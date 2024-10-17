ActivePure Medical’s Technology Dramatically Reduces Multidrug-Resistant Organisms in Hospitals Including Candida auris in New Studies

Studies presented at IDWeek 2024 demonstrate efficacy of Company’s innovative air decontamination system

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ActivePure Medical, a division of AP Sciences Group, LLC, and a global leader in continuous air and surface decontamination technology for healthcare, is presenting positive results from two studies demonstrating the efficacy of its air decontamination systems in significantly reducing surface and floor microbial contamination in healthcare settings, including multidrug-resistant organisms (MDROs) like Candida auris (C. auris) and carbapenem-resistant Acinetobacter baumannii (CRAB), at IDWeek 2024, being held October 16-19 in Los Angeles.





The first study, conducted in collaboration with Sinai Hospital of Baltimore, part of LifeBridge Health, from September 2023 to January 2024, examined the efficacy of ActivePure Technology implemented through Medical Guardians in a high acuity hospital unit with active C. auris. Titled, “Reduction of microbial burden on environmental floor samples through advanced photohydrolysis technology and its impact on C. auris, fungi, and aerobic bacteria,” the study showed:

99% reduction in mean floor fungal colony-forming units (CFUs)

98% reduction in aerobic bacterial CFUs

66% reduction in C. auris CFUs

CFUs 67% reduction in patient colonization rate with C. auris after admission (comparing 8 months before and after ActivePure Technology installation)

after admission (comparing 8 months before and after ActivePure Technology installation) On high-touch surfaces: 82% reduction in mean CFUs of aerobic bacteria and 99% reduction in fungi

C. auris is a particularly concerning pathogen in healthcare settings due to its high resistance to multiple antifungal drugs, its ability to persist on surfaces for extended periods, and its potential to cause severe infections with high mortality rates, especially in immunocompromised patients. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has classified C. auris as an urgent threat, highlighting the critical importance of effective prevention and control measures.

The second study, conducted in collaboration with Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport, evaluated the impact of ActivePure Technology deployed via the Induct Guardian Series on high-touch surface contamination in a 19-bed Medical Intensive Care Unit (MICU). Titled “Reduction of high-touch surface aerobic bacteria and fungi colony counts with the implementation of ActivePure continuous disinfection technology,” the study revealed:

Over 99% reduction in mean surface CFUs of aerobic bacteria, fungi, methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) and CRAB

(MRSA) and CRAB 94% reduction in surfaces with >500 CFUs/100cm² of MRSA

100% reduction in surfaces with >500 CFUs/100cm² of CRAB

These two studies join the other studies conducted to date demonstrating the technology’s safety profile for occupied spaces, and confirms the recently published data showing a reduction in Healthcare-Associated Infections (HAIs) as a clear positive impact of the reduced bacterial and fungal loads in the healthcare environment.1,2

“These results demonstrate the significant impact ActivePure Technology can have on reducing environmental contamination simultaneously on surfaces and critically in the air in healthcare settings and its potential to address the urgent need for effective and continuous healthcare infection control,” said Dr. Deborah Birx, Chief Medical & Science Advisor at ActivePure Medical and former White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator. “The reduction in C. auris colonization rates is particularly encouraging, as this pathogen poses a serious threat with high mortality rates. Notably, we observed a 67% reduction in patient colonization rate with C. auris after admission, comparing 8 months before and after ActivePure Technology installation.”

ActivePure Technology works by replicating indoors the same atmospheric cleansing processes found in outdoor air, producing powerful oxidizing molecules that safely disable pathogens both in the air and on surfaces, running continuously to provide crucial automated protection against environmental contamination risks.

About ActivePure Medical

ActivePure Medical, a division of AP Sciences Group, LLC, is a global leader in proactive, continuous surface and air decontamination systems for healthcare. The company’s proprietary ActivePure Advanced Photohydrolysis Technology safely neutralizes indoor contaminants in the air and on surfaces. This scientifically adapted technology replicates the natural atmospheric cleansing processes, providing continuous, persistent protection against environmental contamination risks without relying on human intervention. ActivePure Technology effectively reduces many common volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and operates without producing harmful ozone, making it safe for continuous use in occupied spaces. Initially developed for space exploration, it has evolved to reduce exposure to pathogens, including RNA and DNA viruses, bacteria, and molds, by up to 99.9% in the air and on surfaces. ActivePure Technology has proven effective across various settings, including acute care, long-term care facilities, and commercial buildings. ActivePure Technology is a key component in the ActivePure Medical Guardian, an FDA 510(k)-cleared Class II Medical Device. For more information, please visit ActivePure.com/healthcare.

1 Selitrennikoff CP, et al. (2024) Evaluate the safety of a novel photohydrolysis technology used to clean and disinfect indoor air: A murine study. PLoS ONE. 19(10):e0307031. doi.10.1371/journal.pone.0307031

2 Trosch, K et al. (2024) The effects of a novel, continuous disinfectant technology on methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), fungi, and aerobic bacteria in 2 separate intensive care units in 2 different states: An experimental design with observed impact on health care associated infections (HAIs). Am. J. Infect. Control. 52(8):884-892. doi:10.1016/j.ajic.2024.03.013

Contacts



Media:

Ben Shannon

ICR Westwicke

ActivePurePR@westwicke.com