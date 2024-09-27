SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - September 26, 2024

September 27, 2024 | 
1 min read

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: ACAD) today announced that on September 23, 2024, the Board of Directors granted Catherine Owen Adams, Acadia’s new Chief Executive Officer, a one-time sign-on equity award of (i) 353,261 options to purchase shares of Acadia’s common stock with an exercise price of $16.29 per share, Acadia’s closing trading price on September 23, 2024, which vest 25% on the first anniversary of grant and in equal monthly installments over the three years thereafter, and (ii) 160,763 performance stock units that can be earned on achievement of relative total shareholder return metrics over a three-year performance period (which can be earned at 0-150% of 100% target), subject, in each case, to her continued service through the applicable vesting dates (collectively, the “Inducement Awards”). Acadia’s Board of Directors approved the Inducement Awards as an inducement material to Ms. Owen Adams’ employment under Acadia’s 2024 Inducement Plan in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). The Inducement Awards are subject to the terms and conditions of Acadia’s 2024 Inducement Plan and the terms and conditions of an applicable award agreement covering each grant.


About Acadia Pharmaceuticals

Acadia is advancing breakthroughs in neuroscience to elevate life. For 30 years we have been working at the forefront of healthcare to bring vital solutions to people who need them most. We developed and commercialized the first and only FDA-approved drug to treat hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis and the first and only FDA-approved drug for the treatment of Rett syndrome. Our clinical-stage development efforts are focused on Prader-Willi syndrome, Alzheimer’s disease psychosis and multiple other programs targeting neuropsychiatric symptoms in central nervous system disorders. For more information, visit us at Acadia.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Contacts

Investor Contact:
Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Al Kildani
(858) 261-2872
ir@acadia-pharm.com

Southern California Compensation
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Illustration of hand holding $100 bills spread out
Compensation
Pay Range Transparency: New Law Could Help Massachusetts Biopharma Industry
August 21, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Illustration of young woman standing in front of exit door
Layoffs
Boundless Bio Announces ‘Modest Reduction’ to San Diego Workforce
August 13, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Pictured: Sign at FibroGen's headquarters in Calif
Layoffs
FibroGen to Lay Off 127 Workers in San Francisco
August 12, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Pictured: Money growth/iStock, RomoloTavani
Funding
Symbiotic Capital Launches With More Than $600M to Provide Life Science Loans
August 6, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor