information about Adcentrx and its innovative ADC technologies, please visit https://adcentrx.com.

