Acadia Pharmaceuticals Appoints Jonathan M. Poole to its Board of Directors

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: ACAD) today announced the appointment of Jonathan M. Poole to its Board of Directors, effective March 3, 2026. Mr. Poole will serve on the Company’s Audit Committee and brings deep biopharmaceutical finance leadership experience in supporting global growth and innovation across multiple therapeutic areas and modalities.

“Jonathan brings extensive biotechnology corporate leadership experience and a proven track record of supporting significant business growth across complex, global organizations,” said Stephen R. Biggar, M.D., Ph.D., Chairman of Acadia’s Board of Directors. “His appointment further strengthens the Board’s financial and operational expertise at a pivotal time as Acadia continues to execute its growth strategy, advance its commercial portfolio and pipeline, and deliver sustained, long‑term value for shareholders.”

“I am honored to join Acadia’s Board of Directors,” said Mr. Poole. “I look forward to working with the Board and management team to support the Company’s mission of developing and delivering innovative therapies for patients with significant unmet needs.”

Since March 2020, Mr. Poole has served as Senior Vice President, Finance at Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc., where he has led the global finance team during a period of significant R&D portfolio and global commercial growth and diversification as well as the execution and integration of multiple acquisitions. Previously, from March 2018 to March 2020, Mr. Poole served as Chief Financial Officer of Evelo Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company developing orally delivered product candidates for inflammation and cancer. Prior to that, from April 2014 to March 2018, he served as Chief Financial Officer of Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company focused on developing infectious disease and neoantigen cancer vaccines. From July 2018 through March 2020, Mr. Poole also served as a director of Codiak Biosciences, Inc., where he was Chair of the Audit Committee.

Mr. Poole received a B.Sc. in Biological Sciences from Durham University in the United Kingdom and an M.B.A. from London Business School.

About Acadia Pharmaceuticals

Acadia is committed to turning scientific promise into meaningful innovation that makes the difference for underserved neurological and rare disease communities around the world. Our commercial portfolio includes the first and only FDA-approved treatments for Parkinson’s disease psychosis and Rett syndrome. We are developing the next wave of therapeutic advancements with a robust and diverse pipeline that includes mid- to late-stage programs in Alzheimer’s disease psychosis and Lewy body dementia psychosis, along with earlier-stage programs that address other underserved patient needs. At Acadia, we’re here to be their difference. For more information, visit us at acadia.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

