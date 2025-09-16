AccurKardia Announces Clinical Pilot Study of Its AK+ Guard ECG-based, AI-powered Hyperkalemia Detection Software

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AIinHealthcare--AccurKardia, an innovator in ECG-based diagnostics technology, has announced the initiation of a multicenter clinical pilot of AK+ GuardTM, an FDA Breakthrough Device Designated AI-powered technology that enables the detection of hyperkalemia using Lead I ECG. The three-arm prospective pilot study will evaluate more than 150 patients across inpatient, outpatient and home settings in the U.S.

Hyperkalemia, or an excess of serum potassium in the blood, is a common condition affecting patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), end stage renal disease, and heart failure that can result in dangerous arrhythmias and sudden cardiac arrest. Every year in the U.S., it results in one to two million hospitalizations, 10,000 deaths, and $2 billion annually in core hospitalization-related economic burden.

AccurKardia’s AK+ Guard software, compatible with a wide range of FDA-cleared consumer and clinical wearables (e.g., smartwatches), is designed to improve patient outcomes and reduce the burden of hyperkalemia on the healthcare system through remote monitoring of the condition.

“Bringing accurate hyperkalemia detection to common consumer and clinical grade wearables for the remote monitoring of hyperkalemia in vulnerable CKD and heart failure populations would be a game-changer,” said Dr. Wei Ling Lau, Chief of the Division of Nephrology at the University of California at Irvine. She added, “If I saw a concerning result in a monitored patient, I could intervene immediately with a potassium-binding medication.”

In a 20,750 patient retrospective clinical validation study performed with data from Mayo Clinic, AK+ Guard achieved 89% accuracy for detecting moderate-to-severe hyperkalemia, on par with many gold standard diagnostics and remote patient monitoring solutions.

“I frequently treat patients admitted for hyperkalemia. It would be a huge benefit to patients and the healthcare system if we had an accurate way to detect and intervene before hyperkalemia results in a costly hospitalization,” said Dr. Omar Darwish, Associate Professor of the Hospitalist Program at the University of California at Irvine.

Moin Hussaini, chief product officer of AccurKardia, added, “The goal of this pilot is to get an early demonstration of performance in the intended use population and reproduce the impressive results from our retrospective validations in real-world settings.”

Recently, AccurKardia was selected as a Quarterfinalist in the Digital Health Hub Foundation 2025 Digital Health Awards, Best in Class: AI in Patient Care featuring AK+ Guard.

About AccurKardia

AccurKardia is an ECG-led diagnostics software company focused on transforming ECG data into a more powerful diagnostic tool and broad biomarker to improve patient outcomes and save lives globally. With initial applications in cardiology, the company offers transformative, cloud-based diagnostic tools, including AccurECG™, an FDA-cleared Class II software as a medical device (SaMD) for fully automated, near real-time ECG interpretation. AccurKardia’s aortic stenosis detection model, AK-AVSTM, received FDA Breakthrough Device Designation in October 2024. Its AK+ Guard hyperkalemia detection software received FDA Breakthrough Device Designation and was accepted in the FDA Total Product Life Cycle Advisory Program (TAP) in early 2025. The company completed the 2024 Cohort of MedTech Innovator (MTI) and was one of five companies selected for the American Heart Association’s Heart and Brain Health Accelerator track within MTI. For more information, please visit www.accurkardia.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Sam Choinski

Pazanga Health Communications

schoinski@pazangahealth.com

(860) 301-5058