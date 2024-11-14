Actimed Therapeutics Announces Professor David Ebsworth to Become Executive Chairman

Professor David Ebsworth to work closely alongside CEO Robin Bhattacherjee

Will focus on fund raising efforts to support the planned IMPACT Phase 2b/3 trial for S-pindolol benzoate in cancer cachexia

Professor Stefan Anker, Co-Founder of Actimed and Chair of the Scientific Advisory Board, also joins the Board of Directors

London, UK – 14th November 2024. Actimed Therapeutics Ltd (“Actimed”), a UK based clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on bringing innovation to the treatment of cancer cachexia and other muscle wasting disorders, announces that Professor David Ebsworth will assume the role of Executive Chairman of Actimed. At the same time, Professor Stefan Anker, Founder and Chair of the Actimed Scientific Advisory Board, will join the Board of the Company as a Non-Executive Director.

David has been Non-Executive Chairman of Actimed Therapeutics since April 2018. He has over 40 years of experience in the healthcare industry and is a past CEO of Galenica AG, Vifor Pharma AG and past global head of the Pharmaceutical Division of Bayer AG. David has chaired numerous private and public pharmaceutical companies and served on many Boards as either Chairman of the audit, remuneration or nominations and governance committees. David is Chair of the Supervisory Board at Synlab AG and Board member at Sartorius AG. David also currently serves as Chairman of Nasdaq listed Verona Pharma PLC, which he moved from AIM to Nasdaq in 2020. Verona recently gained approval for and has successfully launched Ohtuvayre (ensifentrine).

David will work closely in partnership with CEO Robin Bhattacherjee to support the Company’s fund-raising activities to finance the planned Phase 2b/3 IMPACT clinical trial programme for Actimed’s lead asset, S-pindolol benzoate, in cancer cachexia. Actimed received FDA approval of its Investigational New Drug (IND) application for the IMPACT programme in August 2023. The Company plans to dose patients in 2025.

Professor Stefan Anker, MD, PhD, co-founded Actimed Therapeutics in 2017, having previously founded Myotec (later renamed PsiOxus Therapeutics). Stefan has 30 years of academic research experience in cachexia and clinical trials development. He is founding Editor-in-Chief of the Journal of Cachexia, Sarcopenia and Muscle as well as the founding president of the International Society on Sarcopenia, Cachexia and Wasting Disorders. Stefan has been and is a member of more than 50 international clinical trial steering committees and is a named author on over 1,300 research papers. As Actimed advances the clinical development of S-pindolol benzoate, Stefan’s expertise and knowledge will provide important support to the Board and the Company.

Robin Bhattacherjee, Chief Executive Officer of Actimed Therapeutics commented “I greatly look forward to David taking on the role of Executive Chairman and dedicating more time to advancing our efforts to bring S-pindolol benzoate to patients. David’s industry track record, contact network and Board expertise speak for themselves and will further strengthen our ability to finance and complete our planned clinical programme for this highly promising asset.”

David Ebsworth, Executive Chair of Actimed added “I look forward to working more closely with Robin to achieve our objectives. I am deeply committed to ensuring success for Actimed in our mission to transform care for the many patients suffering from cancer cachexia and other muscle wasting disorders. Cancer cachexia remains a poorly treated condition with few recent advances in therapy. At Actimed, I believe we have an exciting opportunity to advance the standard of care when we successfully finance and complete the clinical development of S-pindolol benzoate and I am pleased to provide my full support to Robin and the Leadership Team in pursuit of this.”

***

About Actimed Therapeutics

Actimed Therapeutics is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company focused on bringing innovation to the treatment of cachexia and other muscle wasting disorders, to transform the care of an underserved and vulnerable patient population.

Cachexia is a wasting disease that is associated with cancer and other serious chronic illnesses and with significant morbidity and mortality. A significant number of cancer patients suffer from cachexia, and it is estimated that cachexia is responsible for up to 20% of all cancer deaths. Despite its prevalence and devastating clinical effects, there is no globally approved drug for the treatment or prevention of cancer-related cachexia.

Actimed’s lead product, S-pindolol benzoate (ACM-001.1), targets multiple pathways that drive cachexia and has generated promising proof of concept Phase 2a clinical data in cachexia patients. Actimed is currently preparing for further clinical studies in cancer cachexia having received an Investigational New Drug (IND) approval from FDA for this programme in August 2023.

Actimed also owns the global rights to its second asset, S-oxprenolol, which is being developed by the Company for the muscle wasting seen in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) where loss of body mass and muscle wasting may impact survival. Actimed has licensed the global rights to develop and commercialise S-oxprenolol for cancer cachexia and any other indications outside of ALS to US company Faraday Pharmaceuticals.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Actimed Therapeutics

www.actimedtherapeutics.com

MEDiSTRAVA

Frazer Hall, Erica Hollingsworth

Tel: +44 (0)203 928 6900

Email: actimed@medistrava.com

___________________________