AC Immune Announces Upcoming Presentations and Industry Symposium on Active Immunotherapies at AD/PD™ 2025
- AC Immune to host symposium highlighting the company’s industry-leading pipeline of active immunotherapies for precision prevention of neurodegenerative diseases
- Multiple presentations at the International Conference on Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s Disease (AD/PD™ 2025) showcasing the diversity of the company’s precision medicine pipeline
Lausanne, Switzerland, March 25, 2025 – AC Immune SA (NASDAQ: ACIU), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering precision therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases, today announced upcoming presentations highlighting its precision medicine pipeline at the International Conference on Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s Diseases (AD/PD™ 2025) taking place in Vienna, Austria, on April 1 – 5, 2025. AC Immune will host an industry symposium highlighting advances in the clinical development of active immunotherapies featuring key opinion leaders, industry experts and AC Immune leadership.
Industry Symposium: Unlocking active immunotherapy for tailored prevention strategies in neurodegenerative diseases
Session Date/Time: Wednesday, April 2, 2025, at 8:40 – 10:40 am CET
Location: Hall A
Opening and Closing Remarks: Andrea Pfeifer, Ph.D., CEO of AC Immune
Perspectives of disease-modification in Parkinson’s disease
Presenter: Werner Poewe, M.D. (Medical University of Innsbruck)
Time: 8:50 – 9:10 am CET
Targeting alpha-synuclein in early Parkinson’s disease: ACI-7104.056 in the Phase 2 trial VacSYn
Presenter: Günther Staffler, Ph.D. (AC Immune)
Time: 9:10 – 9:25 am CET
Precision Prevention for Alzheimer’s disease
Presenter: Philip Scheltens, M.D., Ph.D. (EQT Life Sciences, Amsterdam University Medical Center) Time: 9:25 – 9:50 am CET
The first active immunotherapy for AD prevention: ACI-35.030/JNJ2056 in the Phase 2b Retain study
Presenter: Lennert Steukers, Ph.D. (Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine)
Time: 9:50 – 10:05 am CET
Anti-Abeta active immunotherapy in early AD and DSAD: ACI-24.060 in the Phase 1b/2 ABATE study
Presenter: Anke Post, M.D., Ph.D. (AC Immune)
Time: 10:05 – 10:20 am CET
The presentations will be followed by a Q&A session, and a replay of the Industry Symposium will be available on the Events page of AC Immune’s website after the event.
Oral Presentations
Morphomer® small molecules targeting Tau for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease
Presenter: Nicolas Preitner, Ph.D. (AC Immune)
Session: Translational Drug Development and Experimental Models
Location: Hall C
Date/Time: Saturday, April 5, 2025, at 16:40 – 16:55 pm CET
Development of Morphomer-antibody drug conjugates – a new class of drugs for neurodegenerative diseases
Virtual On-Demand Oral Presentation - Virtual OO - 186
Presenter: Nampally Sreenivasachary, Ph.D. (AC Immune)
Discovery and optimization of therapeutic small molecules targeting alpha-synuclein aggregation
Virtual On-Demand Oral Presentation - Virtual OO - 187
Presenter: Elpida Tsika, Ph.D. (AC Immune)
Poster Presentations
Defining optimal thresholds for time-to-event endpoints for Parkinson’s disease clinical trials
Poster on Board - SHIFT 02-066
Presenter: Nicolas Sanchez (AC Immune)
Presentations and posters by our collaboration partners
Antibodies generated by JNJ-64042056, an active anti-pTau immunotherapy, in clinical trial ACI-35-1802 can block Tau seeding in neurons
Presenter: Clara Theunis, Ph.D. (Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine)
Session: Abeta & Tau Immunotherapies
Location: Hall E
Date/Time: Saturday, April 5, 2025, at 12:40 – 12:55 am CET
Immunization with JNJ-64042056 generates antibodies in non-human primates that inhibit Tau aggregation in a neuronal Tau seeding model
Poster on Board - SHIFT 02-636
Presenter: Bruno Vasconcelos, Ph.D. (Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine)
About AC Immune SA
AC Immune SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company and a global leader in precision prevention for neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, and NeuroOrphan indications driven by misfolded proteins. The Company’s two clinically validated technology platforms, SupraAntigen® and Morphomer®, fuel its broad and diversified pipeline of first- and best-in-class assets, which currently features a range of therapeutic and diagnostic programs, including candidates in Phase 2 and Phase 3 development. AC Immune has a strong track record of securing strategic partnerships with leading global pharmaceutical companies, resulting in substantial non-dilutive funding to advance its proprietary programs and >$4.5 billion in potential milestone payments plus royalties.
SupraAntigen® is a registered trademark of AC Immune SA in the following territories: AU, EU, CH, GB, JP, RU, SG and USA. Morphomer® is a registered trademark of AC Immune SA in CN, CH, GB, JP, KR, NO and RU.
The information on our website and any other websites referenced herein is expressly not incorporated by reference into, and does not constitute a part of, this press release.
For further information, please contact:
SVP, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Gary Waanders, Ph.D., MBA
U.S. Investors
Christina Tartaglia
International Media
Chris Maggos
Forward looking statements
This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are statements other than historical fact and may include statements that address future operating, financial or business performance or AC Immune’s strategies or expectations. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “projects,” “potential,” “outlook” or “continue,” and other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. These risks and uncertainties include those described under the captions “Item 3. Key Information – Risk Factors” and “Item 5. Operating and Financial Review and Prospects” in AC Immune’s Annual Report on Form 20-F and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and AC Immune does not undertake any obligation to update them in light of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable law. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.
Attachment