Accro Bioscience to Present Phase II Data of AC-201 for Plaque Psoriasis at the European Academy of Dermatology & Venereology Congress 2025 in Paris

NEW YORK and SUZHOU, China, Sept. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Accro Bioscience (Accropeutics), a clinical-stage biotech company focused on molecular mechanisms of regulated cell death and related pathogenesis in human diseases, today announced that it will present results from a Phase II clinical study evaluating AC-201, an oral, selective TYK2/JAK1 Inhibitor, in moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis, at the European Academy of Dermatology & Venereology (EADV) Congress, being held September 17-20th, in Paris.

Details of the presentation are as follows:



Abstract Type: Oral Presentation in the Late Breaking Sessions



Abstract ID: LBA-5



Abstract Title: Efficacy and Safety of a Selective Oral TYK2/JAK1 Inhibitor, AC-201, in Patients with Plaque Psoriasis: A Phase II, Randomized, Double-blinded, Placebo-Controlled Trial



Session Title: D3T01.4F



Session Room: Paris Nord



Presentation Time: 17:15 - 17:30 Friday, 19 September

About AC-201

AC-201 is a novel, highly selective and potent oral small-molecule inhibitor of TYK2/JAK1 that binds to the pseudo kinase domain (JH2) of TYK2/JAK1, with minimal effect on the JAK2/JAK2 signaling pathway. It is currently being developed to treat immune mediated inflammatory diseases such as psoriasis (PsO), non-infectious uveitis (NIU), and cutaneous lupus erythematosus (CLE). Phase 1 studies in healthy volunteers conducted in Australia and China demonstrated that AC-201 was generally safe and well-tolerated across all dose groups, with no adverse events (AEs) leading to discontinuation or serious adverse events (SAEs).

About Accro Bioscience

Accro Bioscience is a clinical-stage biotech company with a core focus on the molecular mechanisms of regulated cell death and related pathogenesis in human diseases. The company currently has three clinical-stage assets. AC-201, a selective TYK2/JAK1 inhibitor with therapeutic potential across a broad range of immune mediated inflammatory diseases, has completed a Phase 2 clinical trial in psoriasis with positive efficacy and safety readout. The RIPK2 inhibitor, AC-101, has completed the Phase 1 study in Australia and China with excellent safety and PK/PD data, and a Ph1b trial in UC patients is currently ongoing. The RIPK1 inhibitor, AC-003, obtained Orphan Drug Designation from the FDA, has completed the Phase 1 study in China and the United States, and is currently in a Phase 1b trial for the treatment of aGvHD patients. Accro Bioscience owns global rights of the assets with 25 patents issued in China, Japan, US, Korea and EU.

