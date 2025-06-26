SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Aclaris Therapeutics to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright Inflammation & Immunology Virtual Conference

June 26, 2025 
WAYNE, Pa., June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel product candidates for immuno-inflammatory diseases, today announced that it will provide a corporate presentation during the H.C. Wainwright Inflammation & Immunology Virtual Conference. The presentation will take place on Monday, June 30, 2025 at 11:30 AM EDT.

A live and archived webcast of the presentation will be accessible on the Events page of https://www.aclaristx.com/. The webcast will be available on the Aclaris website for at least 30 days.

About Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel product candidates to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases who lack satisfactory treatment options. The company has a multi-stage portfolio of product candidates powered by a robust R&D engine. For additional information, please visit www.aclaristx.com and follow Aclaris on X (formerly Twitter) at @AclarisTx and on LinkedIn.

Aclaris Therapeutics Contact:

Will Roberts
Senior Vice President
Corporate Communications and Investor Relations
(484) 329-2125
wroberts@aclaristx.com


