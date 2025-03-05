Accuryn Medical Achieves Sales Milestone of 100,000 Catheters Shipped Nationwide

HAYWARD, Calif., March 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Accuryn Medical, a company dedicated to addressing acute kidney injury (AKI), through real-time renal monitoring and assessment based on global clinical practice guidelines, today announced that they have shipped 100,000 SmartFoley catheters across the United States. The Accuryn SmartFoley catheter, combined with the Accuryn Monitoring System , transforms the traditional Foley catheter into a powerful next-generation sensor to help guide care. The system, which is now in over 70 U.S. hospitals and being trialed in key European markets, was designed to help clinicians automate clinical data, visualize trends and patterns, and act sooner to improve outcomes for patients.

“I’m proud of the work the Accuryn team has done to develop and hone the Accuryn Monitoring System, " said Sanjay Banerjee, CEO of Accuryn Medical. “This sales milestone is a testament to the fact that our system not only solves a real need within critical care facilities, but also integrates seamlessly into existing workflows. We’re looking forward to growing our efforts to provide clinicians with the real-time data they need to improve care for more patients.”

Patients often experience extended hospital stays and increased costs of care due to hospital acquired infections and complications. While some of these conditions are preventable and treatable, management and diagnosis can be hindered by the time-intensive manual processes needed to monitor and assess kidney function. The Accuryn Monitoring System is setting a new standard for critical care monitoring by simplifying nurse workflow and accurately providing automated, real-time data on urine output, intra-abdominal pressure, and body temperature to enable goal-directed treatment and clinical decision support in critically ill patients.

AKI is a common complication that leads to increased mortality, extended hospital stays, and increased costs of care. Approximately 42% of patients admitted to the ICU will suffer from AKI , and those that experience any stage of kidney injury are more susceptible to developing further complications, even after they are discharged. Unlike traditional systems, the Accuryn SmartFoley catheter automates urine output using patented DrainLine Clearance. The Accuryn Monitor tracks urine output and detects AKI based on KDIGO guidelines, hours before standard of care, which is vital for optimizing treatment plans and potentially improving patient outcomes.

About Accuryn Medical

