Accellix, Inc. and Streck Collaborate to Advance Cell Therapy with Quality Control

SAN JOSE, Calif. & LA VISTA, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#biotechnology--Accellix™, a pioneer in automated flow cytometry, and Streck, a recognized leader in quality control materials for flow cytometry, hematology and molecular diagnostics, have announced a strategic collaboration with the addition of the Accellix Automated Cell Phenotyping Platform to Streck’s CD-Chex Plus® (RUO) control.

The Accellix platform is a compact, fully automated flow cytometer designed for point-of-need environments. It uses single-use, microfluidic cartridges to automate the entire cell phenotyping process, from antibody staining to flow cytometry acquisition and data analysis. This enables rapid, reproducible results without the need for complex instrumentation or specialized operators.

By integrating CD-Chex Plus (RUO) control into the Accellix workflow, users can assess the Accellix platform performance and ensure reliable operation. This addition supports routine monitoring and helps users maintain trust in their data without introducing complexity or requiring a separate or centralized lab infrastructure.

“This collaboration reflects our commitment to helping cell therapy developers and labs worldwide achieve faster, more reliable results. By aligning with Streck and CD-Chex Plus (RUO) control, we’re making it easier to simplify flow cytometry quality control across a multitude of instruments, locations and environments utilizing the Accellix technology,” said Rey Mali, Chief Operations Officer at Accellix.

“We’re excited to work with a team that shares our mission to support laboratories and companies with reliable, streamlined solutions that enable positive outcomes in health care,” said Matt Thummel, Director of Business Segment – Hematology, Body Fluids and Flow Cytometry at Streck. “Adding the Accellix platform to the CD-Chex Plus (RUO) control gives platform users a dependable way to monitor performance and maintain confidence in their results, especially in fast-paced manufacturing environments.”

The Accellix Automated Cell Phenotyping Platform will be added to the CD-Chex Plus (RUO) control with lot 5265, shipping September 22, 2025.

CD-Chex Plus (RUO) is For Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

About Accellix, Inc.

Accellix is a biotechnology company dedicated to developing and commercializing the Accellix Platform to enable its customers in the fields of cell and gene therapy and blood characterization to meet their critical QC requirements as they advance life-changing therapies benefiting patients worldwide. Accellix empowers its customers by migrating their existing cell phenotyping assays to the Accellix Platform. The Accellix Platform is a benchtop cytometer operating and reading capillary cartridges integrated with dry reagents. It provides unmatched reproducibility and ease of use for automated multi-parametric cell analysis. For more information, visit www.accellix.com.

About Streck, Inc.

Established in 1971, Streck provides solutions that ensure every result counts by empowering clinical and research laboratories to reliably deliver accurate results, advance diagnostics and enable healthier, happier lives for patients everywhere. Streck products are manufactured in La Vista, Nebraska, and delivered to thousands of labs worldwide.

