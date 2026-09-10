Actuate to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference

CHICAGO and FORT WORTH, Texas, Sept. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Actuate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACTU) (“Actuate” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on developing therapies for the treatment of high-impact, difficult-to-treat cancers, today announced that it will present at the H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference taking place September 14-16, 2026, in New York City. In addition, the management team will be available for one-on-one meetings during the conference.

Details on the presentation:

Format: Corporate Presentation

Date: Monday, September 14, 2026

Time: 4:00 PM ET

Webcast Link: click here

The webcast of the presentation will be accessible in the Investor section of the Actuate website

About Actuate Therapeutics, Inc.

Actuate is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for the treatment of high-impact, difficult-to-treat cancers. Actuate’s lead investigational drug, elraglusib (a novel GSK-3β inhibitor), targets molecular pathways in cancer that are involved in promoting tumor growth and resistance to conventional cancer drugs such as chemotherapy through the inhibition of nuclear factor kappa-light-chain-enhancer of activated B cells (NF-kB) and DNA Damage Response (DDR). Elraglusib may also mediate anti-tumor immunity through the regulation of multiple immune checkpoints and immune cell function.

For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.actuatetherapeutics.com or follow us on LinkedIn, X, and Facebook.

Investor Contact

Mike Moyer

Managing Director

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

mmoyer@lifesciadvisors.com

Media Contact

Ignacio Guerrero-Ros, Ph.D.

Russo Partners, LLC

Ignacio.guerrero-ros@russopartnersllc.com

(858) 717-2310