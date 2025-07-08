Accellix Appoints Dr. Félix A. Montero-Julian as Vice President of Scientific Affairs

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#biotechnology--Accellix, a global leader in rapid point of need cytometry solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Félix A. Montero-Julian, PhD as Vice President of Scientific Affairs. Dr. Montero-Julian brings more than 30 years of international experience in scientific affairs, analytical development, and regulatory science to support Accellix’s strategic vision and innovation roadmap.

Dr. Montero-Julian joins Accellix from bioMérieux, where he most recently served as Scientific Senior Director of Pharma Quality Control. His previous roles include Cytometry R&D Director at bioMérieux and Director of the Cellular Analysis Department at Beckman Coulter, underscoring a distinguished track record spanning biopharmaceuticals, industrial microbiology, and clinical diagnostics.

“I’m excited to join Accellix during this period of dynamic growth and innovation,” said Dr. Montero-Julian. “I have great confidence in the potential of the Accellix Platform to transform quality control in cell and gene therapy manufacturing and blood characterization. I look forward to collaborating closely with this exceptional team to accelerate innovation and drive meaningful impact for our partners and the patients they serve."

Dr. Montero-Julian holds a PhD and Master of Science in Immunology from Aix-Marseille II University in France, and a degree in Industrial Biochemistry Engineering from Universidad Autónoma Metropolitana in Mexico. He has also completed executive coursework in business development, quality systems, and regulatory affairs. A respected thought leader in the development and regulatory acceptance of analytical methods for advanced therapeutics and biomanufacturing, he has authored more than 60 scientific publications.

“We are honored to welcome Félix to the Accellix leadership team,” said Greg Hamilton, CEO of Accellix. “His deep scientific knowledge and leadership experience across cytometry, regulatory science, and pharmaceutical QC make him uniquely qualified to shape our scientific strategy and partnerships as we scale the impact of the Accellix Platform.”

As Vice President of Scientific Affairs, Dr. Montero-Julian will lead Accellix’s scientific engagement strategy, drive cross-functional collaboration across R&D, regulatory, and commercial teams, and help advance the company’s mission to make rapid, automated cytometry accessible and reliable for blood collection centers and cell therapy manufacturers.

ABOUT ACCELLIX

Accellix is a biotechnology company dedicated to developing and commercializing the Accellix Platform to enable its customers in the field of cell and gene therapy and blood characterization to meet their critical QC requirements as they advance life changing therapies benefiting patients worldwide. Accellix empowers its customers by migrating their existing cell phenotyping assays to the Accellix Platform. The Accellix Platform is a benchtop cytometer operating and reading capillary cartridges integrated with dry reagents. It provides unmatched reproducibility and ease of use for automated multi-parametric cell analysis. For more information visit www.accellix.com.

